YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents “Postponed” group exhibition at ARTIM (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
YARAT Contemporary Art Space is proud to current the model new
group exhibition “Postponed” with works by Nargiz Abdullayeva,
Aghababa Baghirov , Leyli Ahmedova, Mushfiq Heydarov, Novruz
Mammadov, Ali Yusibov and Sabit Zamanov at ARTIM Project Space,
Trend reviews.
The opening of the exhibition happened on February 25 within the
outdated a part of Baku – Icheri Sheher, within the ARTIM Project Space (5,
Kichik Qala str.) and can be offered till April 10.
The exhibition “Postponed” captures the essence of postponement
and delay in its most elementary type, encouraging us to think about the
matter extra profoundly and metaphysically. Through the lenses of
numerous interpretations of the artists, the thought-provoking
“Postponed” explores the topic of delayed needs, postponed
realisation, and aspirations. Even the potential of a delay or
postponement may be unsettling within the fast-paced actuality we now have
already grow to be accustomed to. The on a regular basis lifetime of a recent
particular person is stuffed with time-bound actions, deadlines, and
conditions that necessitate predictability and management. However,
because of the unpredictable nature of life, circumstances can
often result in collapse, intentions may be misplaced, and
expectations usually are not met as they had been supposed. Similar to the
butterfly impact in chaos concept, delay can shift the course of
occasions and remodel the unique state, leading to vital
variations.
The exhibition re-contextualizes “postponement”, inviting
audiences to suppose by means of the impacts of delays in life, whether or not
private or public and echoes with private maturity and approaches
within the context of “postponed activities,” which the artists want to
provide as a departure level for a lot of attainable tales.
Mushfiq Heydarov (b. 1989, Guba) studied on the A. Azimzade
Azerbaijan State Art College in 2007-2013. He graduated from
Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts with a bachelor’s diploma in
sculpture in 2017. He moreover practises in such mediums as
graphics and set up. The artist has been a participant of
a number of artwork symposiums and exhibitions reminiscent of, “Kuknar”
International Art Festival (Heydar Aliyev Centre, 2014), “World Art
Games” (Montenegro, 2014), “Art energy-20” (Azerbaijan National Art
Museum,2014) “Futurismo” (Landmark, Baku, 2016) and and so on.
Nargiz Abdullayeva (b. 2000, Baku) graduated from Azerbaijan
State Academy of Fine Arts with a bachelor’s diploma in “Book design
and illustration” in 2021. She is currently practising “hand poke”
fashion tattoo artwork and recreation design.
Ali Yusibov (b.1998, Ganja) graduated from Azerbaijan State Oil
and Industry University in 2020. He began his inventive practise
in collage-art since 2019. He usually interprets his works as a
private diary and categorical his intimate emotions by means of them. Ali
is presently working as a graphic designer.
Aghababa Baghirov (b.1997, Baku) is a recent artist with a
diploma in “Computer Science” from Baku State University. In his
observe, Aghababa primarily focuses on video video games, digital artwork,
VR/AR, and 3D modeling.. By participating in modern artwork, he makes
interrelations between people, nature and know-how. His works
had been proven at “Fogs Turned Into Epic Story In My Head” group
exhibition (YARAT Centre, Barda, Ganja and Khachmaz State Gallery
2020 -2021); YARAT Studios (2019-2020); Virtual ARTIM (2020). He is
the winner of ARTIM Lab Project’s 2020 version.
Novruz Mammadov (b.1986, Salyan) has studied bachelor and grasp
diploma in Sculpture at Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. He
works with numerous media together with portray, set up and
predominately sculpture. He was a participant of quantity
exhibitions, symposiums each nationally and internationally which
embody DYSPHONIA (ARTIM Project Space, 2017) ; Comfortably Numb
(ARTIM Project Space, 2016) Together We Are (2015, travelling
exhibition in Paris, France; Davos, Switzerland; Budapest, Hungary;
Rome, Italy; Ankara, Turkey), Semeni International Art Contest
(Heydar Aliyev Centre, Baku, Azerbaijan, 2014), Aluminum IV
International Contemporary Art Biennial (Baku, Azerbaijan, 2012)
Chankiri Stone Sculpture Symposium (Chankiri, Turkey, 2011) and
many others. Since 2011 he’s a member of Artists Union of
Azerbaijan.
Sabit Zamanov (b. 1986, Gusar) graduated from Azerbaijan State
Acadmy of Fine Arts with grasp diploma in sculpture. He presently
works as artist-sculptor. He participated in group exhibitions and
festivals reminiscent of; “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” (Baku, Azerbaijan,
2021); “Combinat Urban Art Show” (“To Be a Woman” pageant, Baku,
2019); “Make the Earth Smile Again” (Baku, Azerbaijan, 2019);
Semeni International Art Contest (Heydar Aliyev Centre, 2018);
“Dysphonia” (ARTIM Project Space, Baku, 2017)
Leyli Ahmadova (b.1994, Baku) studied on the A. Azimzade
Azerbaijan State Art College in 2009-2012. She acquired bachelor’s
diploma from Istituto Europeo di Design in vogue design in 2016.
Practicing completely different medias, the artist goals to broaden the thought of
what artwork is and the way it works. The artwork is essentially the
connective tissue that energises all of her actions. In
2017-2019 She was the inventive director of vogue model
“Kauseffekt”.