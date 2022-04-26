Yash aka KGF Chapter 2’s ‘Rocky bhai’ kisses wife Radhika Pandit in romantic vacay pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAN/IAMRADHIKAPANDIT KGF star Yash together with his spouse Radhika Pandit in Instagram photos

‘Rocking Star’ Yash has been on a trip together with his spouse Radhika Pandit and their two youngsters after the discharge of much-loved KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been breaking field workplace information ever because it hit the screens on April 14 and is already among the many top-grossing Indian movies of all time. Radhika has been sharing glimpses of their getaway on social media and in a current image, Yash is seen planting an affectionate kiss on his spouse’s cheek by the seaside.

Sharing the couple’s lovey-dovey pics on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “Looking through coloured glasses (sic).” Yash is seen in a cool, printed shirt and sun shades and Radhika is seen in a floral high. The couple’s lovely moments have been getting love from the followers.

Earlier, as KGF: Chapter 2 dominated over the followers’ hearts, Yash shared a video thanking his followers for the reception the film has been receiving. He says within the video clip, which is shared from his trip, “Thank you is not big enough. I would like to say that we are very grateful. I hope you are enjoying the film and continue enjoying it. At the end, I would like to say that guys your heart is my territory.”

Yash was additionally joined by KGF director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay for a small celebration occasion on the film’s big success. The makers celebrated the fantastic success of their magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 with a really personal occasion, with just a few teammates, gathered to chop the cake.

The photos of Prashanth Neel, hero Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the film, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is barely the start’ was engraved on the cake.

Yash’s subsequent venture continues to be unannounced. Prashanth, in the meantime, is helming Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer Salaar.