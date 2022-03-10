Yastika replaces out-of-form Shafali as India bowl against unchanged New Zealand

India will play a brand new opening mixture of their second recreation of the World Cup

Toss India Women selected to bowl vs New Zealand Women

Anticipating dew within the latter half of the sport, India opted to bowl in opposition to New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Yastika Bhatia makes her World Cup debut, coming in for the out-of-sorts opener Shafali Verma , who fell for a duck in India’s opening fixture in opposition to Pakistan on Sunday. The hosts, in the meantime, went in with the identical XI they fielded of their victory in opposition to Bangladesh two days in the past in Dunedin.

Left-hand batter Bhatia, 21, will open the batting alongside fellow left-hand batter, Smriti Mandhana, stated India captain Mithali Raj on the toss. Bhatia was one among India’s top performers in the lead-up to the World Cup , together with within the 4-1 ODI loss to New Zealand in Queenstown. In the warm-ups of this world match, she had scored 58 and 42, in opposition to South Africa and West Indies, respectively.

While circumstances in Hamilton stay conducive to batting, the low and gradual nature of the Seddon Park strip, as was stated throughout the pitch report, might make 240 a aggressive rating.

New Zealand are coming off a nine-wicket win in a rain-curtailed fixture in opposition to Bangladesh. They are at the moment positioned fifth on the factors desk with one win in two video games whereas India, who gained their match opener in opposition to Pakistan, are within the third place.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Yastika Bhatia, 3 Deepti Sharma, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Jhulan Goswami, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand: 1 Sophie Devine (capt), 2 Suzie Bates, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Frances Mackay, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Hayley Jensen, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Jess Kerr, 11 Hannah Rowe