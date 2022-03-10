Yastika replaces out-of-form Shafali as India bowl against unchanged New Zealand
India will play a brand new opening mixture of their second recreation of the World Cup
Toss India Women selected to bowl vs New Zealand Women
While circumstances in Hamilton stay conducive to batting, the low and gradual nature of the Seddon Park strip, as was stated throughout the pitch report, might make 240 a aggressive rating.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Yastika Bhatia, 3 Deepti Sharma, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Jhulan Goswami, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
New Zealand: 1 Sophie Devine (capt), 2 Suzie Bates, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Frances Mackay, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Hayley Jensen, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Jess Kerr, 11 Hannah Rowe
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha