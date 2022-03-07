Yastremska gives final winnings to Ukraine

Dayana Yastremska says she’s going to donate her prize cash to assist help her homeland Ukraine after being overwhelmed within the remaining of the Lyon Open by China’s Shuai Zhang.

The 21-year-old Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground automotive park from missile strikes amid the conflict in Ukraine earlier than being despatched to security in France by their dad and mom.

Following Sunday’s 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss to Zhang, Yastremska, draped in a Ukrainian flag, stated on court docket: “The prize money I earned here I’m going to give to the Ukrainian foundation to support the Ukraine.

“And if Ukrainian persons are watching me, I wish to say you guys are so robust, you’ve a tremendous spirit.

“I try to fight for Ukraine. I want to say thanks to every single person from Ukraine for standing by the Ukraine and showing people that we have a really strong spirit.”

China’s Zhang, who gained her third title, stated: “Big congrats to Dayana and your team, working so hard. I know it is a big tough time for you but you are a fighter.”

Yastremska credited the help she acquired from throughout the globe as a motivating issue for her success regardless that she could not produce a fairytale consequence by beating eighth seed Zhang.

The Chinese participant hadn’t misplaced a set all week, although she did falter as world No.128 Yastremska claimed the primary set.

Yastremska was additionally twice two video games forward within the deciding set, at 2-0 and 4-2 up, however Zhang reeled off 4 straight video games to take the trophy.