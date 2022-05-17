Yellen Calls on Europe to Boost Ukraine Aid

BRUSSELS — Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen urged European nations on Tuesday to step up their spending to assist Ukraine as Russia’s assaults on the nation’s crucial infrastructure confirmed few indicators of abating.

The United States and Europe have coordinated intently in enacting sweeping sanctions in opposition to Russia within the practically three months since its president, Vladimir V. Putin, ordered an invasion. But have been much less aligned on the necessity to assist prop up Ukraine’s financial system and to help with its rebuilding as soon as the struggle ends.

Congress has already authorised a $13.6 billion emergency spending package for Ukraine and is anticipated to approve one other $40 billion worth of aid. While the European Union and worldwide monetary establishments have additionally been making massive support contributions, Ms. Yellen mentioned that extra should be achieved.

“I sincerely ask all our partners to join us in increasing their financial support to Ukraine,” Ms. Yellen mentioned in a speech on the Brussels Economic Forum, based on her ready remarks. “Our joint efforts are critical to help ensure Ukraine’s democracy prevails over Putin’s aggression.”