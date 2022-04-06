Yellen to Warn of ‘Enormous Economic Repercussions’ From Ukraine Invasion

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen plans on Wednesday to warn of main penalties for the worldwide financial system because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with each the battle and international sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s aggression disrupting the movement of meals and power around the globe.

The feedback by Ms. Yellen, who will seem earlier than a House committee on Wednesday, come because the United States and the European Union are poised to announce one other spherical of sanctions on Russian monetary establishments, authorities officers and state-owned enterprises because the conflict in Ukraine reveals no signal of abating.

“Russia’s actions represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based, global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond,” Ms. Yellen will say at a Financial Services Committee listening to, according to her prepared remarks.

Ms. Yellen will clarify that the United States has no intention of easing the financial stress it’s exerting on Russia by sanctions on its central financial institution, monetary establishments and leaders. Ms. Yellen plans to emphasise that greater than half of the world financial system is united within the effort to impose sanctions on Russia and that the Biden administration is working to make sure that Russia doesn’t profit from financing obtainable by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.