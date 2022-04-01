Yemen factions back two-month truce: UN

Yemen’s opponents have agreed to a two-month ceasefire and to permit gas ships to enter Houthi-held Hodeidah port and choose flights from Sanaa airport, the United Nations particular envoy for Yemen says.

Hans Grundberg stated in a press release that the country-wide ceasefire would begin on Saturday and could possibly be renewed with the consent of the events.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi motion for seven years.

Grundberg has been participating with opponents in Yemen to succeed in a truce for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on Saturday.