Yemeni officials say suspected militants abduct 5 UN workers

Suspected al-Qaeda militants have kidnapped 5 UN staff in southern Yemen, Yemeni officers mentioned on Saturday.

The officers mentioned the employees have been kidnapped within the southern province of Abyan late Friday and brought to an unknown location. They embrace 4 Yemenis and a foreigner, they mentioned.

In response to a query concerning the abduction, United Nations UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned “we are aware of this case but for obvious reasons we are not commenting.” He didn’t elaborate.

Tribal leaders mentioned they have been negotiating with the abductors to safe the employees’ launch. They mentioned the abductors demanded a ransom and the discharge of some militants imprisoned by the internationally acknowledged authorities.

The officers spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to transient media and the tribal leaders did so for worry of reprisals.

The Southern Transitional Council condemned the abductions as a “terrorist operation.”

The Yemeni authorities confirmed that the employees with the UN Department of Security and Safety have been kidnapped by unknown armed males, including that it was working to safe their launch. It didn’t present additional particulars.

Abductions are frequent in Yemen, an impoverished nation the place armed tribesmen and al-Qaeda-linked militants take hostages to swap for prisoners or money.

Al-Qaeda within the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, has lengthy been thought of the worldwide community’s most harmful department, and has tried to hold out assaults on the US mainland.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil conflict since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis took management of the capital Sanaa and far of the nation’s north, forcing the internationally acknowledged authorities to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

An Arab coalition entered the conflict in March 2015, backed by the United States, to strive restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to energy.

