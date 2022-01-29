Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces make gains in areas of Najd, al-Hajlah

Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces have taken the Najd and al-Hajlah areas, situated between the districts of Harib and al-Juba, Al Arabiya’s correspondents have reported.

Clashes between the Yemeni National Army and the Iran-backed Houthi militia are being reported by the correspondents within the Marib governorate.

Additionally, the forces have managed to reclaim the Ghoraba space above Wadi al-Nahr within the district of Nata’, east of al-Bayda, as they proceed on in the direction of al-Abdiyah, based on the correspondents.

Information shared by the identical correspondents and corroborated by Yemen’s state media sees quite a few losses on the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s aspect, which tried to push a bunch of its members into the western entrance of the Marib governorate.

The Arab Coalition on Friday reported 70 Houthi militia deaths in 24 hours as a part of 24 focused strikes in Marib.

