Yemen’s Houthi militia shuts radios that refused to air propaganda

Yemen’s Houthi militia has shut down six radio stations within the capital Sanaa, the journalists’ union stated, with reporters saying the transfer got here after broadcasters refused to air Houthi propaganda.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa from the internationally acknowledged authorities in 2014, sparking a civil conflict that has devastated the already impoverished nation.

On Saturday, the syndicate of journalists quoted a press release from the Voice of Yemen radio saying Houthis closed the station.

“Security forces from the de facto authorities in Sanaa stormed the radio station on Tuesday and closed it,” it stated.

The station was shut “illegally” below the pretext it wanted to acquire sure work permits, the syndicate reported.

Five different radio stations in Sanaa have been likewise closed, it added with out giving additional particulars.

But journalists in Sanaa stated the Houthis have been offended as a result of the radios both refused to air Houthi propaganda, together with pro-Houthi anthems, or as a result of they’d broadcast music which the Houthis contemplate a violation of Islam.

“The Houthis closed local radio stations because the broadcast shows that were deemed hostile toward Yemen,” one radio station proprietor instructed AFP on situation of anonymity.

He stated the Houthis consider that “radio stations must air programs aimed at mobilizing support for them” and encourage them to go to the entrance.

“These closures have nothing to do with the laws and regulations of the information ministry,” he added, denying claims by the Houthis that radio stations violated guidelines laid down by the Houthi authorities in Sanaa.

The syndicate denounced “arbitrary measures that restrict freedom of expression,” calling for radio broadcasts to renew instantly.

The Houthis who management a lot of northern Yemen are followers of the minority Zaidi religion, an offshoot of Shia Islam.

They impose an austere interpretation of Islam in areas below their management, with strict guidelines on gown, gender segregation and leisure, together with a ban on most types of music.

