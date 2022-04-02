Yes, John Alexander, vote buying is a racket. So, where have you been?
Nice strive, John Alexander (“Too much pork barrelling, says MP”, March 27), however you’ve been comfortably ensconced on authorities benches for 11 years with out an excessive amount of leaping up and down a couple of federal anti-corruption fee. It’s a bit wealthy on exiting the hallowed halls to incorporate Labor in your blame recreation for the absence of 1. Labor has been in what’s referred to as “opposition” for 3 phrases of presidency, which suggests it doesn’t have the vast majority of seats. It was your authorities, Mr Alexander, and yours alone answerable for mandating an efficient federal ICAC. You failed. Alison Stewart, Riverview
Departing MP John Alexander is spot on together with his remark that politicians are hooked on infrastructure spending to purchase votes and referred to as for tasks to be assigned to an unbiased authority. My, how the wheel turns. Ninety years in the past, smart statesmen of the time introduced concerning the creation of the NSW Department of Main Roads to be simply such an unbiased authority. Sadly, subsumed lately inside TfNSW and what’s left could be struggling to be heard. Decades upon a long time of engineering experience, constructed up through the years, misplaced perpetually basically in a single day, by the hands of tawdry, mediocre politicians, and on the expense of the folks of NSW. We’re all unnecessarily paying for an excessive amount of advert hoc planning (an oxymoron). The horrendous overspending on huge tasks beggars perception. Denis Sullivan, Greystanes
We ought to pay attention fastidiously to the knowledgeable recommendation of John Alexander at his “exit interview with the Australian people”. An unbiased authority answerable for the long-term planning for nation-building tasks is the one approach I’ll see an Australian inter-city, high-speed rail system in my lifetime. With the most important events not even remotely possible to surrender the pork-barrelling alternatives such an authority would take away, maybe it falls to the excellent ladies independents to struggle for it? The potential advantages to local weather coverage and integrity, two of their main coverage platforms, are monumental. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach
Integrity greater than pores and skin deep
I recommend Jacqueline Maley overestimates the worth of bodily look in politics (“Beauty is a form of power that only male politicians can wield”, March 27). She highlights the bodily attributes of some male politicians as their defining enchantment, however that’s nugatory with out integrity, respect for others and good communication abilities. Female politicians don’t have to appear like film stars. Their most partaking qualities are intelligence, braveness, empathy and femininity. The downside with a few of the girls in politics is that they attempt to emulate the worst traits of their male counterparts. Graham Lum, North Rocks
Cut demand for housing
Once once more the problem of housing, overdevelopment and coverage is raised (“Developers furious at help to beat proposals”, March 27). Once once more elevated provide is the proposed resolution. But why is the demand facet ignored, particularly for the reason that demand for housing within the massive cities has exploded for the reason that early 2000s when immigration ranges have been tremendously elevated? Reducing immigration to the degrees earlier than 2000 would ameliorate this housing downside in addition to visitors congestion and quite a few different costly infrastructure deficiencies. If politicians and planners have been to prioritise sustainability, they’d realise that everlasting progress in inhabitants and demand is unsustainable and act accordingly. Oh, and in a democracy, they could contemplate the desires of the folks. For instance, a big majority imagine that Sydney doesn’t want extra folks. Alan Jones, Narraweena
Vocational classes
There just isn’t a lot level in splashing $385 million on commerce apprenticeships (“Budget boost sees $365m for tradies”, March 27) when the earlier wonderful TAFE system has been systematically dismantled and decimated by the Coalition of each state and federal governments. The privatisation of technical training VET (Vocational Education and Training) has been a catastrophe, and the shortage of expert trades women and men is testomony to this. TAFE was a wonderful authorities low-cost system, which offered youth with technical abilities whereas incomes a small apprentice wage. It is time to recognise this and cease the privatisation, cease promoting premises, cease sacking lecturers and restore and reinvigorate the TAFE system. Christina Foo, Wahroonga
Grin and bear it
Oh pricey, all that bother to convey a few pandas to Australia for the 1988 celebrations (“What two pandas can teach us about dealing with China”, March 27). Much simpler the way in which we did it; every week in China in 1986 and a variation on the important koala vacationer expertise. I paid the zoo 14 yuan and for that, nursed a 3-month-old panda whereas the keeper fed him treats. It was like hugging a really huge downy pillow and I nonetheless have the photograph. Definitely value staying associates with China for the privilege. Nola Tucker, Kiama
