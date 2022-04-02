Yes, John Alexander, vote buying is a racket. So, where have you been?

Nice strive, John Alexander (“Too much pork barrelling, says MP”, March 27), however you’ve been comfortably ensconced on authorities benches for 11 years with out an excessive amount of leaping up and down a couple of federal anti-corruption fee. It’s a bit wealthy on exiting the hallowed halls to incorporate Labor in your blame recreation for the absence of 1. Labor has been in what’s referred to as “opposition” for 3 phrases of presidency, which suggests it doesn’t have the vast majority of seats. It was your authorities, Mr Alexander, and yours alone answerable for mandating an efficient federal ICAC. You failed. Alison Stewart, Riverview

Departing MP John Alexander is spot on together with his remark that politicians are hooked on infrastructure spending to purchase votes and referred to as for tasks to be assigned to an unbiased authority. My, how the wheel turns. Ninety years in the past, smart statesmen of the time introduced concerning the creation of the NSW Department of Main Roads to be simply such an unbiased authority. Sadly, subsumed lately inside TfNSW and what’s left could be struggling to be heard. Decades upon a long time of engineering experience, constructed up through the years, misplaced perpetually basically in a single day, by the hands of tawdry, mediocre politicians, and on the expense of the folks of NSW. We’re all unnecessarily paying for an excessive amount of advert hoc planning (an oxymoron). The horrendous overspending on huge tasks beggars perception. Denis Sullivan, Greystanes

We ought to pay attention fastidiously to the knowledgeable recommendation of John Alexander at his “exit interview with the Australian people”. An unbiased authority answerable for the long-term planning for nation-building tasks is the one approach I’ll see an Australian inter-city, high-speed rail system in my lifetime. With the most important events not even remotely possible to surrender the pork-barrelling alternatives such an authority would take away, maybe it falls to the excellent ladies independents to struggle for it? The potential advantages to local weather coverage and integrity, two of their main coverage platforms, are monumental. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach

Integrity greater than pores and skin deep

I recommend Jacqueline Maley overestimates the worth of bodily look in politics (“Beauty is a form of power that only male politicians can wield”, March 27). She highlights the bodily attributes of some male politicians as their defining enchantment, however that’s nugatory with out integrity, respect for others and good communication abilities. Female politicians don’t have to appear like film stars. Their most partaking qualities are intelligence, braveness, empathy and femininity. The downside with a few of the girls in politics is that they attempt to emulate the worst traits of their male counterparts. Graham Lum, North Rocks