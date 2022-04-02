Yes, John Alexander, vote buying is a racket. So, where have you been?
Nice strive, John Alexander (“Too much pork barrelling, says MP”, March 27), however you’ve been comfortably ensconced on authorities benches for 11 years with out an excessive amount of leaping up and down a few federal anti-corruption fee. It’s a bit wealthy on exiting the hallowed halls to incorporate Labor in your blame sport for the absence of 1. Labor has been in what’s known as “opposition” for 3 phrases of presidency, which implies it doesn’t have the vast majority of seats. It was your authorities, Mr Alexander, and yours alone liable for mandating an efficient federal ICAC. You failed. Alison Stewart, Riverview
Departing MP John Alexander is spot on together with his commentary that politicians are hooked on infrastructure spending to purchase votes and known as for tasks to be assigned to an unbiased authority. My, how the wheel turns. Ninety years in the past, sensible statesmen of the time introduced in regards to the creation of the NSW Department of Main Roads to be simply such an unbiased authority. Sadly, subsumed just lately inside TfNSW and what’s left can be struggling to be heard. Decades upon a long time of engineering experience, constructed up over time, misplaced eternally primarily in a single day, by the hands of tawdry, mediocre politicians, and on the expense of the folks of NSW. We’re all unnecessarily paying for an excessive amount of advert hoc planning (an oxymoron). The horrendous overspending on large tasks beggars perception. Denis Sullivan, Greystanes
We ought to pay attention fastidiously to the knowledgeable recommendation of John Alexander at his “exit interview with the Australian people”. An unbiased authority liable for the long-term planning for nation-building tasks is the one means I’ll see an Australian inter-city, high-speed rail system in my lifetime. With the key events not even remotely possible to surrender the pork-barrelling alternatives such an authority would take away, maybe it falls to the excellent girls independents to battle for it? The potential advantages to local weather coverage and integrity, two of their main coverage platforms, are monumental. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach
Integrity greater than pores and skin deep
I recommend Jacqueline Maley overestimates the worth of bodily look in politics (“Beauty is a form of power that only male politicians can wield”, March 27). She highlights the bodily attributes of some male politicians as their defining attraction, however that’s nugatory with out integrity, respect for others and good communication expertise. Female politicians don’t have to appear to be film stars. Their most partaking qualities are intelligence, braveness, empathy and femininity. The drawback with a number of the girls in politics is that they attempt to emulate the worst traits of their male counterparts. Graham Lum, North Rocks
Cut demand for housing
Once once more the difficulty of housing, overdevelopment and coverage is raised (“Developers furious at help to beat proposals”, March 27). Once once more elevated provide is the proposed resolution. But why is the demand aspect ignored, particularly because the demand for housing within the massive cities has exploded because the early 2000s when immigration ranges have been enormously elevated? Reducing immigration to the degrees earlier than 2000 would ameliorate this housing drawback in addition to visitors congestion and quite a few different costly infrastructure deficiencies. If politicians and planners have been to prioritise sustainability, they’d realise that everlasting progress in inhabitants and demand is unsustainable and act accordingly. Oh, and in a democracy, they may take into account the needs of the folks. For instance, a big majority imagine that Sydney doesn’t want extra folks. Alan Jones, Narraweena
Vocational classes
There shouldn’t be a lot level in splashing $385 million on commerce apprenticeships (“Budget boost sees $365m for tradies”, March 27) when the earlier wonderful TAFE system has been systematically dismantled and decimated by the Coalition of each state and federal governments. The privatisation of technical schooling VET (Vocational Education and Training) has been a catastrophe, and the shortage of expert trades women and men is testomony to this. TAFE was a superb authorities low-cost system, which supplied youth with technical expertise whereas incomes a small apprentice wage. It is time to recognise this and cease the privatisation, cease promoting premises, cease sacking academics and restore and reinvigorate the TAFE system. Christina Foo, Wahroonga
Grin and bear it
Oh expensive, all that hassle to carry a few pandas to Australia for the 1988 celebrations (“What two pandas can teach us about dealing with China”, March 27). Much simpler the best way we did it; per week in China in 1986 and a variation on the important koala vacationer expertise. I paid the zoo 14 yuan and for that, nursed a 3-month-old panda whereas the keeper fed him treats. It was like hugging a really large downy pillow and I nonetheless have the picture. Definitely price staying associates with China for the privilege. Nola Tucker, Kiama
