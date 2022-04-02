Yes, John Alexander, vote buying is a racket. So, where have you been?

Nice strive, John Alexander (“Too much pork barrelling, says MP”, March 27), however you’ve been comfortably ensconced on authorities benches for 11 years with out an excessive amount of leaping up and down a few federal anti-corruption fee. It’s a bit wealthy on exiting the hallowed halls to incorporate Labor in your blame sport for the absence of 1. Labor has been in what’s known as “opposition” for 3 phrases of presidency, which implies it doesn’t have the vast majority of seats. It was your authorities, Mr Alexander, and yours alone liable for mandating an efficient federal ICAC. You failed. Alison Stewart, Riverview

Departing MP John Alexander is spot on together with his commentary that politicians are hooked on infrastructure spending to purchase votes and known as for tasks to be assigned to an unbiased authority. My, how the wheel turns. Ninety years in the past, sensible statesmen of the time introduced in regards to the creation of the NSW Department of Main Roads to be simply such an unbiased authority. Sadly, subsumed just lately inside TfNSW and what’s left can be struggling to be heard. Decades upon a long time of engineering experience, constructed up over time, misplaced eternally primarily in a single day, by the hands of tawdry, mediocre politicians, and on the expense of the folks of NSW. We’re all unnecessarily paying for an excessive amount of advert hoc planning (an oxymoron). The horrendous overspending on large tasks beggars perception. Denis Sullivan, Greystanes

We ought to pay attention fastidiously to the knowledgeable recommendation of John Alexander at his “exit interview with the Australian people”. An unbiased authority liable for the long-term planning for nation-building tasks is the one means I’ll see an Australian inter-city, high-speed rail system in my lifetime. With the key events not even remotely possible to surrender the pork-barrelling alternatives such an authority would take away, maybe it falls to the excellent girls independents to battle for it? The potential advantages to local weather coverage and integrity, two of their main coverage platforms, are monumental. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach

Integrity greater than pores and skin deep

I recommend Jacqueline Maley overestimates the worth of bodily look in politics (“Beauty is a form of power that only male politicians can wield”, March 27). She highlights the bodily attributes of some male politicians as their defining attraction, however that’s nugatory with out integrity, respect for others and good communication expertise. Female politicians don’t have to appear to be film stars. Their most partaking qualities are intelligence, braveness, empathy and femininity. The drawback with a number of the girls in politics is that they attempt to emulate the worst traits of their male counterparts. Graham Lum, North Rocks