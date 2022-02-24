Yezdi Roadster: Top 5 Highlights

The Yezdi Roadster is the most-affordable mannequin within the Yezdi vary with costs starting at Rs. 1.98 lakh

The Yezdi Roadster is the modern-classic roadster within the Yezdi bike vary, and the entry-level mannequin within the new Yezdi bike vary. The Roadster has been designed for on a regular basis use, for brief dashes in and across the metropolis, in addition to the every day commute. The Roadster shares the identical 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with different Yezdi fashions, however the engine has been tuned with the narrowest powerband. Here’s a have a look at the highest 5 highlights of the Yezdi Roadster.

Design

The Yezdi Roadster has a stance harking back to the previous Yezdi bikes of the ’70s. It nonetheless is a contemporary bike, a mix of a contemporary basic roadster and a cruiser.

Features

There are conemporary and fashionable components and options, like LED lighting, ABS, and a LCD display screen with all the required read-outs. The ABS on the Yezdi Roadster is only one commonplace degree, not like the three-level ABS supplied within the Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure.

Engine & Performance

The 334 cc on the Roadster is tuned to make 29.3 bhp at 7,300 rpm with 29 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Chassis & Suspension

The Roadster, designed for on a regular basis use, will get the least suspension journey, with 135 mm entrance wheel journey and 100 mm rear wheel journey. It additionally comes with the least floor clearance of 175 mm.

Price & Variants

Prices for the Yezdi Roadster start at ₹ 1.98 lakh, and go as much as ₹ 2.06 lakh (Ex-showroom).

