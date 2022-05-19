YFN Lucci Wants Bond Attorney Says He Is Not Cooperating Despite Wack 100 Claims

YFN Lucci’s lawyer is denying that the rapper has been supplied a plea deal following claims by artist supervisor Wack 100 that the rapper “snitched” on Young Thug to chop himself a deal.

On Wednesday, the Shaderoom reported that the rapper’s lawyer Drew Findling made one other emergency bond utility to get his consumer out of jail after the latest racketeering indictment towards 28 individuals, together with YSL Young Thug and Gunna, revealed that two homicide makes an attempt have been made on his life by YSL gang members.

YFN Lucci is on trial for homicide and racketeering in a 105-count RICO indictment the place he’s charged with 11 different individuals, and he’s additionally being housed at Fulton County jail, the place Young Thug, Gunna, and the YSL associates are being held.

His lawyer has made a earlier emergency bond utility after the rapper was damage in jail. His lawyer says that he was “stabbed with a shank, repeatedly, inside the Fulton County jail.”

That’s the identical incident that prosecutors referenced of their indictment dropped final week, the place it mentioned Young Thug’s permission was searched for a second try on the lifetime of the rapper.

Findling in new paperwork filed in courtroom this week additionally denied that his consumer had acquired a plea deal saying that there are “no plea deals on the table” and that his authorized group is engaged on his trial to show he’s harmless.

“There are no plea discussions. We continue to prepare for trial to prove Rayshawn Bennett’s 100% innocence of all charges,” Findling mentioned.

“No one from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office has attempted to reach out to Mr Bennett or my law firm to discuss any threats or injuries Mr Bennett sustained,” he added.

The lawyer says that his authorized group is anxious for his well-being, provided that there have been two makes an attempt to take his life up to now.

“On behalf of Mr Bennett, we maintain that if the District Attorney’s office is sincerely concerned for Mr Bennett’s wellbeing, they should agree to release him on bond.”

Findling’s utility has requested for the rapper to be launched on cheap situations whereas he awaits trial.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Wack 100 took to ClubHouse to talk on YFN Lucci’s case, the place he accused the rapper of snitching on Young Thug particularly in relation to the homicide makes an attempt on his life.

“Lucci’s name ain’t this case. Lucci on the victim’s side. So Lucci telling,” Wack mentioned. “Ain’t none of us know how this shit about to go. These people ain’t show their real hand yet. They showing the bare minimum my n-gga. Remember I told you that. I hope [Thug] do come home, but we’re just being real about it,” Wack mentioned.