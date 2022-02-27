‘Yikes’: MMA fighter suffers gruesome eye injury

MMA followers have been feeling sick to the abdomen after a fighter suffered a ugly eye harm hardly ever seen in fight sports activities.

There have been ugly scenes within the Professional Fighters League on Saturday (AEDT) when a struggle needed to be stopped resulting from a sickening eye harm.

Mark Martin was taking over Dilano Taylor of their PFL Challengers Series 2 bout and took an absolute battering within the first spherical as Taylor linked a number of instances with some heavy photographs to Martin’s head.

Martin put up a good struggle within the first spherical however the barrage of punches resulted in an harm that was far worse than the standard swelling across the face.

After the primary spherical, the cage facet doctor entered the cage to evaluate Martin after noticing his left eye was bulging out its socket and his eyelid was drooping over.

While Martin appeared content material to hold on, the physician had seen sufficient and instantly referred to as a cease to the struggle, handing Taylor the victory through physician’s stoppage.

Martin was then taken to hospital to bear additional assessments, which confirmed he had damaged his eye socket.

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King tweeted: “Just spoke with Mark Martin’s manager AJ Ariosa who tells me his client is still in the ER getting evaluated for potential surgery.

“He says the injury occurred when Martin blew his nose and the pressure pushed his eye out of its socket.

“Martin broke his orbital, but will avoid surgery. He is unable to fly due to pressure concerns, so will drive home from Orlando to Phoenix. Quite the roadtrip, I’ve got to imagine.”

MMA followers have been surprised by the graphic harm and wished Martin a speedy restoration.

King stated: “This sport, man. Prayers to Mark Martin his eye turns out alright.”