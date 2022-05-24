Yiyili Powers defeat Waringarri Crows in close clash

From a nail-biter to a thrashing, the East Kimberley Football League’s newest spherical produced contrasting matches.

The conflict between Yiyili Powers and the Waringarri Crows went all the way down to the wire, with the Yiyili Powers profitable by one level, 9.11 (65) to 10.4 (64).

But the Ord River Magpies smashed the Port Wyndham Crocs 18.12 (120) to six.7 (43).

James Woodhouse was a powerhouse for Ord River, booting 5 of the Magpies’ 18 targets.

Jake Stacey and Matt Welburn prolonged the Magpies’ big lead, kicking three targets a bit, with Timo Diederichsen, Nic Lukies and Maurice Simon slotting two targets every and Lane Mandin rounding out the Magpies’ purpose scorers with one purpose.

The Crocs put up a superb combat within the opening quarter, being solely 5 factors behind on the first siren.

However by the top of the primary half the Magpies had run away with the sport main by 43 factors.

The Kundat Djaru Cats mauled the Wirrimanu Tigers on Friday afternoon, with the Kundat Cats’ accuracy pushing them onto victory.

The Tigers had a rocky begin, with the Cats main by 31 factors at quarter time.

The Tigers fought to shut the hole nevertheless it wasn’t sufficient to carry again the Cats who received 4.7 (90) to 9.6 (60).

Yardgee Dockers had one other win, defeating the Kururrungku Roos at Halls Creek Oval on Friday night time by 26 factors, 10.10 (70) to eight.6 (54).

The Halls Creek Hawks took on the Kunuurra Demons on the Demons’ dwelling turf on Saturday afternoon, profitable 11.15 (81) to eight.2 (50).