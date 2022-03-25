Yogi Adityanath Leads ‘Under 50’ Chief Ministers, 5 Out Of 6 Helm States Without Dynasty

Yogi Adityanath took oath right now as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time (File)

New Delhi:

The flock of ‘below 50’ Chief Ministers is rising in measurement, with the monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath main the pack of the youthful technology of leaders on the helm of as many as six states within the nation.

The youth management taking the reigns of the states was a uncommon occasion within the final century as only a few broke the glass ceilings.

While Mr Adityanath (49) stays below 50 years of age, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, 48, expanded the ‘below 50’ group this month which now has six members.

M.O.H Farook was the primary to interrupt the glass ceiling, turning into the youngest Chief Minister in India after he took the cost of Puducherry in 1967 when he was simply 29-years-old.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Parkash Singh Badal was 43 years previous when he grew to become Chief Minister of Punjab in 1970.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had introduced his arrival on the forefront of Indian politics by taking cost of Maharashtra in 1978. He was 38-years-old when he grew to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Afterwards, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in 1985 grew to become Assam Chief Minister when he was 34 years previous.

But India within the final twenty years has seen extra youthful political leaders rising within the ranks of their respective political events, with some gaining from the political legacies handed on to the following technology.

The National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdulla in 2009 handed over the management baton to his son Omar Abdulla in 2009 who grew to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at 38 years of age.

The generational shift once more befell within the Samajwadi Party when Akhilesh Yadav took over the management of his social gathering and in addition grew to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012 when he was 38 years previous.

A 12 months later, Hemant Soren grew to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2013 when he was 28-years-old, together with his father Shibu Soren passing on the management baton of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to him.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of veteran Congress chief YS Rajsekhara Reddy, grew to become the youngest CM of Andhra Pradesh in 2019 at 46.

The final decade alternatively has seen the arrival of the brand new set of management on the helm of the states whereas not hailing from main political households.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) founder and bureaucrat-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal grew to become the Chief Minister of Delhi when he was 45 years previous.

Prema Khandu, 42, can also be among the many younger Chief Ministers. He had first grow to be the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh when he was 37 years previous.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, 48, and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, 46, are different ‘below 50’ members of the group.

Out of the six ‘below 50’ Chief Ministers, 4 are from the Bharatiya Janta Party, and one every from the AAP and YSR Congress.