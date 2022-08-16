‘You are trash, I don’t like coloureds’ – Gauteng teacher tells pupil’s grandmother in heated altercation | News24

A Gauteng trainer has been faraway from Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale following an altercation with a pupil’s grandparent.

The trainer was caught on digital camera calling the grandmother trash and stating that she doesn’t like colored individuals.

A Gauteng trainer has been precautionarily faraway from Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale after an altercation with a pupil’s grandparent.

This follows a video that went viral on social media on Friday, during which a trainer is heard calling the grandmother of the pupil “trash” and stating that she does “not like coloured people”.

This is regardless of being a trainer in a predominantly colored college.

As the altercation between the 2 ladies continues, the pupil within the video is seen intervening and warning the trainer to not disrespect her grandmother, after she was known as a “greyhead”.

The heated argument then escalates, with the grandmother slapping the trainer’s hand away from her face after the trainer factors at her a number of occasions, prompting pupils within the classroom to name for calm between the 2 ladies.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, stated an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident and the end result shall be communicated sooner or later.

He stated the trainer was precautionarily faraway from the varsity till additional discover.

“Educators must always be exemplary figures at our schools by maintaining a high command of good conduct and teaching our learners with dignity.

“We additionally implore mother and father to make use of applicable channels to deal with their grievances slightly than resorting to different platforms. Schools are establishments of studying and they need to be handled as such,” he stated.