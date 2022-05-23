You asked, we’re answering: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines
Who can get a booster shot now? Are children eligible for boosters (or third doses of vaccine)? When ought to we get boosted?
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the one Covid-19 vaccine licensed for kids as younger as 5 years outdated. Anyone age 5 and up who bought a 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine no less than 5 months in the past can now get a booster shot (or 3rd dose) of vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration issued an announcement saying 2nd doses of the vaccine eventually wane. The FDA stated third doses boosted antibody ranges.
Even although Covid-19 tends to be much less extreme amongst youngsters, “the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf stated in the written statement.
“Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences, and it is safe,” Califf stated. “If your child is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and has not yet received their primary series, getting them vaccinated can help protect them from the potentially severe consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death.”
The recommended gap between 2nd doses and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine has been shortened – from 6 months to five months, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention introduced in January.
Those who bought the 2-dose Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot 6 months after the second dose, the CDC stated.
And those that bought the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot after 2 months.
For booster photographs, you don’t should get the identical model of vaccine that you simply bought in your preliminary vaccination. The FDA has stated it’s OK to mix and match brands for the booster dose.
Some immunocompromised people ages 12 and older and all adults ages 50 and up can now get a 4th dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
Vaccine colleges/training variants household work/life therapy & prevention
How nicely do present booster photographs of Covid-19 vaccine work towards Omicron? Do I actually need a booster shot if I’ve been absolutely vaccinated?
People who’re boosted have extra safety towards Covid-19 sickness and even an infection in comparison with people who find themselves past due for a booster shot — and significantly more protection than those who haven’t been vaccinated at all, current research counsel.
In December 2021, when the Omicron variant became dominant in the US, knowledge from 25 state and native well being departments revealed a weekly average of 148.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people who had been fully vaccinated and boosted, in accordance with a research revealed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among those that had been absolutely vaccinated however not but boosted, the common weekly price jumped to 254.8 cases per 100,000.
And for many who had not been vaccinated in any respect, the rate of infection was significantly higher — 725.6 cases per 100,000.
Another research confirmed booster photographs helped forestall folks from changing into sick with Omicron.
An evaluation of about 13,000 US Omicron instances discovered that the percentages of growing a symptomatic an infection have been 66% lower for people who had received 3 doses of an mRNA vaccine compared to those who had received only 2 shots, in accordance with a research revealed in the medical journal JAMA. The hole was even higher between people who had been boosted and those who hadn’t gotten a single dose of vaccine.
Variants vaccine transmission therapy & prevention work/life journey
What will we find out about how nicely vaccines work in school-age youngsters?
Vaccine household colleges/training therapy & prevention
Which vaccine offers one of the best safety towards breakthrough infections?
A current CNN evaluation of knowledge from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had the lowest breakthrough infection rate throughout a 5-week span beginning in late December.
In January, through the Omicron surge, breakthrough infections have been highest amongst those that obtained the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, adopted by individuals who bought the Moderna vaccine. Those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot had the bottom incidence of breakthrough infections.
But any vaccine is best than no vaccine in any respect. During the Delta and Omicron surges, unvaccinated people were more than twice as likely to get infected in comparison with those that bought Pfizer or Moderna photographs. And the odds of getting Covid-19 were more than 3 times higher for unvaccinated people in comparison with those that bought the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A research revealed March 17 within the medical journal JAMA Network Open discovered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 76% efficient in stopping Covid-19 infections and 81% efficient in stopping Covid-related hospitalizations earlier than and through the Delta surge. The research additionally confirmed the J&J vaccine provided lasting immunity at least 6 months after vaccination.
So whereas research have proven the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines immediate a robust immune response, it could actually wane over time. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine may not spark as robust of an immune response shortly after vaccination, however it’s known to have greater durability.
“Over time, the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines goes down, the efficacy of the J&J vaccines remains stable,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
But far more Americans have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In December, the CDC recommended the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot attributable to knowledge suggesting a rare blood clotting syndrome called TTS is extra frequent amongst some individuals who bought a J&J vaccine – significantly girls ages 30 to 49.
Vaccine variants transmission myths & misinformation work/life journey household
How protected and efficient are 2nd booster photographs? Are there unwanted side effects to getting a 4th dose of vaccine?
A 2nd booster shot (or the 4th general dose) of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccines seemed to be protected and gave a “substantial” boost to immunity when given about 7 months after the first booster (or the third general dose), in accordance with a brand new research revealed May 9.
“Fourth-dose Covid-19 mRNA booster vaccines are well tolerated and boost cellular and humoral immunity,” UK scientists wrote within the research revealed in The Lancet.
“Peak responses after the fourth dose were similar to, and possibly better than, peak responses after the third dose.”
The researchers gave research members a half dose of the Moderna vaccine or a full dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a random choice in January, about 7 months after they obtained their first booster. The 2nd booster didn’t appear to have any main unwanted side effects. The greatest complaints have been arm ache and fatigue.
The extra booster additionally generated an immune response at day 14 that was greater than that at day 28 after the third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
Moderna’s fourth dose appeared to do barely higher than Pfizer’s, however it’s unclear why. Scientists stated 4th doses of both vaccine generated what scientists referred to as a “significant fold change” in protecting antibodies and likewise boosted T-cells.
Antibodies are a primary line of immune safety that may cease a virus from infecting cells. T-cells are available later and destroy contaminated cells. T-cells can’t defend towards gentle infections, however they’ll preserve infections from progressing to extreme illness.
The researchers additionally discovered that some individuals who had greater ranges of antibodies earlier than their 4th doses of vaccine had solely “limited” boosting. Those with a historical past of Covid-19 had an analogous restricted response. The authors say this means there could also be a ceiling or most response that may include a 4th vaccine dose.
Vaccine therapy & prevention journey work/life household transmission
Is it time to get a 2nd booster shot? Who can get a 4th dose of vaccine now?
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for adults age 50 and older.
Even wholesome adults ages 50 and up can get the extra dose as early as 4 months after their 1st booster dose of any Covid-19 vaccine. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given permissive suggestion for these extra boosters, meaning Americans in that age group can get the extra shot if they want one. But it’s not an official suggestion.
As for the remainder of most of the people, it’s possible a 4th dose might be recommended for healthy Americans heading into the autumn, stated Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. But he stated there’s nonetheless a lot uncertainty as to how the pandemic could additional evolve.
A fall timeline may very well be handy for individuals who need to get their flu photographs on the identical time. And respiratory viruses akin to coronavirus and influenza are inclined to peak within the colder months.
Since October, the FDA has allowed Americans ages 12 and up who’re severely immune-deficient to get 4 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
According to the CDC, individuals are thought of reasonably or severely immunocompromised if they’ve:
- Been receiving energetic most cancers therapy for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant inside the previous 2 years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or extreme major immunodeficiency (akin to DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV an infection
- Active therapy with high-dose corticosteroids or different medicine that will suppress the immune response
Vaccine variants therapy & prevention work/life transmission
Can I take advantage of an expired at-home speedy antigen check? Why did the expiration dates for some at-home assessments change?
The purpose at-home antigen assessments expire is as a result of Covid-19 check parts “may degrade, or break down, over time,” the US Food and Drug Administration says.
“Because of this, expired test kits could give inaccurate test results.”
But the expiration dates for some at-home Covid-19 tests have been extended. That’s as a result of when at-home antigen assessments first hit the market, producers solely had a number of months of knowledge as to how lengthy the assessments would work successfully.
“When the tests were first given the green light, when they were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, one of the things that the FDA asked the test developers to do is say, ‘OK, if I have the test at home and I have them on the shelf or on my bookshelf, for how long will they still be accurate?’” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious illnesses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
“Of course, in the beginning when the tests were first developed, the manufacturers waited let’s say 3 months or 6 months, and then they went to the Food and Drug Administration and said, ‘Here is the data,’” Schaffner stated.
“Once the test manufacturer has more stability testing results, such as 12 or 18 months, the test manufacturer can contact the FDA to request that the FDA authorize a longer expiration date. When a longer expiration date is authorized, the test manufacturer may send a notice to customers to provide the new authorized expiration date, so the customers know how long they can use the tests they already have.”
Treatment & prevention household work/life journey myths & misinformation
When will infants and toddlers be capable of get vaccinated towards Covid-19?
Children beneath age 5 would possibly be capable of begin getting vaccinated as early as June — if the US Food and Drug Administration offers authorization and if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers its suggestion.
On April 28, Moderna introduced it’s searching for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years.
If the FDA offers authorization, the Moderna vaccine would possibly develop into the primary to be accessible for kids beneath age 5.
In late March, Moderna introduced outcomes of a medical trial that included 2,500 youngsters ages 6 months to 24 months and 4,200 youngsters ages 2 by way of 5 years. The firm stated two 25-microgram doses of its vaccine led to an analogous immune response in younger youngsters as two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25.
The firm stated the info confirmed “a robust neutralizing antibody response.”
“We like to see anything above 1,000 units, and what we, in fact, saw here are levels somewhere between 1,400 and 1,800 units,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton informed CNN. “So that’s extremely reassuring.”
Burton additionally stated the vaccines have been very protected for this age group. The most typical reactions have been ache on the injection website and fever. There have been no instances of coronary heart irritation, or myocarditis, within the research. Heart irritation has been a particularly uncommon aspect impact of the mRNA vaccines — however myocarditis is definitely frequent after Covid-19 an infection relatively than after vaccination.
The newest knowledge from Moderna suggests its vaccine is 51% efficient at stopping signs in youngsters ages 6 months to 24 months and 37% efficient at stopping signs in children ages 2 by way of 5.
“The efficacy in preventing infections may sound modest, but it is actually in the range of what was seen in adults for the omicron variant,” stated Dr. Bill Muller, affiliate professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.
Muller leads the medical trial of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids beneath 12 on the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
“I think it is worth reminding people that the intent of the vaccines is prevention of severe disease – we are trying to keep people from getting so sick that they need to be in the hospital or progress to needing ICU-level care. Prevention of symptomatic illness is a very high bar to satisfy, and the ability to demonstrate this in these young children is an important finding,” Muller stated.
“We should remember that the benefits of the vaccine likely go beyond what we are studying: In addition to decreasing the risk of severe disease substantially and of symptomatic disease modestly, there are likely benefits in decreasing spread of the virus within the community and within families, and any prevention of spread will also result in children being able to stay in school and day care – which correspondingly means their parents aren’t scrambling for child care or missing work themselves.”
Vaccine household colleges/training therapy & prevention work/life journey
Is the pandemic over but?
Many Americans have been confused when Dr. Anthony Fauci informed PBS that the US was “out of the pandemic phase” — however informed CNN the following day that the pandemic was not over.
“We don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases informed PBS on April 26. “We are at a low level right now. So if you’re saying, ‘Are we out of the pandemic phase in this country?’ We are.”
On April 27, Fauci informed CNN the US remains to be grappling with a pandemic — particularly as new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have started creeping up once more.
“We’re not over the pandemic. Don’t let anybody get the misinterpretation that the pandemic is over,” Fauci informed CNN. “But what we are in is a different phase of the pandemic — a phase that’s a transition phase, hopefully headed toward more of a control where you can actually get back to some form of normality without total disruption of society, economically, socially, school-wise, etc.”
Fauci stated whereas coronavirus in all probability received’t be eradicated, the extent of virus in society may very well be stored very low if individuals are intermittently vaccinated, presumably yearly.
Myths & misinformation work/life journey
How lengthy does immunity after a booster shot final? Am I nonetheless protected towards Omicron?
For people who find themselves updated on their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters, safety towards sickness from the Omicron variant drops off a number of months after the final dose – but protection against hospitalization and death remains high, researchers have discovered.
When it involves the Omicron variant, an April 20 presentation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exhibits that after 2 to 4 months:
- 2 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are 30% efficient towards symptomatic an infection.
- 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson plus one dose of an mRNA shot from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna are 55% efficient towards symptomatic an infection.
- 3 doses of an mRNA vaccine are 63% efficient towards symptomatic an infection.
But folks with common immune features still had about 86% protection against hospitalization 3 months after a booster shot — although safety among immunocompromised people waned more quickly.
When it involves safety towards hospitalization, “We saw no evidence of waning but in the immunocompromised,” said Sara Tartof, an epidemiologist for Kaiser Permanente in Southern California.
“In the immunocompromised, vaccine effectiveness basically starts low and gets lower.”
Vaccine therapy & prevention work/life household journey variants
I’m confused: Do I nonetheless should put on a masks on planes or different public transportation?
Travel work/life myths & misinformation colleges/training therapy & prevention
How protected am I from Covid-19 if I put on a masks in public locations however others round me don’t?
While face masks provide probably the most safety towards the unfold of virus-carrying particles within the air when everybody wears them, masks can protect the wearer alone, analysis suggests, by appearing as a barrier between particles and their nostril and mouth.
One-way masking — when one particular person is masked and others will not be — relies upon primarily on two elements: how nicely your masks suits and the way successfully the masks materials filters out particles that may carry viruses, stated Chris Cappa, a professor of civil and environmental engineering on the University of California, Davis who research aerosol particles and masks.
Masks like N95s and KN95s will usually be extra protecting than surgical masks or material masks as a result of they’ll make a tighter seal towards your face, he informed CNN. So, “a well-fit N95 can reduce the amount of potentially infectious particles that you inhale by more than a factor of 20 times,” Cappa stated.
In addition to carrying a high-quality, well-fitting masks, taking steps together with getting vaccinated, testing your self for Covid-19 and ensuring spaces you’re in are well-ventilated can make it safe for folks — even these at greater danger for extra extreme sickness — to journey, stated Dr. Preeti Malani, chief well being officer within the Division of Infectious Diseases on the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
therapy & prevention work/life transmission journey household colleges/training
What is BA.2? Is it extra contagious than Omicron? If it’s spreading quickly, why aren’t Covid-19 numbers hovering?
BA.2 is a by-product of the unique Omicron variant (BA.1). Even although it’s a subvariant, BA.2 has greater than 40 gene adjustments which can be totally different from Omicron. Some scientists imagine it’s different enough from the original Omicron to warrant its own name.
BA.2 has become the dominant cause of Covid-19 within the US — overtaking the unique Omicron variant, which surpassed the Delta variant.
As for whether or not BA.2 is extra contagious, “Early evidence from limited studies suggests BA.2 is more transmissible as compared to BA.1,” the World Health Organization stated in February. For instance, the WHO stated estimates of development charges in Denmark “indicate that BA.2 is 30% more transmissible than BA.1.”
In addition to seeming extra contagious, BA.2 might also cause more severe disease than the unique model of Omicron, lab analysis from Japan suggests. The preprint study was posted on the bioRXIV server.
The research discovered that BA.2 can copy itself in cells extra rapidly than the unique Omicron. And when researchers contaminated hamsters with BA.2 and BA.1, the animals infected with BA.2 got sicker and had worse lung function. In tissues samples, the lungs of BA.2-infected hamsters had extra harm than these contaminated by BA.1.
But real-world knowledge on BA.2 severity has been combined. Hospitalizations have declined in some international locations with BA.2, akin to South Africa and the UK. Denmark noticed a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths after BA.2 grew to become dominant there — although that could be as a result of extra folks have been contaminated with BA.2.
“An analysis conducted in Denmark showed no difference in risk of hospitalisation between those infected with BA.2 and those infected with BA.1, although as BA.2 has become the dominant variant, there has been a recent rise in the number of hospitalisations and deaths in the country,” a WHO report stated.
Variants vaccine myths & misinformation therapy & prevention
Do vaccines or monoclonal antibody therapies work towards the BA.2 virus?
Variants vaccine therapy & prevention
Do we nonetheless must put on masks in public? When and the place do I nonetheless must masks up indoors?
The solutions largely depend on where you live and your health status, in accordance with up to date steerage from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Previously, indoor masking was beneficial for these living in areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission of Covid-19. That meant most Americans lived in counties the place indoor masking was beneficial.
But on February 25, the CDC launched a new set of metrics called COVID-19 Community Levels. “CDC recommends using county COVID-19 Community Levels to help determine which COVID-19 prevention measures to use for individuals and communities,” the company stated.
The metrics embody:
- The variety of new Covid-19 instances per 100,000 folks in a group over the previous 7 days
- The variety of new Covid-19 hospital admissions in a group over the previous 7 days
- The proportion of staffed, inpatient hospital beds in a group which can be occupied by Covid-19 sufferers
The CDC makes use of these metrics to label communities as excessive, medium or low. You can see what category your county falls under here.
In areas with “high” ranges, the CDC advises wearing a mask in public indoor settings – including schools. In areas with “medium” ranges, the CDC advises speaking along with your physician about carrying a masks when you’re at elevated danger for Covid-19. In areas with “low” Covid-19 group ranges, there is no such thing as a suggestion for masks carrying.
But the rules will not be guidelines, and there could also be locations the place masks are nonetheless required. And there could also be instances when extra security measures are wanted, the CDC stated.
“Recommendations based on COVID-19 Community Levels may not apply to healthcare settings such as hospitals or long-term care facilities,” the CDC stated.
“Some community settings such as schools and some high-risk congregate settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters might include additional layers of prevention.”
Work/life journey transmission therapy & prevention household colleges/training
Do monoclonal antibody therapies work towards Omicron? Are there different therapies that work towards the Omicron variant?
The US Food and Drug Administration has restricted the usage of sure monoclonal antibody therapies for Covid-19 as a result of “data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant,” the FDA stated.
Those monoclonal antibody therapies embody Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab.
The FDA has determined to restrict the usage of these therapies for “only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.”
“Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to account for more than 99% of cases in the United States as of Jan. 15. Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, stated in a January 24 assertion.
“This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific treatment agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected with or exposed to the omicron variant.”
Earlier in January, the National Institutes of Health amended its therapy tips to no longer recommend those two treatments.
In December, the FDA stated sotrovimab was the one monoclonal antibody therapy that remained efficient towards the brand new Omicron variant.
However, “there are several other therapies – Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir – that are expected to work against the omicron variant, and that are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death,” the FDA’s assertion stated.
Treatment & prevention variants myths & misinformation
If I can’t get a Covid-19 check proper now, how can I inform if I’ve Covid-19 or flu signs?
“Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
But the outcomes may be totally different. “In general, COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people,” the CDC says. “Compared with people who have flu infections, people who have COVID-19 can take longer to show symptoms and be contagious for longer.”
Covid-19 and the flu can have related signs, akin to:
- Fever or feeling feverish/having chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or issue respiration
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nostril
- Muscle ache or physique aches
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Change in or lack of style or scent, although that is extra frequent with Covid-19
But not like the flu, Covid-19 can result in long Covid — with signs weeks or months after a coronavirus an infection.
“Long COVID can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if their illness was mild, or if they had no symptoms,” the CDC says.
If you suppose you might need Covid-19 signs however can’t get examined, medical doctors say it’s best to assume you have Covid-19 and stay home.
“While the virus that causes COVID-19 and flu viruses are thought to spread in similar ways, the virus that causes COVID-19 is generally more contagious than flu viruses,” the CDC says.
“Also, COVID-19 has been observed to have more superspreading events than flu. This means the virus that causes COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continual spreading among people as time progresses.”
It’s additionally doable to have Covid-19 and the flu at the same time. Here’s what that could do to your body.
Treatment & prevention transmission work/life journey
Why can’t some folks get an organ transplant until they’ve been vaccinated? Is this a technique to punish people who find themselves unvaccinated?
Some organ transplant centers require patients to be vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier than getting a transplant. But it’s not about punishing the unvaccinated; it’s about attempting to maximise the percentages of survival.
Organ transplant recipients have an increased risk of extreme Covid-19 in the event that they develop into contaminated. Patients with organ transplants have their immune systems artificially suppressed during recovery to stop their our bodies from rejecting the brand new organ. That means adequate vaccination is especially important for organ transplant sufferers.
“We strongly recommend that all eligible children and adult transplant candidates and recipients be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that is approved or authorized in their jurisdiction,” stated a joint statement from the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, the American Society of Transplantation, and The International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation.
“We support the development of institutional policies regarding pre-transplant vaccination. We believe that this is in the best interest of the transplant candidate, optimizing their chances of getting through the perioperative and post-transplant periods without severe COVID-19 disease, especially at times of greater infection prevalence.”
Myths & misinformation vaccine household
How can I get a free Covid-19 check?
Treatment & prevention household transmission variants journey work/life
How can I get free face masks?
Work/life therapy & prevention transmission colleges/training variants
Are material masks any good anymore? With the extra contagious Omicron variant, ought to I be carrying a material masks, surgical masks, KN95 or N95?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidelines, recommending folks “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”
“Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC says.
The up to date steerage, issued January 14, got here after weeks of public debate about whether or not material masks needs to be ditched in favor of more practical masks because of the extremely transmissible Omicron variant.
“Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron,” CNN medical analyst and emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen stated in December.
“We need to be wearing at least a 3-ply surgical mask,” she stated, akin to those typically bought in drugstores and have an adjustable nostril wire. “You can wear a cloth mask on top of that, but do not just wear a cloth mask alone.”
Ideally, in crowded locations, “you should be wearing a KN95 or N95 mask,” Wen stated. They embody supplies akin to polypropylene fibers that act as each mechanical and electrostatic limitations to assist forestall the unfold of tiny particles.
When somebody is talking, wearing a face mask can slash the distance that droplets and aerosols travel by half (or more, depending on the type of mask), a current research revealed in The Journal of Infectious Diseases suggests.
Without face masks, droplets and aerosols traveled as much as about 4 toes when somebody was talking, researchers on the University of Central Florida in Orlando discovered.
Single-layer material masks lowered that most distance to about 2 toes. And 3-ply, disposable surgical masks lowered the space of droplet and aerosol journey all the way in which all the way down to 0.5 toes, the researchers discovered. The research didn’t embody KN95 nor N95 masks.
While the CDC acknowledges KN95 and N95 respirators give more protection than surgical masks and cloth masks, it doesn’t say Americans ought to ditch material masks. But cloths masks ought to have nostril wires and multiple layers of fabric that can block light “when held up to bright light source,” the CDC says. They additionally shouldn’t have exhalation valves, vents or different openings.
“CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated January 12, “and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
Transmission therapy & prevention household myths & misinformation colleges/training
What is MIS-C? How many children get it? Does it solely have an effect on youngsters who had extreme Covid-19? What are the indicators of MIS-C?
MIS-C is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in youngsters.
It’s “a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.
(The same syndrome referred to as MIS-A can happen in adults after getting Covid-19.)
With youngsters, MIS-C occurs when “the virus induces your body to make an immune response against your own blood vessels” – which might trigger irritation of the vessels, stated pediatrician Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center on the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
More than 6,400 children have suffered from MIS-C, in accordance with the CDC, and no less than 55 have died. The median age of MIS-C sufferers is 9 years outdated.
MIS-C “is a rare complication that typically occurs 2 to 4 weeks following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the American Academy of Pediatrics stated. (SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.)
And long-term Covid-19 issues can occur even amongst children who initially had mild or no symptoms, the group stated.
“Usually children are picked up incidentally as having (coronavirus). Someone in the family was infected, a friend was infected, so they got a PCR test. And they’re found to be positive. … Then they’re fine,” Offit stated.
“Then a month goes by, and they develop a high fever. And evidence of lung, liver, kidney or heart damage. That’s when they come to our hospital.”
The CDC stated dad and mom ought to search medical care if a toddler has an ongoing fever plus no less than one of many following:
- Stomach ache
- Bloodshot eyes
- Diarrhea
- Dizziness or lightheadedness (indicators of low blood strain)
- Skin rash
- Vomiting
Family colleges/training work/life myths & misinformation
Can at-home speedy antigen assessments choose up the Omicron variant?
They can — however they work higher when you take a couple of, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated.
Fauci stated a single speedy antigen check — like those typically taken at residence, with leads to about quarter-hour — will not be as delicate at detecting Omicron as PCR assessments, that are processed in a lab.
But “if you do (rapid antigen tests) maybe 2 or 3 times over a few-day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR,” stated Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“People should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable. They are very valuable. They are valuable for screening. They’re valuable if you do them more than once in a sequential way to tell you whether you’re infected,” Fauci stated.
The US Food and Drug Administration just lately stated rapid antigen tests may be less likely to detect an Omicron infection — however the assessments are nonetheless helpful.
“Studies are under way to confirm the reason for the apparent decreased sensitivity,” the FDA informed CNN in an announcement. “Once that is known, adjustments to existing tests can be undertaken by each developer with support from the FDA, if appropriate.”
If you suppose you will have Covid-19 signs however can’t get examined, medical doctors say it’s best to assume you have Covid-19 and stay home.
Even when you don’t have the Omicron variant, the signs could also be from one other contagious virus such because the flu or RSV. So it’s nonetheless necessary to put on a high-quality masks and keep away from others each time doable.
Transmission variants colleges/training therapy & prevention household work/life
What ought to I do if I check optimistic for Covid-19? How lengthy do I must isolate if I might need the Omicron variant?
“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.
The resolution was motivated by analysis exhibiting most Covid-19 unfold “occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said in late December.
“Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”
The CDC stated these whose “symptoms are resolving” can even go away isolation after 5 days, so long as additionally they put on a masks for the following 5 days.
But the CDC was criticized for not mentioning testing for many who need to go away isolation at 5 days.
On January 4, the CDC stated those who have access to a rapid antigen test may want to take it toward the end of the 5-day isolation period.
If the check is optimistic, remoted individuals are suggested to keep isolating until 10 days after their symptoms started. If the check is adverse, remoted folks can finish their isolation — however are suggested to put on a masks round different folks till day 10.
For those that have a fever or different signs that haven’t even improved after 5 days, “you should wait to end your isolation until you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved,” the CDC stated January 4. “Continue to wear a well-fitting mask. Contact your healthcare provider if you have questions.”
Transmission work/life household therapy & prevention variants
What ought to I do if I used to be just lately uncovered to somebody who now has Covid-19? How lengthy do I’ve to quarantine?
It will depend on whether or not you’re absolutely vaccinated and boosted, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Those who’ve obtained a booster shot “do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure,” the CDC said in a December 27 replace.
“For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days,” the CDC stated.
“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.”
For anybody who was uncovered to somebody with Covid-19, it’s a good suggestion to get examined 5 days after publicity, the CDC stated.
“If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19,” the CDC stated.
Transmission therapy & prevention household work/life vaccine
What makes the Omicron variant so totally different from different variants? Don’t we get new Covid-19 variants on a regular basis?
As coronavirus retains spreading, new mutations and new variants are anticipated to develop.
But the brand new Omicron variant has an unusually excessive variety of mutations, together with dozens on the spike protein — the construction utilized by a virus to latch onto and get inside cells beneath assault.
“It has a lot of mutations — more than 50. That’s a new record,” stated Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health.
More than 30 of these mutations are within the spike protein — the part of the virus targeted by leading Covid-19 vaccines.
Scientists have been attempting to learn the way a lot the Omicron variant would possibly evade the antibodies produced from vaccination or natural infection.
“We worry if the spike protein is of a different shape, maybe the antibodies won’t stick quite as well. That’s the reason for the concern,” Collins stated.
“On the other hand, all of the previous variants, which have also had differences in the spike protein, have responded to vaccines — and especially boosters,” he stated.
Variants work/life journey transmission therapy & prevention vaccine
Can vaccinated folks get contaminated with the Omicron variant?
Variants transmission household work/life colleges/training
We’re about to see family and friends, however we don’t have sufficient at-home, speedy assessments for everybody. Who ought to we check for Covid-19?
Ideally, “everybody should get tested right before that gathering,” CNN medical analyst and emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen stated.
If you will have very restricted assessments accessible, check those that are on the highest danger of current Covid-19 publicity — not these on the highest danger of sickness, Wen stated.
In different phrases, “Don’t test grandma, who’s been hunkering down and being very careful. She’s unlikely to be spreading Covid to everybody else,” Wen stated.
“Test the college student who just came home who may have been in bars and restaurants last week. So use those tests in a judicious way and think about the 2-out-of-3 rule: vaccines, masking or testing. You need to have 2 out of 3 things to gather safely.”
Family therapy & prevention journey work/life transmission
What ought to I do if I can’t get a Covid-19 check (or check outcomes) earlier than an occasion?
“I would say consider the risk level of the people who you’re meeting with,” stated Mercedes Carnethon, vice chair of preventive medication at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
She stated anybody unable to get examined could need to rethink assembly with:
- Anyone who’s unvaccinated.
- Anyone who’s over age 65, no matter vaccination standing. “Vaccinations help. Boosters help. They obviously help to mitigate the severity of the symptoms,” Carnethon stated. “But the reality is that the immune response to vaccination and boosting is a little bit lower in older adults whose immune systems aren’t quite as robust and strong.”
- Anyone with underlying circumstances akin to diabetes, hypertension, weight problems, most cancers or extreme bronchial asthma.
- Infants, because it’s unclear how they could fare with Covid-19 — significantly the brand new Omicron variant.
Families with unvaccinated youngsters who can’t get examined in time must also rethink assembly with weak relations, Carnethon stated, as these youngsters is perhaps contaminated however asymptomatic.
But even testing doesn’t assure security, stated Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, an Los Angeles inner medication specialist.
For instance, a check taken instantly after a brand new an infection may not detect the virus – “and the test wouldn’t have been positive until tomorrow or the next day,” he stated.
Family journey therapy & prevention journey work/life variants
Can I get a Covid-19 vaccine (or booster shot) and a flu shot on the identical time?
“Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated.
“If you haven’t gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can,” the CDC stated.
The skill to get each vaccines on the identical time could make it extra handy for Americans to attempt to keep wholesome, stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“If that means going in and getting the flu shot in one arm (and) the Covid shot in the other, that’s perfectly fine,” Fauci stated.
But don’t assume you’re protected proper afterward. “Remember, after you are vaccinated, your body takes about two weeks to develop antibodies that protect against flu,” the CDC stated.
Similarly, you’re not absolutely vaccinated towards Covid-19 till two weeks after the final dose.
Vaccine household myths & misinformation therapy & prevention colleges/training work/life
I’ve already had Covid-19. Can I nonetheless get contaminated with the Omicron variant?
Yes. In reality, the first confirmed Omicron-related death in the US was a man who previously had Covid-19.
The Texas man, in his 50s, had not been vaccinated, Harris County well being officers stated.
For months, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated vaccines give stronger protection against Covid-19 than previous infection alone.
“If you have had Covid-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated in August, citing research published during a Delta variant surge. “This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated.”
With the brand new Omicron variant, the risk of getting reinfected is 5.4 times higher with Omicron than it was with Delta, in accordance with a staff of illness modelers at Imperial College London.
“This suggests relatively low remaining levels of immunity from prior infection,” the staff wrote in a December report.
Health specialists say one of the simplest ways to assist defend towards the Omicron variant is to get vaccinated and boosted.
Transmission therapy & prevention myths & misinformation transmission
I’m absolutely vaccinated, however my children are too younger to get photographs — and we’re visiting relations this week. With the Omicron variant spreading quickly, what ought to we do?
“I think that depends on people’s individual risk tolerance,” CNN medical analyst and emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen stated.
Some, like Dr. Peter Hotez, determined to cancel a deliberate go to from in-laws this vacation season.
“Unfortunately, I had to ask them not to come because I thought that it was a little too risky for them in terms of travel with all the Omicron circulating,” stated Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
For households who nonetheless need to get along with prolonged relations, Wen suggests following the “2-out-of-every-3 rule.”
“We have 3 major tools at our disposal: vaccination, testing and masking,” she stated.
“We should have 2 out of every 3 things. And so if you’re not vaccinated, you should be masking, and if you’re gathering with people, testing,” Wen stated.
“If you are vaccinated, also get that booster, too. But if you want to get together with people indoors without masks, then make sure that people are tested that same day. If you’re unable to get that test, people should still be wearing masks indoors.”
For youngsters too younger to get vaccinated — and who clearly can’t put on a masks whereas consuming — “the key in that case is to surround the unvaccinated kids with others who are vaccinated,” Wen stated.
“This is classic herd immunity — others protect the young kids who can’t mask. And if everyone tests, that’s the second layer of protection.”
Family journey work/life transmission variants vaccine therapy & prevention
Does “fully vaccinated” imply two photographs or three now?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nonetheless says people are fully vaccinated:
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose sequence, such because the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, akin to Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
But the CDC has beneficial extra booster shots for all adults who are 2 months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccination or 6 months past their Moderna vaccination.
The CDC has additionally beneficial a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for everyone ages 16 and up who are 6 months past their second dose.
Some medical doctors say the definition of “fully vaccinated” needs to change to include booster doses.
“I’ve always said this is a three-dose vaccine,” stated vaccinologist Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
“The reason is when you get that third dose, you get a 30- to 40-fold rise in virus-neutralizing antibodies, and therefore there’s more spillover protection against new variants – including Omicron,” Hotez stated December 15.
“The third dose gives you 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic illness.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci stated it’s inevitable that the definition of “fully vaccinated” will change.
“It’s going to be a matter of when, not if,” stated the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“For me, as a public health person, I just say get your third shot,” Fauci stated, referring to eligible Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients.
“Forget about what the definition is. I just want to see people be optimally protected. And for me, that’s unequivocally and unquestionably getting a third shot boost.”
Vaccine variants therapy & prevention work/life myths & misinformation
What ought to I do if I’m bodily unable to exit and get a vaccine or booster shot?
“If you have difficulty reaching a vaccination site, you may be able to get an in-home vaccination,” the CDC says.
The CDC suggests contacting the next to see if they supply at-home vaccination in your space:
- Your physician or well being care supplier
- The hotline for Medicare recipients at 1-800-633-4227 (TTY 1-877-486-2048)
- Your state health department or 211
- The Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) 1-888-677-1199
- Services for older adults and their households on the Eldercare Locator or 1-800-677-1116
Family vaccine work/life therapy & prevention
What precisely is within the Covid-19 vaccines? I’ve heard so many rumors and don’t know what to imagine.
The CDC lists active and inactive ingredients for every of the three coronavirus vaccines used within the US.
“None of the vaccines contain eggs, gelatin, latex, or preservatives,” the CDC stated.
And opposite to widespread myths, the vaccines don’t have microchips and might’t make you magnetic.
“All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, rare earth alloys or any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, or nanowire semiconductors.”
Myths & misinformation vaccine therapy & prevention household
Can a PCR or speedy check inform me which kind of variant I might need if I’ve Covid-19?
No.
Diagnostic assessments like PCR assessments and speedy antigen assessments may also help detect whether or not you’ve been contaminated with coronavirus. But they’ll’t inform you precisely which pressure you will have.
It takes one other layer of testing, involving genetic sequencing, to find out what pressure or variant brought on the an infection.
Variants therapy & prevention journey work/life
If vaccine makers are already engaged on Omicron-specific boosters, shouldn’t I simply wait to get a kind of doses as a substitute of getting a booster shot now?
“The answer is no,” stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“If you are eligible … don’t wait,” Fauci stated.
“Get that extra boost now because we know when you do that, the level of antibodies that rise and go up following a boost is much, much higher than the peak level that you get after your second dose of a two-dose vaccine,” he stated.
“Our experience with variants such as the Delta variant is that even though the vaccine isn’t specifically targeted to the Delta variant, when you get a high enough level of an immune response, you get spillover protection even against a variant that the vaccine wasn’t specifically directed at.”
Pfizer and Moderna have been engaged on Omicron-specific booster photographs — simply in case they is perhaps wanted.
But even when Omicron-specific photographs are wanted, it would take a while to get them rolled out to the general public.
Vaccine variants therapy & prevention myths & misinformation
How did the Omicron variant get its title? Didn’t they skip some letters within the Greek alphabet?
Since May, the World Health Organization has been assigning Greek letters to notable new coronavirus variants.
Before Omicron, the final two variants of curiosity or concern were called Lambda and Mu. The subsequent letter within the Greek alphabet is Nu, adopted by Xi.
But WHO left out Nu and Xi and went straight to Omicron for the latest variant of concern, which has the scientific title B.1.1.529.
The purpose? “Nu is too easily confounded with ‘new’ and Xi was not used because it is a common surname,” WHO said in an email to CNN.
“And WHO best practices for naming new diseases suggest ‘avoiding causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.’”
Schools/training variants myths & misinformation
What do we all know concerning the security and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in youthful youngsters? Are there any unwanted side effects?
Pfizer stated its vaccine is protected and 90.7% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 in children ages 5 to 11, based mostly on medical trial knowledge. Trial members who bought the vaccine obtained two doses, spaced three weeks aside.
After monitoring trial members for 3 months after the photographs, there have been no critical unwanted side effects akin to myocarditis or pericarditis, Pfizer stated.
“The side effects we’re seeing in the kids are really identical to what we’re seeing in adults,” said Dr. Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, one of many Pfizer pediatric trial websites. Such unwanted side effects embody a sore arm, fatigue, headache and fever in about 10% of children. Those unwanted side effects don’t last more than a day or two.
Separately, Moderna has been testing various doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in children.
On October 25, Moderna stated interim trial outcomes confirmed its vaccine was well tolerated and generated a robust immune response in children ages 6 to 11.
Some members had unwanted side effects akin to fatigue, headache, fever and ache on the injection website. Moderna stated deliberate to submit its knowledge to the FDA.
Vaccine household colleges/training journey therapy & prevention
If my little one is 11, ought to I wait till she turns 12 to get a bigger dose of Covid-19 vaccine? Or ought to she get a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine for youths ages 5 to 11?
“I wouldn’t wait,” stated Dr. Paul Spearman, a member of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
He stated knowledge offered to the committee by Pfizer “showed that a 10-microgram dose — so a third of the dose that is licensed for adults — was equally effective in terms of generating neutralizing antibodies, one of the most important means of protecting people from Covid-19.”
One benefit of the smaller (however equally efficient) doses for kids was lowered unwanted side effects, stated Dr. Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital — one of many Pfizer pediatric trial websites.
“So, one-third of the dose that we’re giving adults, or even one-third of the dose that was used in 12-year-olds and above, was just as immunogenic. We got just as good an immune response as the 30-microgram dose, and there were less side effects,” Frenck said.
“A lot of people are asking us: ‘Does this mean you’re giving us less of a vaccine?’ I said, well, we’re giving you less antigen, but their immune response is so good that they’re making the same immune response – so there’s no need to give more vaccine,” he stated.
For dad and mom of bigger 10- or 11-year-olds who’re anxious a pediatric dose may not be sufficient, weight is not important when it comes to vaccines, stated Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Family therapy & prevention vaccine colleges/training
How many children have been in Pfizer’s Covid-19 trial for ages 5 to 11? Do children get the identical doses as adults? And do children get one shot, or two?
Family colleges/training vaccine therapy & prevention journey
Why have been children in vaccine trials divided by age teams and never weight? Wouldn’t dimension or weight matter greater than age when figuring out dosage?
In this case, weight isn’t necessary, stated Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“I think people have a misconception about the way vaccines work. They think of them in the same way as drugs. If you give, for example, an antibiotic like amoxicillin, your weight matters because the antibiotic is distributed throughout your bloodstream,” Offit stated.
“That’s not true with vaccines. With vaccines, you get those as a shot in the arm, and that’s taken up by the local draining lymph nodes. So really weight doesn’t matter.”
Adolescents ages 12 and up who get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine get the identical dosage that adults get – 30 micrograms per dose.
Researchers have been attempting to see which doses give the best combination of high efficacy and minimal side effects among younger children.
In September, Pfizer introduced its Covid-19 vaccine was protected and generated a “robust” antibody response in youngsters ages 5 to 11. It stated the “preferred dose for safety, tolerability and immunogenicity” among that age group was 10 micrograms per dose – one-third the dosage for teenagers and adults.
Family vaccine therapy & prevention myths & misinformation
Why trouble getting vaccinated if there’s nonetheless an opportunity you could possibly get Covid-19?
No vaccine is 100% efficient, however the Covid-19 vaccines considerably cut back the probabilities of extreme sickness and loss of life — throughout a number of age teams.
For adults beneath age 50, the speed of Covid-19 hospitalizations among those unvaccinated was 15 times higher than for those fully vaccinated, in accordance with August knowledge from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among these ages 50 to 64, the hospitalization price is 31 instances greater for unvaccinated folks.
And the chance of dying from Covid-19 is greater than 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than it’s for vaccinated adults, in accordance with the CDC knowledge.
For seniors, who’re extra inclined to extreme Covid-19, that hole is smaller. Among these 80 and older, the chance of dying from Covid-19 in August was about 5 instances greater amongst these unvaccinated in comparison with these absolutely vaccinated.
Of the breakthrough instances leading to loss of life, 85% have been amongst folks age 65 and older, in accordance with the CDC.
But these instances are extraordinarily uncommon. As of October 12, about 7,178 breakthrough Covid-19 infections leading to loss of life had been reported, and 187 million folks had been absolutely vaccinated, in accordance with the CDC. In different phrases, about 0.004% of absolutely vaccinated folks died of Covid-19.
Vaccine myths & misinformation household therapy & prevention
Is it true youngsters can’t get very sick from Covid-19? How many children have truly been hospitalized with Covid-19?
More than 72,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since August 2020, in accordance with the CDC.
And it’s not simply youngsters with preexisting circumstances getting hospitalized.
Almost half – 45.7% – of youngsters hospitalized with Covid-19 between March 2020 and October 2021 had no known underlying condition, in accordance with CDC knowledge from virtually 100 US counties.
And whereas pediatric Covid-19 deaths are uncommon, no less than 1,015 children in the US have died from Covid-19, in accordance with CDC knowledge.
During the Delta variant surge, some hospitals noticed a rise in pediatric Covid-19 sufferers.
At the University of Mississippi Medical Center, “we’ve had infants as small as 6 to 8 months old up to the teenage years,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs Dr. Alan Jones stated in July.
“It appears as though this particular variant, the Delta variant, while being more infectious is also causing more children to be symptomatic,” he stated.
“Whether that just is that it causes a little more severe illness than other variants or that it is just more prevalent — and so we’re seeing more symptomatic cases — we’re not sure … but it’s probably multifactorial.”
Some youngsters have suffered long-term effects from Covid-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) – a uncommon however probably critical situation that can happen in children weeks after a coronavirus infection.
More than 6,400 children have suffered from MIS-C, in accordance with the CDC.
Myths & misinformation colleges/training household variants transmission vaccine
My children don’t need to put on a masks. What ought to I do?
If doable, purchase just a few totally different manufacturers of masks and see which one is most snug in your little one, emergency doctor and CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen stated.
“Different people have different comfort levels,” she stated. For instance, some youngsters would possibly like one model of kid-sized surgical masks over one other.
Other youngsters would possibly really feel extra snug carrying kid-sized KN95 masks, which permit extra room for the nostril and mouth.
“The most important thing is to find the best that you can consistently wear throughout the day,” Wen stated. “You don’t want to find a mask that you’re trying to pull off your face every 20 minutes.”
Buying masks with enjoyable designs or along with your little one’s favourite characters on them can even assist, psychologist Christopher Willard stated. Children can even customise their masks by drawing on them with markers.
And, after all, dad and mom can set a superb instance by additionally wearing a mask.
Schools/training household therapy & prevention work/life transmission
What are the unwanted side effects of a Covid-19 vaccine booster?
Data suggests unwanted side effects from a booster dose of a mRNA Covid-19 vaccine have been related in frequency and sort to these seen after second doses — and have been “mostly mild or moderate and short-lived,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated September 28.
The two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer each use genetic materials referred to as messenger RNA, or mRNA, to ship immunity.
Walensky cited a study revealed that day by the CDC. It covers 22,191 individuals who obtained a 3rd dose of an mRNA vaccine and made studies to CDC’s v-safe system, a voluntary, smartphone-based app that lets folks report how they really feel after they’ve been vaccinated. The studies have been constructed from August 12 (when the US Food and Drug Administration OK’d additional doses for sure immunocompromised folks) by way of September 19.
Among these 22,191 who made studies, about 7,000 – almost 32% – reported any well being impacts. More than 6,200 – about 28% – reported they have been unable to carry out regular day by day actions, largely generally on the day after vaccination.
The most typical complaints have been injection website ache (71%), fatigue (56%) and a headache (43.4%). Of those that reported basic ache, solely about 7% described it as “severe.” Severe was outlined as ache that makes “daily activities difficult or impossible.”
Nearly 2% stated they sought medical care and 13 folks have been hospitalized, however it was not clear from the v-safe studies why these folks sought medical care or have been hospitalized. Those who sought medical consideration are contacted by employees members from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and inspired to make a report, it stated.
Of the 22,191 folks, 12,591 occurred to have tracked how they felt in any case three doses. Out of that smaller group, 79.4% reported a neighborhood response to the third shot and 74.1% reported a systemic response. That’s much like what they reported after a second dose, when 77.6% reported native reactions and 76.5% reported systemic reactions.
No sudden patterns of adversarial reactions have been recognized, the report stated.
Some folks reported getting a booster from totally different firm than their authentic vaccine or getting a second dose of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however the report’s authors stated the numbers in each instances have been too small to attract any conclusions.
Vaccine therapy & prevention
What ought to I do if I misplaced my Covid-19 vaccination card?
Contact the vaccination supplier website the place you obtained your vaccine. “Your provider should give you a new card with up-to-date information about the vaccinations you have received,” the CDC stated.
“If the location where you received your COVID-19 vaccine is no longer operating, contact your state or local health department’s immunization information system (IIS) for assistance,” the CDC stated.
“Please contact your state or local health department if you have additional questions about vaccination cards or vaccination records.”
To be clear: “CDC does not maintain vaccination records or determine how vaccination records are used, and CDC does not provide the CDC-labeled, white COVID-19 vaccination record card to people. These cards are distributed to vaccination providers by state and local health departments,” the company stated.
And don’t attempt to use a solid or fraudulent vaccination card — that could land you in prison.
Work/life vaccine
Should pregnant girls get vaccinated?
“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future,” the CDC stated.
“Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been growing,” the CDC said in an August 11 update.
Scientists say Covid-19 — not the Covid-19 vaccine — can put a girl at greater danger of extreme sickness throughout being pregnant.
Covid-19 can result in “adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth,” said Sascha Ellington, staff lead for emergency preparedness and response within the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health.
“This vaccine can prevent Covid-19, and so that’s the primary benefit.”
Family vaccine therapy & prevention work/life myths & misinformation
What are the probabilities of lengthy Covid if somebody absolutely vaccinated will get a breakthrough an infection?
Vaccine work/life household myths & misinformation
If I’ve already had Covid-19, ought to I nonetheless get vaccinated? What if I bought monoclonal antibody therapy?
“Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19,” the CDC says.
“Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than 2 times as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again,” the CDC’s web site says.
“If you were treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure what treatments you received or if you have more questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The idea that immunity gained through vaccination may be stronger or lasts longer than the immunity achieved from previous infection isn’t new.
“Many of the vaccines that we’ve made in history are actually stronger than the virus is itself at creating immunity,” epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant stated.
Vaccine therapy & prevention work/life household colleges/training transmission
Is it true you’re simply as more likely to get the Delta variant from any vaccinated particular person as you might be from any unvaccinated particular person?
No. “The greatest risk of transmission is among unvaccinated people who are much more likely to get infected, and therefore transmit the virus,” the CDC stated concerning the Delta variant on August 26.
A research revealed by the CDC in late August confirmed vaccinated people were 5 times less likely to get infected than unvaccinated people.
When a totally vaccinated particular person does get a breakthrough an infection, “your chances of having symptoms go down by 8-fold” in comparison with an unvaccinated particular person, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins stated August 1.
“People infected with the Delta variant, including fully vaccinated people with symptomatic breakthrough infections, can transmit the virus to others,” the CDC said. “CDC is continuing to assess data on whether fully vaccinated people with asymptomatic breakthrough infections can transmit the virus.”
Even if a vaccinated particular person will get a breakthrough an infection and is contagious, “vaccinated people appear to spread the virus for a shorter time,” the CDC stated.
“For people infected with the Delta variant, similar amounts of viral genetic material have been found among both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. However, like prior variants, the amount of viral genetic material may go down faster in fully vaccinated people when compared to unvaccinated people,” the CDC stated. “This means fully vaccinated people will likely spread the virus for less time than unvaccinated people.”
Myths & misinformation transmission vaccine variants therapy & prevention
Why ought to anybody care whether or not I’m vaccinated in the event that they’re already vaccinated?
Avoiding vaccination can hurt your family members and assist create much more contagious or extra harmful variants for everybody, medical doctors say.
Full vaccination reduces the probabilities of getting and spreading coronavirus.
Children too younger to be vaccinated and people who find themselves immunocompromised additionally depend on the vaccination of others to assist defend them, stated Dr. William Schaffner, a professor within the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
But vaccination can also be necessary to assist forestall extra contagious or extra harmful variants from forming — akin to one that may evade vaccines and hurt those that are absolutely vaccinated.
“If we are going to continue to allow this virus to spread, we’re going to continue to allow … variants to be created,” stated Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center on the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
Viruses ceaselessly mutate as they replicate amongst contaminated folks. If the mutations are important, they’ll result in a more contagious variant.
“Think of a virus as a necklace full of different-colored beads,” board-certified internist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez stated.
“In position No. 1, you need a red bead. Position No. 2 is a green bead. That’s the genetic code – that sequence of bead colors,” he stated.
“When a virus replicates, it is supposed to make an exact replica of those bead colors. But every once in a while, maybe a green bead gets into where a red bead is supposed to be.”
When mutations give the virus a bonus — akin to the flexibility to duplicate sooner or to cover from the immune system – that model will outcompete others.
The solely technique to eliminate variants is to decrease the variety of infections, stated Penny Moore, an skilled in viruses at South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
That’s an enormous purpose why medical doctors say folks ought to get vaccinated as quickly as they’ll. Those who don’t get vaccinated aren’t simply risking their very own well being — they’re additionally jeopardizing the well being of others.
“Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories,” Schaffner stated. “The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply.”
Variants colleges/training work/life transmission vaccine myths & misinformation journey
Does a vaccine have to be absolutely authorized by the FDA for an employer or enterprise to mandate vaccination?
Work/life colleges/training vaccine myths & misinformation
When will the opposite Covid-19 vaccines get absolutely authorized by the FDA?
Vaccine work/life therapy & prevention
What ought to I do if I’m carrying a masks however should sneeze?
If there are tissues close by, you possibly can take your masks off and sneeze into the tissue earlier than placing your masks again on, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated.
For children at school — or anybody else who might need to put on a masks all day — preserve a backup masks in a baggie in case the primary masks will get soiled. You can put the soiled masks within the baggie.
It’s additionally a good suggestion to maintain backup masks in your automotive in case of any masks accidents.
Transmission colleges/training work/life therapy & prevention
Is it protected to go on trip?
Travel household transmission therapy & prevention work/life
What’s the distinction between the Delta and Delta Plus variants?
Transmission work/life colleges/training vaccine journey variants
What ought to I inform buddies, household or coworkers who’re hesitant to get vaccinated?
“It is a normal human reaction to be afraid,” pediatrician Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez stated. “They’re having a normal reaction, and perhaps they haven’t been able to sit down with their physician.”
She suggests discovering a time to have a relaxed, rational dialog — when neither particular person is indignant or more likely to begin a battle.
“The first thing I would say is ‘I get it. I totally get where you’re coming from and I understand that you’re concerned about this,’” Bracho-Sanchez stated.
It’s additionally necessary to quote scientific knowledge — just like the truth about side effects, the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and why it’s important for young, healthy people to get vaccinated.
Work/life household transmission therapy & prevention vaccine
How a lot does a Covid-19 vaccine price?
“It’s all free. The government is paying for this,” stated Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center on the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
Vaccine household work/life
What are the unwanted side effects of the vaccines?
Some folks have reported feeling momentary, flu-like signs. Don’t freak out if this happens to you, well being specialists say.
“These are immune responses, so if you feel something after vaccination, you should expect to feel that,” stated Patricia Stinchfield of Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.
“And when you do, it’s normal that you have some arm soreness or some fatigue or some body aches or even some fever,” Stinchfield stated.
Read extra about what to do if you do get side effects and why unwanted side effects are sometimes a superb signal.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has proven no critical security considerations, Pfizer stated. Pfizer has stated unwanted side effects “such as fever, fatigue and chills” have been “generally mild to moderate” and lasted one to 2 days.
Moderna said its vaccine didn’t have any critical unwanted side effects. It stated a small proportion of trial members had signs akin to physique aches and complications.
With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the commonest unwanted side effects have been ache on the injection website, headache, fatigue and muscle ache. While the CDC recommends the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, “women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS),” the agency says. “TTS is a serious condition that involves blood clots with low platelets. There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.”
Work/life household therapy & prevention colleges/training vaccine
What is aerosolized unfold? What’s the distinction between aerosols and droplets?
Aerosolized unfold is the potential for coronavirus to unfold not simply by respiratory droplets, however by even smaller particles referred to as aerosols that may float within the air longer than droplets and can spread farther than 6 feet.
Respiratory aerosols and droplets are launched when somebody talks, breaths, sings, sneezes or coughs. But the primary distinction is dimension.
Respiratory droplets are greater – between 5 and 10 microns in diameter. (For perspective, a human hair is typically 60 to 120 microns wide.)
“If you have droplets that come out of a person, they generally go down within 6 feet,” stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
But aerosols (aka droplet nuclei) are smaller – lower than 5 microns in diameter, in accordance with the World Health Organization.
“Aerosol means the droplets don’t drop immediately,” Fauci stated. “They hang around for a period of time.”
This turns into “very relevant” if you find yourself indoors and there may be poor air flow, he stated.
Multiple case research counsel coronavirus can unfold nicely past 6 toes by way of airborne transmission, akin to throughout choir practices, stated Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief medical officer of Providence Health System.
In Washington state, for instance, 53 members of a choir fell sick and two people died after one member attended rehearsals and later examined optimistic for Covid-19.
Last July, 239 scientists backed a letter urging public well being businesses to acknowledge the potential for aerosolized unfold.
“There is significant potential for inhalation exposure to viruses in microscopic respiratory droplets (microdroplets) at short to medium distances (up to several meters, or room scale), and we are advocating for the use of preventive measures to mitigate this route of airborne transmission,” the letter stated.
transmission therapy & prevention household colleges/training work/life journey
This pandemic is taking a toll on my psychological well being. How can I get assist if I’m feeling remoted and depressed?
The Crisis Text Line is accessible texting to 741741. Trained volunteers and disaster counselors are staffed 24/7, and the service is free.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline supplies 24/7, 365-day-a-year disaster counseling and assist to folks experiencing emotional misery associated to disasters. Call 1-800-985-5990 or textual content TalkWithUs to 66746 to attach with a skilled disaster counselor.
For well being care professionals and important employees, For the Frontlines presents free 24/7 disaster counseling and assist for employees coping with stress, nervousness, concern or isolation associated to coronavirus.
For extra sources, take a look at CNN’s guide to giving and getting help during the pandemic.
Family Work/Life Treatment & Prevention colleges/training
What “underlying conditions” put folks at greater danger of unhealthy outcomes with Covid-19?
More than 40% of US adults have at least one underlying condition that may put them at greater danger of extreme issues, in accordance with the CDC.
Those circumstances embody obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease, in accordance with the CDC.
People who’ve cancer, an organ transplant, sickle cell anemia, poorly controlled HIV or any autoimmune disorder are additionally at greater danger.
Covid-19 sufferers with pre-existing circumstances — no matter their age — are 6 times more likely to hospitalized and 12 times more likely to die from the illness than those that had no pre-existing circumstances, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated.
While younger, wholesome individuals are much less more likely to die from Covid-19, many are suffering long-term effects from the disease.
Treatment & prevention transmission household work/life
What’s the steerage for carpooling or using with somebody from one other family?
Unvaccinated folks from totally different households in a automotive should wear face masks, stated Dr. Aaron Hamilton of the Cleveland Clinic.
“You should also wear one if you’re rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location,” Hamilton stated.
It’s additionally sensible to maintain the home windows open to assist ventilate the automotive and add one other layer of security, stated Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Travel transmission therapy & prevention work/life household colleges/training
Should we clear our cell telephones day by day?
Yes, that’s a good suggestion as a result of cell telephones are mainly “petri dishes in our pockets” when you consider what number of surfaces you contact earlier than touching your telephone.
You ought to commonly disinfect your cell phone anyway, with or and not using a coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s probably quite a lot of microorganisms on there, because you’re holding them against your skin, you are handling them all the time, and also you’re speaking into them,” stated Mark Fielder, a professor of medical microbiology at Kingston University.
“And speaking does release droplets of water just in normal speech. So it’s likely that a range of microbes – including Covid-19, should you happen to be infected with that virus – might end up on your phone.”
Watch one of the best methods to disinfect your mobile phone here.
Transmission work/life therapy & prevention household
Is it protected to return to the health club?
There are definitely extra dangers when you’re not absolutely vaccinated.
Coronavirus typically spreads extra simply indoors relatively than outdoor — particularly if you’re indoors for an extended period of time.
Researchers have additionally discovered that heavy respiration and singing can propel aerosolized viral particles farther and improve the chance of transmission.
During one health teacher workshop, about 30 members with no signs skilled intensely for 4 hours, in accordance with research published by the CDC. Eight members later examined optimistic, and more than 100 new cases of coronavirus have been traced again to that health workshop.
To assist mitigate the chance, many gyms are limiting capability or requiring masks.
And whereas well being specialists have beneficial staying 6 toes away from others, it’s sensible to maintain much more distance than that on the health club.
“With all the heavy breathing, you may even want to double the usual 6 feet to 12 feet, just to be safe,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta stated.
Transmission work/life therapy & prevention
I heard you will get Covid-19 by way of your eyes. Should we put on goggles, too?
Doctors say carrying eye safety (along with face masks) might assist some folks, however it’s not essential for everybody.
Teachers who’ve youthful college students within the classroom are “likely to be in environments where children might pull down their masks, or not be very compliant with them,” epidemiologist Saskia Popescu stated. “There is concern that you could get respiratory droplets in the eyes.”
If you’re a well being care employee or caring for somebody at residence who has coronavirus, it’s sensible to put on eye safety, stated Dr. Thomas Steinemann, medical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
(Note: Regular glasses or sun shades aren’t sufficient, as a result of they leave too many gaps around the eyes.)
But when you’re vaccinated or not in a high-risk state of affairs, carrying goggles isn’t essential.
While it’s nonetheless doable to get Covid-19 by way of the eyes, that situation is less likely than getting it through your nose or mouth, Steinemann stated.
He stated if a major variety of folks have been getting coronavirus by way of their eyes, medical doctors would in all probability see extra Covid-19 sufferers with conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye (although having pink eye doesn’t necessarily mean you have coronavirus).
Transmission work/life therapy & prevention colleges/training myths & misinformation
Should folks put on face shields as a substitute of (or along with) face masks?
The CDC does not recommend using plastic face shields for on a regular basis actions or as an alternative to face masks. There are just a few exceptions, akin to for many who are hearing-impaired and depend on lip-reading or those that have bodily or psychological well being circumstances that will be exacerbated by carrying a face masks.
Face shields worn along with masks might present an added layer of safety and can even assist folks cease touching their faces.
If somebody should use a face defend and not using a masks, the CDC says the defend “should wrap around the sides of the wearer’s face and extend to below the chin. Disposable face shields should only be worn for a single use. Reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use.”
Transmission therapy & prevention work/life colleges/training
Are most cancers sufferers at greater danger of extreme issues from Covid-19?
Yes. And the increased risk applies to cancer patients of all ages, the CDC says.
“Having cancer currently increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” the CDC says. “At this time, it is not known whether having a history of cancer increases your risk.”
Researchers discovered that sufferers whose most cancers was getting worse or spreading were more than five times more likely to die in a month if they caught Covid-19.
But there are steps most cancers sufferers can take to remain as wholesome as doable:
- Make certain you will have no less than a 30-day provide of your medicines.
- Don’t delay any life-saving therapy or emergency care throughout this pandemic.
- Talk along with your healthcare supplier about your particular person stage of danger based mostly in your situation, your therapy, and the extent of transmission in your group.
- Don’t cease taking your medicines or alter your therapy plan with out speaking to your healthcare supplier.
- Call your healthcare supplier when you suppose you’ll have been uncovered to the novel coronavirus.
- Read the CDC’s tips for preventing infections in cancer patients.
Family work/life transmission therapy & prevention
Can central air con unfold Covid-19 in public locations?
Technically it could actually, however HVAC (heating/air flow/air con) methods will not be considered a major issue within the unfold of coronavirus.
Many trendy air con methods will both filter out or dilute the virus. Ventilation methods with extremely efficient filters are a key technique to remove droplets from the air, stated Harvard environmental well being researcher Joseph Gardner Allen.
Filters are rated by a MERV system – their “minimum efficiency reporting value” that specifies their skill to entice tiny particles. The MERV scores go from 1 to twenty. The greater the quantity, the higher the filtration.
HEPA filters have the best MERV scores, between 17 and 20. HEPA filters are utilized by hospitals to create sterile rooms for surgical procedures and to regulate infectious illnesses. They’re in a position to take away 99.97% of mud, pollen, mould, micro organism and different airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.
For context, this coronavirus is considered between 0.06 to 1.4 microns in size.
But “HEPA filtration is not always going to be feasible or practical,” Allen stated. “But there are other filters that can do the job. What is recommended now by the standard setting body for HVAC is a MERV 13 filter.”
High-efficiency filters within the 13-to-16 MERV vary are sometimes utilized in hospitals, nursing properties, analysis labs and different locations the place filtration is necessary.
“If you’re an owner of a home, building or mall, you want to have someone to assess your system and install the largest MERV number filter the system can reliably handle without dropping the volume of air that runs through it,” suggested Erin Bromage, an affiliate professor of biology on the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
“In addition, virtually all modern air conditioning systems in commercial buildings have a process called makeup air where they bring in air from outside and condition it and bring it inside,” Bromage stated. “It’s worse in regards to energy, but the more outside air we bring in, the more dilution of the virus we have and then the safer you are.”
Transmission household work/life colleges/training
What does asymptomatic imply?
Work/life transmission colleges/training
Can you get Covid-19 by way of intercourse?
The odds of transmitting coronavirus by way of intercourse hasn’t been totally studied, although it has been discovered to exist in men’s semen.
But we do know Covid-19 is a highly contagious respiratory illness that may unfold by way of saliva, coughs, sneezes, speaking or respiration — with or with out signs of sickness.
So three Harvard physicians examined the probability of getting or giving Covid-19 during sex and made several recommendations.
For companions who haven’t been isolating collectively, they need to put on masks and keep away from kissing, the authors write.
In addition to carrying masks, individuals who have intercourse with companions outdoors of their residence must also bathe earlier than and after; keep away from intercourse acts that contain the oral transmission of bodily fluids; clear up the realm afterward with cleaning soap or alcohol wipes to scale back their probability of an infection.
Transmission therapy & prevention household myths & misinformation
How can I keep protected in an elevator?
Doctors say getting vaccinated is one of the simplest ways to stop coronavirus an infection.
If you’re not vaccinated, it’s greatest to take the steps when you can. But when you can’t, emergency room doctor Dr. Leana Wen presents a number of ideas:
- Wear a masks. Not solely does carrying a masks cut back your danger of inhaling the virus — which can linger in the air for 8 minutes — it additionally helps cut back your probabilities of infecting others if you are an asymptomatic carrier.
- Use a tissue to push the elevator buttons. If you don’t have a tissue, use your elbow, then wash or disinfect that space when you possibly can.
- Try to maintain your distance from anybody else contained in the elevator as a lot as doable.
transmission work/life therapy & prevention
How protected are public restrooms?
For these not absolutely vaccinated, attempt to keep away from public restrooms when you can, stated microbiologist Ali Nouri, president of the Federation of American Scientists. But he acknowledged that’s not at all times doable: “Sometimes when you gotta go, you gotta go.”
Close contact with others is the most significant risk in a public restroom, Nouri stated. So if there’s a single-person rest room accessible that doesn’t have a number of stalls, utilizing that is perhaps greatest.
If you do use a multi-stall public restroom, Nouri presents the next ideas:
- Don’t use your freshly washed arms to show off the water with the germ-laden faucet deal with. Instead, use a paper towel to show off the water and open the toilet door. Throw away the paper towel instantly afterward.
- Wear a face mask. “Masks are one of the most effective ways to stop human-to-human transmission,” Nouri stated. “If people in a public bathroom are not wearing masks, think twice before going in.”
- If the restroom seems to be crowded, wait till it clears out, when you can. “You’re reducing the risk of inhaling aerosolized particles from other people,” Nouri stated.
Transmission therapy & prevention work/life
What’s the chance of getting a maid service come to scrub your home when you’re not residence?
“It’s probably safe if you’re not at home,” emergency doctor Dr. Leana Wen stated. She urged leaving the home windows open to enhance air flow and asking the cleaners to make use of your personal cleansing provides in order that they don’t carry objects which have been in different folks’s homes.
transmission work/life therapy & prevention household
Can I disinfect my masks by placing it within the microwave?
That’s “not a great idea,” stated Dr. Joseph Vinetz, a professor of infectious illnesses at Yale School of Medicine. “We have no evidence about that.”
“If there’s a metal piece in an N95 or surgical mask and even staples, you can’t microwave them,” he stated. “It’ll blow up.”
To disinfect masks you can’t wash, Vinetz recommends leaving them in a clear, protected place in your house for just a few days. After that, it ought to now not be infectious, as this coronavirus is understood to survive on hard surfaces for only up to three days.
therapy & prevention work/life myths & misinformation
Is it protected to carry out CPR on a stranger?
Doctors strongly recommend performing CPR when somebody wants it.
You may very well be a whole bunch of instances extra more likely to save that dying particular person’s life than you might be to die from Covid-19 when you contract it after performing CPR, in accordance with a report revealed by a bunch of Seattle emergency room physicians within the journal Circulation.
But it’s necessary to behave rapidly for CPR to be efficient.
“The chance of survival goes down by 10% for every minute without CPR,” stated Dr. Comilla Sasson, vp for science and innovation in emergency cardiovascular care on the American Heart Association. “It’s a 10-minute window to death in many cases.”
If you’re not licensed in CPR, performing chest compressions might additionally purchase extra time till assist arrives. Bystanders ought to “provide high-quality chest compressions by pushing hard and fast in the middle of the victim’s chest, with minimal interruptions,” the American Heart Association stated.
If you’re unsure how “fast” to do to these chest compressions, singing any of these popular songs will help you get the proper rhythm.
Transmission work/life household myths & misinformation
I noticed different international locations spraying down sidewalks and different public locations with disinfectant. Why haven’t we finished that within the US?
Randomly spraying open locations is essentially a waste of time, well being specialists say.
It can truly do extra hurt than good. “Spraying disinfectants can result in risks to the eyes, respiratory or skin irritation,” the World Health Organization stated.
“Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is also not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris, and it is not feasible to manually clean and remove all organic matter from such spaces,” the WHO stated.
“Moreover, spraying porous surfaces, such as sidewalks and unpaved walkways, would be even less effective.” Besides, the bottom isn’t usually a supply of an infection, the WHO stated.
And as soon as the disinfectant wears off, an contaminated particular person might simply contaminate the floor once more.
Treatment & prevention myths & misinformation journey transmission
Can protests improve the unfold of Covid-19?
Any massive gathering can improve the unfold as a result of this coronavirus is transmissible by talking or even just breathing. Carriers of the virus may be contagious even if they don’t have symptoms.
And when individuals are “shouting and cheering loudly, that does produce a lot of droplets and aerosolization that can spread the virus to people,” stated Dr. James Phillips, a doctor and assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital.
So medical doctors and officers say its necessary to get vaccinated or wear a face mask and attempt to preserve your distance from others as a lot as doable.
Transmission therapy & prevention work/life
Do I would like to scrub vegatables and fruits with cleaning soap and water?
Treatment & prevention work/life transmission
Should I wash my arms and laundry in very heat or sizzling water?
Hot water is greatest for killing micro organism and viruses in your laundry. But you don’t need to use that form of scalding sizzling water in your pores and skin.
Warm water is completely tremendous for laundry your arms — so long as you wash them totally (like this) and for no less than 20 seconds. (To time your self, you possibly can hum the “Happy Birthday” music twice or sing a few verses from any of these hit songs from the past several decades.)
Cold water can even work, “but you have to make sure you work really vigorously to get a lather and get everything soapy and bubbly,” stated chemist Bill Wuest, an affiliate professor at Emory University. To do this, you would possibly must sing “Happy Birthday” thrice as a substitute of twice.
“Warm water with soap gets a much better lather – more bubbles,” Wuest stated. “It’s an indication that the soap is … trying to encapsulate the dirt and the bacteria and the viruses in them.”
Treatment & prevention work/life transmission myths & misinformation
Will an antibody check present whether or not I’m immune and might return to work or college?
Work/life therapy & prevention transmission colleges/training
Can I take advantage of vodka as hand sanitizer?
Please don’t. The CDC advises utilizing hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Vodka usually accommodates between 35% and 46% percent alcohol.
If the shops are out of hand sanitizer and also you need to make your personal, the Nebraska Medical Center offers this recipe:
What you’ll want:
- 2/3 cup 91% isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol)
- 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
- Mixing bowl
- Spoon or one thing for whisking
- Small container, akin to a 3-oz. journey bottle
- Optional: important oil to present your hand sanitizer a perfume
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, stir isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel collectively till nicely blended.
Add 8-10 drops of scented important oil (elective, however good). Stir.
Pour the home made hand sanitizer into an empty container and seal. Write “hand sanitizer” on a bit of masking tape and connect to the bottle.
Myths & misinformation therapy & prevention
Are people who smoke or vapers at greater danger? What if I solely smoke weed?
This will not be a superb time to be vaping or smoking something, together with weed.
“Vaping affects your lungs at every level. It affects the immune function in your nasal cavity by affecting cilia, which push foreign things out,” said Prof. Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for Tobacco Research Control and Education at University of California San Francisco.
When you vape, “the ability of your upper airways to clear viruses is compromised,” Glantz stated.
Tobacco people who smoke are at particularly excessive danger. In a research from China, the place the primary Covid-19 outbreak occurred, smokers were 14 times more likely to develop severe complications than non-smokers.
Even often smoking marijuana can put you at higher danger.
“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” said pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association.
“Now you have some airway inflammation, and you get an infection on top of it. So yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”
Work/life household therapy & prevention
My youngsters aren’t taking this severely. Any recommendation?
Coronavirus isn’t simply infecting younger folks. It’s killing young, healthy people as well.
We’ve reported many tales about young people getting severely sick with or dying from coronavirus.
Dimitri Mitchell, 18, admits he had a “false sense of security.” But he was later hospitalized with coronavirus and now desires everybody to take it severely.
“I just want to make sure everybody knows that no matter what their age is, it can seriously affect them. And it can seriously mess them up, like it messed me up,” the Iowa teen stated.
“Four days in, the really bad symptoms started coming along. I started having really bad outbreaks, like sweating, and my eyes were really watery. I was getting warmer and warmer, and I was super fatigued. … I would start experiencing the worst headaches I’ve ever felt in my life. They were absolutely horrible.”
Eventually, the teenager needed to be hospitalized. His mom stated she anxious he would possibly “fall asleep and never wake up.”
Mitchell is now recovering, however has suffered from long-term results.
“I just hope everybody’s responsible, because it’s nothing to joke about,” he stated. “It’s a real problem, and I want everybody to make sure they’re following social distancing guidelines and the group limits. And just listen to all the rules and precautions and stay up to date with the news and make sure they’re informed.”
Family transmission therapy & prevention myths & misinformation colleges/training
Does this pandemic have something to do with the 5G community?
No. That’s just a hoax going across the web.
“The theory that 5G might compromise the immune system and thus enable people to get sick from corona is based on nothing,” stated Eric van Rongen, chairman of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).
Learn extra about how 5G really works and why this hoax makes no sense.
Myths & misinformation
My ex and I’ve joint custody of our youngsters. Is it protected for them to go between two properties?
Ideally, it’s best to restrict your youngsters’s potential exposures to coronavirus and work out the most secure plan doable along with your ex.
The downside: Some state and county household courts is perhaps closed, or open just for emergencies involving abuse or endangerment. So it is perhaps tough to formally modify pre-existing custody agreements.
But some states may be offering some flexibility through the pandemic. And there could also be inventive options, akin to spending extra time with one guardian now in alternate for additional time with the opposite guardian after the pandemic ends.
Family work/life journey
How do I safely handle somebody who’s sick?
It could also be tough to know whether or not the one you love has coronavirus or one other sickness.
So it’s vital to play it protected and never infect your self and, in flip, others. The CDC suggests:
- Giving the sick particular person their very own room to remain in, if doable. Keep the door closed.
- Having just one particular person function the caretaker.
- Asking the sick particular person to put on a face masks, if it doesn’t trigger respiration issues. It’s a good suggestion for the caretaker to additionally put on a safe face masks.
Transmission household
What are the signs?
Fatigue, fever, dry cough, issue respiration and the lack of style or scent are a few of the signs of Covid-19.
Symptoms can seem anyplace from 2 days to 2 weeks after publicity, the CDC says. But some folks get no signs in any respect and might infect others with out figuring out it.
The sickness varies in its severity. And whereas many individuals can recuperate at residence simply tremendous, some — together with younger, beforehand wholesome adults — are suffering long-term symptoms.
transmission
The shops are out of disinfectant sprays and hand sanitizer. Can I make my very own?
Yes, you may make each at residence.
“Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted” when you’re attempting to kill coronavirus on a non-porous floor, the CDC stated.
The CDC’s recipe requires diluting 5 tablespoons (or ⅓ cup) of bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water.
You can even make your personal hand sanitizer. The Nebraska Medical Center – famous for its biocontainment unit and therapy of Ebola sufferers – offers this recipe:
What you’ll want:
- 2/3 cup 91% isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol)
- 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
- Mixing bowl
- Spoon or one thing for whisking
- Small container, akin to a 3 oz. journey bottle
- Optional: important oil to present your hand sanitizer a perfume
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, stir isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel collectively till nicely blended.
Add 8-10 drops of scented important oil (elective, however good). Stir.
Pour the home made hand sanitizer into an empty container and seal.
Write “hand sanitizer” on a bit of masking tape and connect to the bottle.
Work/life Treatment & Prevention
Can I be fired if I keep residence sick?
An employee can be fired in the event that they don’t present as much as work and don’t have sick go away that will cowl the absence, says Krista Slosburg, an employment lawyer at Stokes Lawrence in Seattle.
But there are exceptions. Employers who make employees with Covid-19 are available could also be violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] laws, stated Donna Ballman, who heads an worker advocacy legislation agency in Florida.
Work/Life
What occurs when employees do not receives a commission sick go away?
If you’re employed in a metropolis or state that requires sick go away and you employ it, you can‘t be terminated or disciplined.
But there is no such thing as a federal mandate that requires corporations to supply paid sick leave, and virtually 1 / 4 of all US employees don’t get it, according to 2019 government data. Some state and native governments have handed legal guidelines that require corporations to supply paid sick go away.
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) can typically defend a employee’s job within the occasion they get sick, however it received’t assure they receives a commission whereas they’re out.
Employee advocates urge companies to think about the particular circumstances of the Covid-19, and a few have already got
Work/Life
Can managers ship a sick employee residence?
The Society for Human Resource Management recommends corporations “actively encourage sick employees to stay home, send symptomatic employees home until they are able to return to work safely, and require employees returning from high-risk areas to telework during the incubation period (of 14 days).”
If a supervisor feels an worker’s sickness poses a direct menace to colleagues’ security, the supervisor could possibly insist the worker be evaluated by a physician, stated Alka Ramchandani-Raj, an lawyer specializing in office security.
Work/Life
If touring on a airplane, how do I keep protected?
Since Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, many airways require passengers to wear face masks during the flight, aside from whereas consuming or ingesting.
Health specialists counsel consuming, ingesting and utilizing the restroom earlier than getting on the airplane, to remove the necessity to take off your masks or go right into a cramped toilet on board.
And at all times be aware of the place your arms have been, journey medication specialist Dr. Richard Dawood stated.
Airport handrails, door handles and airplane toilet levers are notoriously soiled.
“It is OK to touch these things as long as you then wash or sanitize your hands before contaminating your face, touching or handling food,” Dawood stated.
“Hand sanitizers are great. So are antiseptic hand wipes, which you can also use to wipe down armrests, remote controls at your seat and your tray table.”
Travel household work/life
Should I spray myself or my children with disinfectant?
No. Those merchandise work on surfaces however may be harmful to your physique.
There are some chemical disinfectants, together with bleach, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform, that will kill the virus on surfaces.
But if the virus is already in your physique, placing these substances in your pores and skin or beneath your nostril received’t kill it, the World Health Organization says. And these chemical compounds can hurt you.
Treatment & Prevention myths & misinformation
I’ve heard that residence cures can remedy or forestall the virus. Is that true?
There’s no evidence from the outbreak that consuming garlic, sipping water each quarter-hour or taking vitamin C will defend folks from the brand new coronavirus. Same goes for utilizing important oils or colloidal silver.
Treatment & prevention myths & misinformation
Why was the US been to this point behind different international locations with testing?
Experts stated cuts in federal funding for public well being and issues with early testing compelled the US to play catch-up.
Problems with public well being infrastructure: Two years in the past, the CDC stopped funding epidemic prevention activities in 39 international locations, together with China. This occurred as a result of the Trump administration refused to allocate cash to a program that began through the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden warned that transfer “would significantly increase the chance an epidemic will spread without our knowledge and endanger lives in our country and around the world.”
Problems with the testing: Malfunctions, shortages and delays in availability have all contributed to the slowdown.
In the primary few weeks of the outbreak within the US, the CDC was the one facility within the nation that might verify check outcomes — regardless that a World Health Organization check grew to become accessible across the identical time.
Some check kits that have been despatched across the nation have been flawed — a transfer that put the US behind about “four to five weeks,” says Dr. Rob Davidson, govt director of the Committee to Protect Medicare.
Treatment & Prevention
Did Dean Koontz predict this outbreak within the e book “The Eyes of Darkness” virtually 40 years in the past?
No. There are some fascinating coincidences within the 1981 fiction novel, which says “a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread around the globe” across the 12 months 2020. Modern editions of the e book name the organic pressure “Wuhan-400,” and the present coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China.
But there are important differences between the book and reality. The authentic model of the e book referred to as the pressure the “Gorki-400,” in reference to a Russian locality, earlier than it was later modified to the “Wuhan-400.” In the e book, the virus was man-made, whereas scientists imagine the novel coronavirus started in animals and jumped to humans. And within the e book, the virus had a 100% mortality price. Early estimates of the mortality price for this coronavirus outbreak vary from 2-4%.
myths & misinformation