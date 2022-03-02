‘You can be assured of a great show from Mr. IPL’ – Fans want Gujarat Titans to sign Suresh Raina as a replacement for Jason Roy

Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Suresh Raina went unsold within the 2022 IPL mega public sale. Raina, who had a base value of INR 2 Crores discovered no takers.

And now with lower than a month to go for the beginning of the fifteenth version of the IPL, England cricketer Jason Roy introduced on 1st March 2022 that he desires to tug out of the 2022 version of the IPL. The right-hander said that he desires to spend extra time together with his household.

Roy additionally said that he will probably be supporting the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and will probably be backing them to win the IPL trophy. Roy additionally thanked everybody for his or her help.

You can see the tweet from Jason Roy beneath

Fans need Suresh Raina again for IPL 2022

And, with Jason Roy pulling out, followers need Suresh Raina to exchange the England participant within the Gujarat Titans squad. One fan said that Gujarat Titans might be assured of the truth that Raina will put up a superb present for them within the event.

Another fan made a request to the Gujarat Titans to signal Raina as a alternative for Roy. Yet one other fan said that Raina is a legend and is called Mr. IPL, and the Titans ought to signal him. Another fan mentioned that Raina is probably the most beneficial participant within the historical past of the IPL.

Suresh Raina boasts of a stellar document in IPL cricket. The left-handed batting behemoth has featured in a whopping 205 matches within the IPL and has scored 5528 runs within the event, at a mean of 32.52 and a strike fee in extra of 135. Raina has additionally scored 100 and 39 fifties in IPL cricket as properly, is at the moment the 4th highest run-scorer within the excessive profile Indian T20 League, and is taken into account as one of many all-time greats so far as the IPL is worried.

Here are a few of the reactions from Twitter

