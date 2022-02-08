You can count on us, Germany tells Ukraine as both sides play down differences

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised unequivocal German help for Ukraine on a go to to Kyiv on Monday (7 February) as the 2 sides sought to slim variations on Ukraine’s request for weapons to arrange for a doable assault from Russia, write Alexander Ratz and Pavel Polityuk.

In a joint press convention, Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba mentioned nobody would be capable to drive a wedge between their two nations, and Baerbock burdened Germany was prepared to pay a excessive financial worth to include Moscow.

But there was additionally confusion about whether or not or not Baerbock was going to satisfy President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Two diplomatic sources mentioned the assembly had been cancelled, Zelenskiy’s workplace mentioned no such assembly had been scheduled, whereas Kuleba mentioned the absence of such a gathering shouldn’t be taken as an indication of something.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officers have publicly criticised Germany for refusing to promote defensive weapons to Kyiv and over its perceived reluctance to cease fuel flowing via the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline from Russia if Moscow launches an assault.

Baerbock’s go to to Kyiv, her second in three weeks, is one among a collection by senior officers from NATO member states meant to point out solidarity with Ukraine since Russia massed tens of 1000’s of troops close to its borders.

Moscow says it has no plans to assault however is searching for Western safety ensures, together with a promise that Ukraine won’t ever be a part of NATO, a requirement that the army alliance has mentioned is a non-starter. Western powers have threatened Russia with new sanctions if it launches an assault.

Advertisement

“We stand with Ukraine,” Baerbock mentioned. “No one will succeed in driving a wedge between us,” she mentioned, including: “Dear Dmytro, you know that you can count on Germany.”

Baerbock added that the ball was in Moscow’s court docket to de-escalate the scenario.

Kuleba mentioned Baerbock had not tried to pressure Ukraine into concessions forward of recent deliberate talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France which might be as a consequence of happen in Berlin.

On the problem of weapons, Kuleba mentioned: “It was a frank conversation – we have different positions here. But our task is…to look for common ground and solutions. And I think that today we have found both common ground and a draft solution. Now we will wait for the steps of the German government.”

Baerbock held talks in Kyiv in the future earlier than the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

Germany and France are co-sponsors of peace talks between Ukraine and Russian-backed forces preventing a separatist battle in japanese Ukraine since 2014.

Germany additionally has the closest financial ties to Moscow of any main Western energy, shopping for half its pure fuel from Russia. That has lengthy given Berlin a powerful incentive to maintain relations with Moscow clean.

Ukraine has pressed Germany for army {hardware}. According to a letter final week from the Ukrainian embassy, seen by Reuters, Kyiv is requesting anti-aircraft and anti-rocket techniques, anti-drone weapons and demining gear.

The disaster poses the primary huge overseas coverage take a look at for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (pictured), who took workplace final 12 months after 16 years of management by Angela Merkel, and who faces division inside his coalition over how to answer Russian stress.

Scholz was to satisfy US President Joe Biden on the White House on Monday and can go to Kyiv subsequent week.

In the Ukrainian capital, Baerbock visited a German-funded army hospital and can fly early on Tuesday to japanese Ukraine, nearer to the entrance line of Ukraine’s eight-year struggle with Russian-backed forces.

Share this text: