You can do anything you want? Let’s face it, there’s things beyond our control

None of this was more likely to have been factored into folks’s profession plans, and none of those occasions are beneath private management. The trite recommendation that you are able to do something you need if you’d like it sufficient has by no means regarded extra idiotic and mistaken.

Maybe we’re seeing staff reply to those occasions with different (presumably over-hyped) “trends” comparable to quiet quitting, portfolio work, turning into digital nomads and the remainder.

However, what is obvious is that in a altering world, careers growth and training approaches want to vary and transfer past static objectives and plans. They should confront the realities that occasions can and do overwhelm us, and generally muddling by means of, conserving our heads down, and being inventive could also be the most effective choices.

We should additionally recognise that many wouldn’t have the sources to do that, and that we should foyer governments and employers to vary their insurance policies and supply correct and socially simply help for essentially the most susceptible that recognises that is now not a “once in a 100 years” world.

Jim Bright, FAPS is Professor of Career Education and Development at ACU and owns Bright and Associates, a Career Management Consultancy. Email to opinion@jimbright.com. Follow him on Twitter @DrJimBright