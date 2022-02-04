‘You can hit the ball miles, go explode’ – Thisara Perera opens up on a special moment with ‘brother’ MS Dhoni

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera recalled an incident that passed off when he was batting with Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni through the 2016 version of the IPL. That was the time when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been banned for two years, and Dhoni was rendering his providers for the Pune facet.

Perera stated that when he was batting with Dhoni within the ninth version of the event, Dhoni walked as much as him and instructed him to only bat. Adding that Dhoni’s gesture made him really feel like a brother, the 32-year-old stated that when he defended the ball, Dhoni instructed him to blow up, as he was picked within the facet for his potential to hit the ball a good distance.

“I bear in mind a particular incident with MS Dhoni for Rising Pune Supergiants, in 2016, and that’s the place I felt that Dhoni is like my brother. In one of many matches, we have been 35-5, and I got here right down to bat. MS was the non-striker.

He walked as much as me and stated, ‘Hi, TP. Let’s simply bat’. I defended my first ball and he involves me knocking the pitch – ‘Hey, TP. What are you doing?’ I stated, ‘I am just watching the ball.’ The reply from him was very particular, one thing which I didn’t anticipate with the form of scorecard we have been having at the moment. ‘No, no. I picked you as a result of you possibly can hit the ball miles away. Go explode,” stated Perera in a chat with News9.

It is all the time particular to play underneath MS Dhoni: Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera additionally added that he went on to smash each supply after that. Adding that it’s all the time particular to play underneath MS Dhoni, Perera concluded by stating that the 40-year-old is without doubt one of the finest captains he has performed underneath in his cricketing profession.

“And from there on, I was just hitting every ball. I got around 18-ball 40 or something, which took the momentum away from the opposition. MS played until the 20th over and we scored around 170 or 180 from 35-5. And that is why it is always special to play under MS. He is one of the best captains, I have played under in my career,” concluded Perera.