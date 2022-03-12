You can’t play negative on such wickets: Shreyas Iyer on spin-friendly Chinnaswamy track | Cricket News – Times of India

BENGALURU: His counter-attacking knock put India within the driver’s seat within the second Test towards Sri Lanka and Shreyas Iyer asserted that batting with a defensive mind-set doesn’t assistance on troublesome wickets just like the M Chinnaswamy observe.Iyer’s combative 92 underneath strain guided India to 252 after the crew was struggling at 126 for 5.Batting fearlessly, Iyer charged down the wicket very often, which he stated was one of the best technique to negate the spin.

“My plan when I went out to bat was to cut down the spin (negate turn), so I decided to step out,” Iyer advised the media after opening day’s play.

“As I was standing on the middle stump, I was cutting down across the wicket so I could cover the spin and can take a single in the mid-wicket area and I am confident when I do that. When you step out, you play with the mind of the bowler and spoil his line and length,” he defined his technique.

Iyer stated letting negativity have an effect on batting is just not his type, so he backed his attacking instincts.

“The players who defended the ball, there was a lot of chance of nicking. The ball was staying low and there was variable bounce on the wicket. You can’t play negative on this wicket, just keep defending the ball. “You must have that constructive intent if you step out on the sector and that the wicket is just not that nice and clearly bowler-friendly, so my mindset was to play every ball on its benefit and see to it that I get runs on each ball.”

He missed out on his second Test century but he does not regret, saying looking at the bigger picture, the team was helped by his knock.

“I’m disillusioned that I missed out on 100, however in the event you see from the crew’s perspective, we acquired to a really preventing whole, which is 250 particularly on this wicket. And severely I haven’t got any regrets. When I play on the sector, I play for the crew, i do not play for myself.

“The results matter for me and my teammates, skipper, coaches all of them have been really supportive throughout and that’s what really matters. And I felt fifty was alike a century because the I celebrated it was like a century feeling for me,” he stated.

Iyer additionally stated it was not simple to organize for such wickets that supply assist to spinners from the very first day.

1/ 9 In Pics: Iyer, bowlers put India on high of pink ball Test vs Sri Lanka Show Captions <p>Shreyas Iyer’s attacking 92 and impressed bowling put India answerable for the pink ball Test towards Sri Lanka on Saturday’s opening day. (AFP Photo)</p> <p>Shreyas Iyer made India, who lead the two-match collection 1-0, claw again to 252 all out from a precarious 86/4 after they elected to bat first in Bangalore. (PTI Photo)</p> <p>Sri Lanka completed the day on 86 for six, nonetheless trailing the hosts by 166 runs. Dickwella and Embuldeniya had been batting at stumps after Bumrah ended a gritty knock by Mathews. (AP Photo)</p> <p>Angelo Mathews fell for 43 to grow to be Bumrah’s third wicket after Kusal Mendis and Lahiru Thirimanne. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>Bumrah and Mohammed Shami mixed to cut back Sri Lanka to twenty-eight/4 because the tempo duo made the pink ball swing and seam within the last session underneath lights. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>Shami bowled skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and trapped Dhananjaya de Silva to lift the pitch of the weekend crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>For India, Iyer placed on essential partnerships together with a 40-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant, who hit 39, to thwart the Sri Lankan spin assault. (AP Photo)</p> <p>Embuldeniya and fellow left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets every whereas De Silva took two together with his off spin. (AP Photo)</p> <p>Earlier Virat Kohli made 23 and placed on 47 runs for the third wicket with Hanuma Vihari because the pair tried to rebuild the innings from 29-2. (ANI Photo)</p>

“In Bombay (Mumbai), the bounce is with pace but here it was stopping a bit. It was variable and you actually can’t prepare for such wickets. you need to have a good day and you need to see that you are not thinking about getting out. Once you enter that thought, you can’t move your legs or hands.”

Iyer additionally didn’t thoughts that the primary day of a Test match was closely in favour of the spinners.

“From Championship point of view, you obviously want to win every game and that can’t be achieved unless you put in such challenging wickets.

“And I’m actually completely happy that there are challenges in each format and each wicket you play these days. It’s enjoyable to discover such wickets and carry out on the highest degree,” he signed off.

Siraj launched from Team India bubble

Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been released from the Indian Test squad’s bio-bubble allowing him to spend a few extra days with his family in Hyderabad before he links up with his RCB teammates in Mumbai for the next edition of IPL.

It is understood that the second Test which is expected to finish within three days will allow all the Team India players to go home for some extra days before they join their respective franchises.