‘You can’t see much’: Respected league doctors back concussion calls from Bunker

The Roosters had been planning to talk with Bunker officers additional on Monday to know the explanations behind the selections on Radley and Smith.

NSW State of Origin physician Nathan Gibbs – who additionally works for the Roosters’ NRLW aspect – endorsed the brand new protocol and the good thing about the additional eyes of the Bunker docs.

“At ground level, you can’t see much, and there’s often something else going on you have your attention on, on the sideline,” Dr Gibbs advised the Herald.

“CommBank Stadium is a good example. The benches are around the 25-metre mark, and the vision is on halfway. You have to walk 25-metre to see the vision, you have other things to do, another player or two on the bench, it’s just hard to get a good view of what’s going on.

”The different factor which is vital that they’ve modified, is we weren’t capable of speak to the orange shirt (coach). They could be behind the goalposts and also you’d must go discover them. Crucial minutes had been being wasted. Having the flexibility to speak to the orange shirt, speak to the Bunker physician, it’s a large enchancment.”