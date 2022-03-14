‘You can’t see much’: Respected league doctors back concussion calls from Bunker
The Roosters had been planning to talk with Bunker officers additional on Monday to know the explanations behind the selections on Radley and Smith.
NSW State of Origin physician Nathan Gibbs – who additionally works for the Roosters’ NRLW aspect – endorsed the brand new protocol and the good thing about the additional eyes of the Bunker docs.
“At ground level, you can’t see much, and there’s often something else going on you have your attention on, on the sideline,” Dr Gibbs advised the Herald.
“CommBank Stadium is a good example. The benches are around the 25-metre mark, and the vision is on halfway. You have to walk 25-metre to see the vision, you have other things to do, another player or two on the bench, it’s just hard to get a good view of what’s going on.
”The different factor which is vital that they’ve modified, is we weren’t capable of speak to the orange shirt (coach). They could be behind the goalposts and also you’d must go discover them. Crucial minutes had been being wasted. Having the flexibility to speak to the orange shirt, speak to the Bunker physician, it’s a large enchancment.”
While Gibbs understands Robinson’s frustration, he threw his help behind the credentials of the unbiased Bunker docs.
“They’re respected sports medicine doctors,” he stated. “They’re people who have experience doing what we do. If the Bunker doctor was concerned enough about Billy Smith, I think we have to respect that. It’s like everything – it’s like refereeing. If they go to the Bunker 100 times, they’re not always going to get it right.
“But the Bunker doctor has no vested interest in either team, no vested interest in who wins the game. When you have that as a starting point, you’re going to get it right more often than not.”
Former Roosters physician Ameer Ibrahim additionally endorsed the brand new system.
“It’s really hard to see what’s going on out there,” Ibrahim stated. “To have another pair of eyes watching through 16 different camera angles is crucial.”
From an NRL perspective, V’landys stated the brand new course of was pushed by a number of membership docs, who wished to make sure the sport embraced a “best practice” mentality in the case of concussion.
”It’s the docs’ initiative, and we are going to do something and all the things for the welfare of gamers,” V’landys stated. “Naturally, we listened to them.”
V’landys additionally believes Robinson was taken out of context, as he has a observe file of taking essentially the most cautious route potential when his gamers are concussed. “It’s unfortunate they’ve taken those comments as negative, rather than positive. It’s unfair. Trent’s a good guy,” V’landys stated. “He’s one of the real leaders in welfare of players regarding concussion, and we’ve met with him to discuss the subject in the past.”
