‘You can’t take a billion with you to the grave’: Inside the world of Sydney’s power patrons

But the gene pool of committed donors remains stubbornly small while the need is exponential, says investment banker and philanthropist Simon Mordant, one of those who dug deep during the pandemic. Australia is ranked in the bottom third of OECD nations for spending on arts and culture, government spending not keeping pace with population growth. Last week’s federal budget saw off the last of the COVID-19 support money and offered little new, and even backward steps, as the devastated sector attempts to rebuild after a horror two years.

“A lot of people have made a lot of money in business and the share market,” says gallerist, fundraiser and philanthropist Philip Bacon. “That money is looking for a home and something to do with it.“

The speedy disaster over, Sydney’s main philanthropists haven’t stopped giving, their capacities bolstered by an equities and actual property increase that has defied expectations of recession, their tax-deductible items delivered primarily via philanthropic foundations.

Museum of Contemporary Art chair Lorraine Tarabay (entrance left), former chair Simon Mordant (entrance proper), and two members of younger philanthropist committee MCA Next – Michael Sirmai (left) and Lindsay Clement-Meehan (proper). Together they characterize three generations of philanthropists who’ve labored to convey modern artwork to the MCA Credit:Louise Kennerley

The Museum of Contemporary Art raised near $1 million, a document for the gallery, when its annual fundraising enchantment took on actual urgency. The Australian Ballet, Bangarra Dance Theatre and Belvoir St Theatre additionally obtained unprecedented philanthropic assist throughout that first yr of COVID-19.

Kerr and Paris Neilson, Geoff Ainsworth and Michael and David Gonski mounted a rescue of Carriageworks , the artwork area within the Eveleigh railyards, then on the verge of collapse . Donors Gretel Packer, Anita Belgiorno-Nettis of the Transfield household, Rosie Williams and former useful resource and power chief govt John Grill, Qantas chief Alan Joyce and his associate Shane Lloyd, have been amongst “angels” who rallied to help the Sydney Theatre Company . At Opera Australia , property investor Michael Gannon and spouse Helen, Japanese businessman Haruhisa Handa and Packer household matriarch Ros Packer doubled their items.

Live music stopped, festivals have been cancelled, exhibits and exhibitions closed. When the total drive of the worldwide pandemic hit Australia, in March 2020, all the things modified. The following weeks, months and years have been a darkish time for creators and inventive establishments throughout the nation. As the nation’s cultural infrastructure shook and people in arts industries discovered themselves bereft of labor or revenue, an SOS went out to Sydney’s dedicated arts philanthropists.

Part of that entails organisations speaking overtly about what didn’t work as a lot as what did, says Meers.

Philanthropy ought to at all times be further to public funding within the arts, slightly than one or the opposite, says donor EsteDarin-Cooper, who says artwork that evokes and raises us all wants funding for its personal intrinsic price, not just for some measurable financial or societal final result.

Most donors are aware of the problem and need to assist, slightly than direct, the imaginative and prescient of the organisation they’re funding, says Sam Meers, co-founder of the Nelson Meers Foundation which doubled down on its giving throughout COVID-19. “So yes, my view is that a mix of funding is optimal, as it provides a kind of check and balance.”

The artist boycott of the 2022 Sydney Festival , tripped by its acceptance of sponsorship from the Israeli embassy, illustrates the tensions between enterprise, comfortable diplomacy and the humanities world, the latter of which is about “taking risk and being socially aware and critical and pro-active”, says Caust. “Everybody is needing money but if you take it from whoever offers it, there is always an obligation as well – it is not a free transaction,” she says. But the arguments round undue affect may equally apply to the federal government the place assist can include a path, value or to affect voting patterns, Caust says.

Of course, larger reliance on personal cash comes with moral questions. Arts firms must train care to not legitimise broken manufacturers, what University of Melbourne’s Dr Jo Caust calls “art washing”.

“This will be the decade of the biggest wealth transfer in Australian history,” Mordant says. “Where are the examples of Australia’s tech billionaires and the children of mining families conspicuously supporting the arts? You can’t take a billion with you to the grave – or $10 billion, for that matter.”

In soliciting donations from high-wealth people, the leaders of main cultural establishments usually work as a double act or triple invoice: the chief govt or director makes the case for assist, and the chair, themselves an individual of affect, does the asking. A passionate inventive director, smart to philanthropy, can add that contact of magic fairy mud. “If you are not excited by a company and their mission, it’s difficult to find a reason to support it,” says Darin-Cooper.

Motives range. Legacy-seeking donors approaching the top of lengthy careers discover which means in named galleries, brass plaques or mentions on live performance applications. Others write their cheques anonymously, wishing no fanfare. Relationships are key. Arts organisations that cold-called potential donors in the course of the pandemic have been invariably disillusioned. Help usually got here after a push from “an already opened door”, based on Kate Fielding from the humanities assume tank A New Approach, itself a joint philanthropic venture spearheaded by Rupert Myer amid the turmoil of COVID-19.

Kerr and Judith Neilson, Ros and Gretel Packer, the Balnaves, Nelson Meers and Belgiorno-Nettis households, Simon and Catriona Mordant, Geoff Ainsworth’s Oranges & Sardines Foundation, and generations of the Fairfax and Myer households are beneficiant givers to Sydney arts.

Sydney’s main philanthropists are a roll name of economic and fairness traders, property builders, just a few hoteliers and media varieties with a parsimonious sprinkling of outdated cash.

“I think we all agree that cultural organisations need to embrace creative risk, and failure is, of course, inherent in risk-taking – but it’s hard to have a positive conversation about how something can be done better when you’re worried you might lose your funding.”

The late Neil Balnaves typified the hands-on philanthropist. Once wooed by the power of an idea, he “wanted to be in the driver’s seat with you”, recollects National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich. “He wanted to go through all the twists and turns. He was the one who wrote cheques but was happy to contribute to strategy and game plans, so he brought his business acumen to the table as well.”

“One can easily hide behind the argument that governments waste money, and taxes, including surchages and GST are high and absorb well over half one’s income. However, I reason that this is tantamount to disengagement from one’s society and fails to ask why do not have walled communities and why do we still have such relatively high levels of personal freedom. A long way of saying, open civil societies are worth protecting, and a little extra from those with it could be regarded as expediency rather than being defined as kindness. Better still, it gives one purpose.“

Neilson believes his technology was born in a gilded age of alternative. “In my view, if one attributes such good fortune entirely to one’s hard work, one is probably a fool,” Neilson says.

Actor Rebel Wilson donated $1 million to her alma mater, the Australian Theatre for Young People, a gesture that has given the youth theatre the boldness to stage its first skilled season. At the Australian Chamber Orchestra, govt director Richard Evans and chair Guido Belgiorno-Nettis raised $16 million of $22 million wanted for his or her new premises at Walsh Bay, anchored by a $5 million donation from arts patron Kerr Neilson, who has additionally given one other $3 million to Bell Shakespeare, the biggest donation in that firm’s historical past.

Having raised $109 million for Sydney Modern – nearly one-third of the undertaking’s price – Gonski and his trustees have gone again to donors to quietly increase tens of millions extra for the artwork inside. The depth of fundraising stays the envy of a lot of Sydney’s arts scene, their donors’ checklist and techniques a lot copied.

Meers was inundated with requests for help throughout COVID-19. “The hardest thing is saying no, because there never is enough money for worthy causes. That’s why you end up spending half your time giving money and the other half fundraising because you constantly see projects you want to see succeed.”

In in search of donations for Opera Australia, artwork seller Philip Bacon wears two hats. “When I am asked, I ask back.” Bacon elevated his items to Opera Australia, the National Gallery of Australia, and the Queensland Art Gallery, by 50 per cent when COVID-19 first hit, and has maintained his stage of assist.

“A number of organisations suggest a donation of X, and you think ‘that’s a large number’,” Williams says. Does he at all times signal on? “Life is not a dress rehearsal and there is the joy of seeing creative work take place. A creative life is the crucible of life itself. It really matters, and COVID-19 only proved that. ”

Williams regards personal giving as “still in a place of early gestation in Australia” in comparison with the US, the place big endowments underwrite an establishment’s working prices in addition to acquisitions and constructing renovations. Post pandemic, he says, performing arts firms are much less bashful in the way in which they strategy donors and extra strategic in who they aim, looking for factors of relatability.

“I think donors need to be very cautious to avoid trying to influence from the wings – I simply don’t ever do it,” says Williams, who spreads his philanthropy throughout the performing arts and documentary filmmaking.

Others, comparable to former Foxtel chief Kim Williams, spend money on the artists and firms however choose the again seat.

Major cultural establishments court docket high-wealth people with unique entry to donor circles and bespoke and intimate stage experiences. The name on philanthropists is very aggressive in visible arts.​

Annual appeals and patron gala nights have returned to Sydney’s social calendar after a COVID-19 hiatus. Such fundraisers are resource-intensive however sit on the cornerstone of many firms, together with the Sydney Dance Company’s philanthropic drive. But nothing beats the direct private strategy.

“You can’t just say ‘please support the Opera House’ anymore,” Herron says. “If you want to make a difference you have to define what you want, and you’ve got to sell it. What I don’t want philanthropy to be is a kind of gym membership. ‘What do I get for that? Do I get to go to exclusive previews?’ Of course, we’ll involve you. But to me, anything else is not philanthropy, it’s marketing.”

New museum wings and theatres and new artwork catch the attention of philanthropists. With no ribbon to chop, elevating personal cash for core applications, operations or upkeep is a harder ask, much more so for small-to-medium organisations with out the skilled fundraising groups and the PR megaphones of main cultural establishments. Yet constructing the capability of an arts organisation to resist recessions and pandemics is the one most necessary funding a philanthropist could make.

Judith Neilson, aka “the rock star philanthropist”. Credit:James Brickwood

Judith Neilson, founding father of the extraordinary White Rabbit Gallery and Phoenix Central Park, who’s dubbed Sydney’s rock star philanthropist, has taken a management strategy. Her basis funds arts criticism, professorial college chairs in modern artwork and structure, scholarships for modern arts research, and nurtures rising expertise and studios each native and abroad.

At the Museum of Contemporary Art, chair Lorraine Tarabay has made social influence – the general public good that arts brings to well being, training and Indigenous lives – the main target of the museum’s newest philanthropic pitch.

“Gone are the days when you give to an organisation and it goes into a general bucket,” Tarabay says. “I felt if you could better direct your giving within a not-for-profit it would be more impactful for people, encouraging existing philanthropists to give greater amounts and attract new donors.“

Others argue that no more should be expected of art other than to simply transport a person into a more profound understanding of the world they live in. Carriageworks chair Cass O’Connor is a fan of that approach but notes that impact investing often seems easier to fund. Carriageworks’ Solid Ground project funds artists in residence in schools in Redfern and Blacktown, which then encourage artistic endeavours by students, some of whom have returned to Carriageworks to exhibit.

Musuem of Contemporary Art chair Lorraine Taraby. Credit:Louie Douvis

As with many philanthropists, Tarabay came to private giving as an avid collector of contemporary art – an escape from a high-pressured career in investment banking. She and her husband, Nick Langley, made the inaugural pledge to the MCA’s Social Impact through Art Fund, a donation of $1 million over five years, and support the museum’s program for 12 to 21-year-olds.

Tarabay wants to see the net for philanthropists widen to include migrant families from Sydney’s cultural diasporas. “For the arts, I believe it’s about welcoming them and including them as part of our cultural institutions.”

Community and connection, not reward, drive Sydney’s youngest philanthropists. Corporate communications supervisor Lindsay Clement-Meehan is a member of MCA Next, the donor circle for 20-40-year-olds revamped by Tarabay final yr to domesticate a technology of recent philanthropists.

“What I’ve learnt is the best way to support an artist is to buy their work, and I have a big collection, but at the same time membership has broadened my horizons to think more widely about contemporary art,” Clement-Meehan says. “One of the wonderful things to come out of it has been my loose friendships with emerging artists.”

But younger or rising philanthropists might be skinny on the bottom in a metropolis the place the price of a modest house exceeds $1 million. Spending cash on artwork and shopping for a house? “Sometimes it has to be a choice, not both,” Clement-Meehan concedes.

Key gamers, from left: Kerr Neilson, Alan Joyce, Ros Packer and David Gonski.

Michael Sirmai, the chair of Milk Crate Theatre and MCA Next, got here to philanthropy via professional bono authorized work and his household’s excessive regard for social good.

“For me, it comes down to the idea of community as a driver of change,” he says. “It’s getting together with others to volunteer, to try and solve a problem or perhaps to give. The starting point is trying to get people inspired around a purpose, which takes exposure to an organisation over a period of time.

“And the outcome is usually about community too: bringing people together for delivery of services or care, shared experience or togetherness for its own sake. After more than two years of disruption, it’s a pretty good antidote to isolation.”

Sydney Writers’ Festival has additionally arrange its personal devoted circle for younger donors referred to as Dialogue.

“No one cares about winning an item at auction or having their name on the side of the building,” says founding member, lawyer Tom Gooch. “Young people are more interested in being part of an ecosystem. It might look like an online book club, talks with emerging artists, but it’s certainly not drinking champagne in a sandstone building once a year. I think the bargain is not money for attention, it’s funding for connection. The thing people missed during COVID-19 was talking about ideas they read in books and having a conversation more interesting than their Instagram feed.”

Gooch is shaping Dialogue into what he hopes will turn into the template for engagement with younger philanthropists reaching geographically remoted and culturally various communities, whereas acknowledging there may be “only so much people can give at the start of their careers”.

“It can’t be philanthropy by the people of the inner city for the inner city,” Gooch says. “We have to do better than that.”

Philanthropist Este Darin-Cooper says arts firms should take the lengthy view. “For someone in their 30s or 40s, they might be paying off a mortgage, they might have kids, it’s hard to find that money, but that’s not to say that when they are 60 they can’t be in a position to give the big bucks.”

Beau Neilson, the daughter of two outstanding Sydney arts philanthropists, now runs the Phoenix Central arts undertaking.

Paris and Beau Neilson, daughters of Judith and Kerr Neilson, have adopted their dad and mom’ lead into arts philanthropy.

“We grew up in a household aware that we were fortunate … and that made us realise that once you settle, it’s time to give back,” Beau Neilson says.

Neilson is drawn to the humanities, refugee providers, juvenile justice and deprived youth, and charities that help newborns and younger moms. There is a “huge amount of alignment” along with her dad and mom’ missions in her on a regular basis work operating Phoenix Central Park.

Neilson says philanthropy permits her to interact in individuals’s tales in a extra significant method. “You contribute to something, and you can see a tangible impact upon a life and situation, that makes a situation far more real,” she says.

Gene and Brian Sherman, who final yr gave $1.5 million to Sydney Modern and $1 million to the Australian Museum, rotate the chairmanship of the household basis amongst their kids, Ondine and Emile, and companions. Ondine says her dad and mom had enabled her so as to add her passions to the priorities of the household basis. “For me, and my husband Dror, this includes environmental conservation and disability advocacy and support.”

Clare Ainsworth Herschell, daughter of Geoff Ainsworth, stays a trustee for the Art Gallery of NSW Foundation however has expanded her philanthropy into local weather change activism as co-founder of Groundswell Giving.

Gene and Brian Sherman final yr gave $1.5 million to Sydney Modern and $1 million to the Australian Museum. Credit:Louise Kennerley

“Prioritising climate action comes down to the fact that everything we care about – even the arts – will be affected by climate change. We need only look at the recent floods and the impact it had, including on the Lismore Regional Gallery,” Ainsworth Herschell says.

The identical might be mentioned of Australia’s tech billionaires. The founders of Atlassian stay dedicated philanthropists within the local weather change space. The founders of Canva have but to make their philanthropic priorities public.

Not each youngster needs to do what their dad and mom did, says ACO’s Richard Evans. “Part of the answer lies in creating events where the parents are not in the same room, and also we have to look elsewhere, acknowledging some will want to carry on a family tradition and others might not.”

As they search to get better, establishments are more and more eyeing the purses of extra than simply the acquainted philanthropic names. When the Opera House went on the lookout for donors for digital work, Herron requested the builders, architects, plumbers and safety corporations working on-site for the constructing’s renewal undertaking.

Donations of ticket refunds by 1000’s of individuals throughout COVID-19 have been additionally as a lot an act of philanthropy as they have been an act of generosity, Bacon says. In 2020, greater than 1800 individuals donated again their refunds, elevating $1.3 million for Opera Australia – amongst them kids and greater than 1000 first-time donors. More than 4000 patrons raised $3 million for the Australian Ballet.

The Artist Benefit Fund, administered by the National Association of Visual Artists to dispense emergency reduction to artists, obtained micro-donations. “Three dollars. Ten or 20 dollars. Fifty dollars, a 100. It really added up,” NAVA’s govt director Penelope Benton says.

However, most of these donations have begun to dry up. Meers believes it’s unhelpful to speak solely about philanthropy when it comes to giant donations.

“It sends the wrong message because it harks back to that old charitable notion of men in leatherback chairs smoking cigars, dispensing charity to the poor.

“Philanthropy is for everyone, not just the very wealthy. It’s about giving to your capacity, be that $5 or $5 million.” Mordant’s $15 million donation to the MCA’s new wing started with a $1000 donation.

Meers expects COVID-19 will proceed to have a long-tail influence on the humanities and that Sydney is prone to lose some very important organisations to an emergency not but over.

When a brand new Australian modern opera takes tens of millions of {dollars} to convey to the stage, philanthropists are wanted not solely to offset the losses of COVID-19, however to develop new work, Opera Australia’s Fiona Allan says. “Only with them can we be brave and not default to a safety net.”

The pandemic shutdown of concert events, musical theatre, galleries and museums introduced into sharp reduction the significance of tradition within the lives of philanthropists and odd residents. Studies have proven three in 4 individuals flip to the humanities for consolation.

“There was a deep sense of grief and loss when that which gave us so much pleasure was no longer available,” Evans says. “COVID-19 has turned people on to the idea that if you want to have an orchestra or a theatre company in your community, it’s a bit like a tennis club. Then it’s not only about government, it’s all of our responsibility. Many people give money to things they might not even go to but just because they want it to exist.“

Musica Viva’s director of development Zoe Cobden-Jewitt has found success asking supporters of the organisation to sponsor concert appearances up to the value of $5000: “Isn’t that how Obama got into the White House, with lots of little littles? Philanthropy is often considered the big end of town, but if you google the word philanthropy it means giving for the love of mankind. It means any one of us can do it.”

