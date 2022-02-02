‘You complete me Anil’: Tina Ambani shares heartwarming post on wedding anniversary

If you often observe Tina Ambani on Instagram, then you might remember that she typically takes to the platform to share varied sorts of posts. Just like this one which she shared about six hours in the past for her husband Anil Ambani to want him a cheerful marriage ceremony anniversary. There is an opportunity that her heartwarming submit will depart you with a smile.

“31 years of loving, living, laughing together, being yin to his yang! Happy anniversary to the most genuine, generous, fabulous husband. You complete me Anil,” she wrote. Her share is full with just a few pictures. And, a type of photos is from her marriage ceremony day.

Take a have a look at the submit to see what else Tina Ambani shared:

The submit, since being shared, has gathered practically 8,100 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

Former actor Neetu Kapoor additionally reacted to the submit and wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Love and happiness always.” A couple of others too wished the couple on their special occasion, together with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “Soooooo cuuute you guys,” posted one other.

What are your ideas on the share by Tina Ambani?