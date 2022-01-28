‘You do not have a budget for God’ – Yuzvendra Chahal engages in a hilarious banter with ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal had been concerned in a humorous banter that has now gone viral. Three Indian teammates, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal are sitting and having meals, and that’s when Thakur asks Rahul as to what’s the price range that the Lucknow franchise has for him on the IPL mega auctions.

And to that, Rahul responds by stating that the Lucknow franchise will decide Thakur at his base worth. And, that’s when Chahal is available in and makes his remark.

Chahal states that individuals wouldn’t have a price range for God. Thakur is known as ‘Lord’ by his teammates, and Chahal was utilizing this reference to go a hilarious touch upon his teammate.

You can see the video beneath

KL Rahul was picked by Lucknow for INR 17 crores

The Lucknow franchise picked KL Rahul as one in all their three draft picks forward of the 2022 IPL mega auctions. Rahul will draw an astronomical wage of INR 17 Crores. Along with Rahul, the Lucknow franchise additionally picked the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

While Aussie all-rounder Stoinis will draw a wage of INR 9.2 Crores, leg spinner Bishnoi was pouched by the Lucknow franchise for a sum of INR 4 Crores. On the opposite hand, each Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur weren’t retained by their respective IPL franchises.

The IPL mega auctions will probably be held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 within the metropolis of Bangalore, forward of the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2022 will probably be performed by 10 groups, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has additionally acknowledged that the match is prone to start within the final week of March.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aspect gained the 2021 version of the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led aspect beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit within the last of the competitors to win their 4th IPL crown.