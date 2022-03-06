‘You don’t leave your friends in a fight’: Why this US businessman is staying in Kyiv

“Just a minute — let me look,” he advised me, as he stepped out onto the balcony. “We just had an explosion. It sounded like it was within a kilometer or so, I think; but it’s hard to tell, in a city. I heard one the other day that sounded close and it was 10 kilometers away.”

Reynolds, 63, had simply spent three days attempting to affix Kyiv’s protection as a overseas volunteer.

“I was tired of sitting on Pushkinskaya and having a latte and waiting for the Russians, so I went out to the local and national police headquarters,” he mentioned. “I stood in line for seven hours for a Kalashnikov. I couldn’t get one. I went out again the next day during curfew and tried to get one and I couldn’t. They told me to go home.”

On February 27, as a 40-mile-long column of Russian tanks, armored automobiles and artillery started making its means from Belarus towards Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky known as for volunteers from all over the world to assist defend the nation from the Russian invasion. By March 3, Zelensky mentioned in a video handle on Facebook, “Ukraine is already greeting foreign volunteers. (The) first 16,000 are already on their way to protect freedom and life for us, and for all.”

Where volunteers are coming from, and what number of have arrived, could not instantly be independently confirmed. Ukrainian officers have invited volunteers with earlier navy and fight expertise or who need to acquire such expertise. The Russian Defense Ministry, in the meantime, mentioned Thursday overseas “mercenaries sent by the West” wouldn’t be thought of lawful combatants and wouldn’t have the suitable to prisoner-of-war standing.

The U.S. State Department has repeatedly advised Americans to not go to Ukraine; Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday Americans who need to assist ought to deal with offering help by means of humanitarian help organizations.

Ukraine legalized the service of foreigners in its navy in October 2015, after Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine after which backed separatist teams in Donetsk and Luhansk in japanese Ukraine’s Donbas area. Those who be a part of are given an expedited path to Ukrainian citizenship.

Between then and the start of this yr, solely a small variety of Americans have been among the many 1000’s of foreigners who’ve served with the Ukrainian navy and fought within the breakaway areas, based on navy analysts.

In current weeks, as Russia amassed forces after which launched its newest assault on Ukraine, information organizations throughout North America and Europe have reported on folks desirous to volunteer to assist defend the nation. The Ukrainian authorities has arrange a course of for them to affix the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine by making use of by means of Ukrainian embassies or consulates.

But it is one other matter for these foreigners already dwelling in Ukraine — those that have not already joined the one-million-plus Ukrainians who’ve fled the preventing and left the nation. The U.S. embassy in Kyiv has relocated to Lviv, close to the Polish border, as have the embassies of the UK, France and Japan, amongst others. The UN has additionally moved most of its personnel out of town.

When I known as Reynolds, it was the primary time we might spoken in many years. We knew one another after we have been kids; our respective maternal grandparents have been next-door neighbors; and when his household visited, we performed collectively.

After we caught up on the cellphone and talked for some time, I requested Reynolds if he knew different expatriates who may need to discuss. He mentioned he did, solely to find when he reached out, that they’d all left. He noticed 4 vehicles in his constructing’s courtyard one current night. “There used to be 20 or 30,” he mentioned. “A lot of people have left. Everybody with a car took it. I’d guess half of Kyiv has gone.”

After some months in Beijing, Reynolds moved to Kyiv 15 months in the past, trying to put money into native companies resembling a biogas plant that produces renewable fuels. He was additionally planning to change some manufacturing of his essential enterprise — promoting hats below his “Mad Bomber” model — from China to Ukraine. (The title, which he got here up with 40 years in the past, refers to his method to ski leaping within the Eighties.)

Reynolds launched his enterprise straight out of faculty after a visit to China, the place he purchased souvenirs and different items after which bought when he returned dwelling. In the early Eighties, he started retailing fur hats from China within the U.S., Europe and the Soviet Union, touring incessantly. “They sold like crazy,” he mentioned.

When he first got here to Ukraine on the finish of 2020, his youngest son, then 15, got here with him. They took a 10-day rental automobile journey from Kyiv to Lviv and the Carpathian mountains. His teenage daughter additionally spent a high-school semester at a world college in Kyiv, he mentioned.

But over the previous a number of months, because the chance of a renewed Russian assault on Ukraine grew after which turned actuality, a lot of Reynolds’ family and friends have urged him — straight or by means of social media posts — to return to the U.S. He has 4 kids, 16 to 24 in age, and is within the midst of divorcing his spouse.

When I reached out to him a number of days in the past through Facebook, the primary response I bought was from his mom in Virginia, saying: “Bob don’t encourage him pls.”

“I think he’s nuts,” his sister, Kathy Reynolds, advised me by cellphone. “My parents are completely stressed out and very upset, and he’s adamant, and I don’t know why.”

She was significantly agog her brother had flown from Kyiv to Helsinki not lengthy earlier than the Russian assault, then rotated after a few days and returned to Kyiv.

“I’ve got a lot of Ukrainian friends with kids,” Brent Reynolds mentioned. “I decided I wasn’t going to leave if the Russians were coming. It was more an emotional than a logical decision. I just felt like, you don’t leave your friends in a fight.”

Like his Ukrainian associates, Reynolds has sought shelter on the nearest subway station — the Teatralna cease, simply off of the central Khreshchatyk Street — when protection sirens warned of Russian shelling. His kids, by means of sensible cellphone apps, have proven him the place Russian strikes have hit in and round Kyiv.

After two days attempting to volunteer and get a rifle in Kyiv, Reynolds heard there have been weapons being distributed round Hostomel, 25 kilometers out of city, close to the place Russian forces, together with helicopter gunships, not too long ago fought over management of an airfield. Reynolds, who has recurrently competed in triathlons lately, rode his bicycle towards Hostomel, however was stopped at a navy checkpoint.

“I ended up waiting and talking to one of the commanders,” he mentioned. “I grew up in a military family; I get along with the Ukrainian military. We had a laugh; we talked for a while. They said, ‘No, go home.'”

Reynolds is cautious to not take any photographs of troopers or something navy. “I’ve had my camera checked a couple of times at checkpoints,” he mentioned. “Everybody’s jittery.”

In current days, Ukrainian officers have warned of pro-Russian brokers in Kyiv believed to be spying or partaking in sabotage.

“There were a lot more bomb blasts today,” Reynolds mentioned Friday. He left his residence to assist a feminine pal and her kids get to the practice station so they may evacuate to Lviv. In current days, as CNN and different information organizations have reported, 1000’s of Kyiv residents have crowded the practice station every day, attempting to maneuver westward. But massive numbers of different residents stay in Kyiv, trapped for quite a lot of causes.

“I’m telling my girlfriends, ‘get out,'” mentioned Reynolds. “They all have kids, so, ‘get out.'”

Doesn’t he suppose he ought to comply with his personal recommendation?

“It’s anxious; it’s tough, waiting for the Russians to come,” Reynolds mentioned. “The city is an armed, blockaded fortress. I don’t believe it will fall unless Zelensky or the leadership decide to give up to avoid bombing.”

Reynolds mentioned morale among the many Ukrainians with whom he speaks stays good. If he does determine to go away, Reynolds mentioned he’ll experience his bicycle 300 kilometers to Moldova, a visit he thinks will take two days.

But he would not plan to go away anytime quickly.