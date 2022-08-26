“You Fu*** Indians,” Texas Woman Says In Viral Video, Had A Gun

Texas Racist Attack On Indians: The Mexican girl has been arrested.

A video of a lady within the United States hurling racial abuses in direction of a gaggle of Indian-American ladies has gone viral on social media. The Mexican girl is heard saying “I hate you fu***** Indians” within the clip that has shocked social media customers. The incident occurred within the car parking zone of Sixty Vines restaurant in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday evening. The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born within the US, is seen asking a gaggle of Indian-American ladies to “go back to India”.

The video begins shortly after the confrontation between the ladies started.

“All these Indians, come to America for a better life. …You come to our country and want everything for free. I am a Mexican-American and I was born here,” the lady stated whereas hurling abuses in direction of 4 Indian-American ladies. She was later recognized by the police as Esmeralda Upton, who lives in Plano.

Police officers from the Plano Police Department arrested Upton shortly after the Indian-American ladies reported the incident to the authorities.

She has been arrested on a cost of “assault causing bodily injury and a charge of terroristic threats”, based on the police. News company PTI stated that Upton is being held on $10,000 bond.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at roughly 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one cost of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a complete bond quantity of $10,000. A jail photograph is hooked up. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

One of the Indian-American ladies tried to cause with the attacker and requested, “What makes you think that we are not American?” To this Esmeralda replied, “It’s the way you speak. Because I am Mexican-American and I speak English.”

She continued along with her racist slant saying, “If life is so great in India, why the ***k are you in America.”

A five-and-half-minute clip has been posted on Facebook by Rani Banerjee, who was a part of the group that was assaulted.

Upton even assaulted the Indian-American ladies and requested them to show off the digicam, threatening to take out a gun and shoot the 4 ladies. “Turn the goddamn phone off or I swear to god I’ll shoot your a**.” One of the ladies who was recording the video was additionally hit within the face.

The video of the horrific incident which has since gone viral has attracted lots of consideration on social media.

“This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime,” Democratic Party activist Reema Rasool stated whereas posting the video on Twitter.

The police, in the meantime, stated that this incident is presently below investigation as a hate crime. “Additional charges may be forthcoming,” the assertion added.