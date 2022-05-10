‘You have a heart of gold’: Dhanashree Verma’s post for hubby Yuzvendra Chahal is all about love. Watch

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma are among the many most-loved {couples} on Instagram. Since their wedding in 2020, the duo has been posting varied videos and pictures showcasing their love for one another. Just like this latest publish that Verma shared for her husband and wrote how he has a “heart of gold.” There is a chance that her publish will go away you saying aww.

Verma posted a video that incorporates a number of pictures and quick clips of the couple. The complete video captures their pretty moments. She additionally shared a heartwarming caption to showcase how a lot he means to her.

“You have a heart of gold @yuzi_chahal23. It’s hard to find people who wishes well for literally everyone and also motivates them to keep doing well in life. Regardless of the doings, on and off field in life. You’re the man with skills and good deeds. Not everyone can possess that as gracefully as you do. Your smile brightens up even the opponent’s mood. May you always grow in life as I know you deserve it,” she wrote.

Take a take a look at the publish:

Since being posted some 4 hours in the past, the share has already gathered greater than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are rapidly rising. The publish has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback. While some shared coronary heart emojis, a number of others additionally posted “beautiful” to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video and the publish?