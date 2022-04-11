‘You have got to protect the head’ says Steele before Ryder given two-match ban

“Something we love from Paddy, obviously his tap work, but his follow-up as a ruckman as well is so crucial and being a physical player in the contest is something that he is really good at and makes us walk taller,” Steele mentioned. “It’s good to see him doing what he is doing, but … it’s your choice to bump, I suppose. That’s what the AFL is going with, which is fair enough – you have got to protect the head.” Will Day appears to be like on after being subbed on Sunday. Credit:Getty Images Hawks coach Sam Mitchell mentioned on Sunday that Day wasn’t properly. “Will is a bit battered, a bit sore and sorry for himself. Something similar happened to him last year so it’s not ideal. He entered the concussion protocols and we will wait and leave it with the medical team,” he mentioned.

Loading The Saints are more likely to recall mature-aged recruit Jack Hayes in the event that they determine to simply accept Ryder’s sanction. Concussion is a hot-button concern within the AFL, with two ongoing court docket circumstances involving former Tigers Ty Zantuck and Shane Tuck exploring how extreme head knocks impacted their careers and lives, whereas a category motion involving former gamers, participant agent Peter Jess and lawyer Greg Griffin, has lengthy been mooted. That the AFL has commissioned an unbiased assessment of the work and recommendation offered to it by Associate Professor Paul McCrory, a key contributor to the league’s concussion and return-to-play protocols, has intensified the concussion debate. The league opted to act on McCrory after it turned conscious of allegations of scientific plagiarism directed towards him and an enforceable enterprise he offered to the Medical Board of Australia designed to limit parts of his work.

Jess, a long-time concussion campaigner who has organised unbiased evaluation of many gamers affected by the fall-out of head knocks, with some fearing stage-three chronic traumatic encephalopathy, mentioned on Monday it was time for a serious assessment. “The current investigation by the AFL will not address the issues presented to the current combined cohort of current and past players,” he mentioned. “It is now time for a complete reset of the financial landscape of the AFL.” Peter Gordon, the previous Western Bulldogs president and a number one Melbourne lawyer, has been tasked by the AFL to evaluate how a multi-million greenback package deal for previous gamers impacted by head knocks may work.