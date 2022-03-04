‘You have made that up’: Crown grills Rolfe over Yuendumu shooting

“Incorrect,” he replied. The courtroom additionally heard testimony that Mr Walker reached for Constable Rolfe’s holstered pistol, however that this incident was by no means talked about that night to any of the officers in Yuendumu. Constable Zachary Rolfe leaving courtroom final month with supporters, together with aspiring politician Heston Russell. Credit:Zach Hope “If it was the case that Kumanjayi Walker had tried to grab your gun, that would be one of the first things you would say, isn’t it?” Mr Strickland requested. “… You have just made up the fact that Walker had his hand on your Glock, haven’t you?”

“Incorrect,” the officer replied. Kumanjayi Walker died contained in the Yuendumu police station greater than an hour after the taking pictures. He was taken there as a result of well being clinic workers had left earlier within the day due to a sequence of group break-ins, for which Mr Walker was among the many suspects. Kumanjayi Walker was 19 when he was shot within the Northern Territory group of Yuendumu. Credit:AAP Immediately after the taking pictures, because the officers tried to handcuff Mr Walker, Constable Eberl requested his colleague,“Did you? F—.” Constable Rolfe replied, “it’s all good … He was stabbing me. He was stabbing you.”