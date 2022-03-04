‘You have made that up’: Crown grills Rolfe over Yuendumu shooting
“Incorrect,” he replied.
The courtroom additionally heard testimony that Mr Walker reached for Constable Rolfe’s holstered pistol, however that this incident was by no means talked about that night to any of the officers in Yuendumu.
“If it was the case that Kumanjayi Walker had tried to grab your gun, that would be one of the first things you would say, isn’t it?” Mr Strickland requested.
“… You have just made up the fact that Walker had his hand on your Glock, haven’t you?”
“Incorrect,” the officer replied.
Kumanjayi Walker died contained in the Yuendumu police station greater than an hour after the taking pictures. He was taken there as a result of well being clinic workers had left earlier within the day due to a sequence of group break-ins, for which Mr Walker was among the many suspects.
Immediately after the taking pictures, because the officers tried to handcuff Mr Walker, Constable Eberl requested his colleague,“Did you? F—.”
Constable Rolfe replied, “it’s all good … He was stabbing me. He was stabbing you.”
Asked on Friday what he meant by “all good”, the officer stated: “A violent offender had just been trying to murder two police officers, and he no longer was.”
Mr Strickland urged the trade was about Constable Rolfe justifying the ultimate two rounds.
“Because, constable, you knew you had gone too far … you knew you had been too gung ho … and you knew, didn’t you, that the shooting had been captured on your own body-worn video?”
Constable Rolfe stated the aim of the dialog was to deliver his colleague down from a “heightened state” by informing him of what simply occurred.
The officer has completed his proof and the trial is shifting into its remaining levels.