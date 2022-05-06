‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been launched of a police encounter with the mom of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer final yr.

Katie Wright claims she was assaulted Wednesday night time by an officer within the metropolis the place her son was killed.

READ MORE: ‘It Was Very Difficult’: Juror Reflects On Kim Potter Trial

According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interplay on Facebook Live. The video exhibits her recording from throughout two lanes of freeway, broadcasting the scene of an obvious visitors cease involving a number of officers.

At one level throughout the broadcast, one of many officers crosses the busy freeway lanes, speaks to Wright and seems to seize her hand. The activist group says the encounter left Wright with an injured wrist.

While there was no recorded audio on the printed throughout the encounter with the officer, he allegedly advised Wright that she was underneath arrest for obstruction of justice for videotaping the officers and that she would obtain two tickets within the mail. In Minnesota, it is not illegal to record police officers, as long as it doesn’t get in the way in which of an investigation.

“Once I told him who I was, he let me go,” Wright stated in a later portion of the video with audio. “I just pulled over nicely, making sure these people end up safe … because we know Brooklyn Center kills people.”

Brooklyn Center police issued an announcement on the incident and rapidly launched the officer’s police physique digital camera footage. This got here after Wright and activists met with Mayor Mike Elliott.

READ MORE: Vigil Marks One Year Since Daunte Wright’s Death In Brooklyn Center

“While assisting another agency on a high-risk stop as part of a homicide investigation, there was an encounter between Katie Wright and Brooklyn Center officers,” town’s assertion stated. “The release of the footage is in an effort to promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.”

WATCH: Brooklyn Center Police Body Camera Footage

—

The physique digital camera video exhibits an officer placing a suspect at the back of a squad automobile earlier than crossing the freeway and confronting Wright, who’s sitting in her automobile and recording the encounter. The police officer asks for Wright’s driver’s license, and she or he refuses to present it. Immediately after, the officer threatens to “take her to jail for obstruction.”

The officer grabs Wright’s wrist, pulls her out of the automobile, and takes the telephone out of her hand, the physique digital camera video exhibits. The two stroll into the freeway median, and Wright says: “You know who I am, right? My name is Katie Wright, and you guys killed my son.” She tells the officer that in the event that they take her to jail she’ll sue the division.

Katie Wright’s son died on April 11, 2021, when former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fatally shot him throughout a visitors cease. In court docket, she stated that she meant to make use of her Taser, and didn’t imply to shoot Wright.

Earlier this yr, a jury convicted Potter of manslaughter. She was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

MORE NEWS: 1 Year After Fatal Police Shooting, Daunte Wright’s Legacy Celebrated At ‘Angelversary’

Since Daunte Wright’s loss of life, Brooklyn Center says they’ve been working to reform policing within the metropolis.