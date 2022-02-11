‘You make me sick’ – Tshegofatso Pule received threats a month before she was murdered | News24

Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was discovered stabbed and hanged in a veld. She was eight months pregnant.

Tshegofatso Pule obtained threats through SMS in May 2020, a month earlier than she was murdered.

The threats appeared to return from an unknown woman.

The father of Pule’s unborn little one is accused of plotting her homicide.

Tshegofatso Pule obtained threats through SMS from an unknown quantity within the month earlier than her brutal homicide on 4 June 2020.

During the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba on Thursday, the alleged mastermind behind Pule’s homicide, the State handed up the textual content messages Pule obtained in May 2020, which was marked as Exhibit Q as a part of the document.

Pule’s buddy of 16 years, Tshepiso Tsita, beforehand testified earlier than the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Pule had obtained threatening textual content messages from an “unknown lady”.

The texts – seen by News24 – start on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, with the unknown particular person telling Pule that that they had spoken to their “connects” [sic] and that they know the place Pule works.

“I’m coming to your workplace, keep disrespecting me wena. Woman to woman, how do you feel sleeping with another woman’s man like that. You are the pits,” the unknown woman wrote within the textual content.

Pule responded with “wena wahlanaya…” – which, translated in English, means “you are crazy”.

The unknown woman responded by stating that being loopy is healthier than “sleeping around giving our partners STIs. Don’t you think”.

Pule responded by telling the unknown quantity: “shem you are really hurt babe and I promise you if you carry on like this with me you [are] really going to a mental institution and imagine how happy I’m going to be with your ‘so [called] man’ one you [are] gone.”

The following Wednesday, 6 May 2020, the unknown woman adopted up with a message, disclosing her well being standing, and recommending that Pule ought to get examined.

Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images) Gallo Images

On Thursday, 7 May 2020, the unknown woman texted Pule: “You make me sick.”

The unknown woman added on Friday, 8 May 2020: “Stop being generous with your cook. Look now, so many possibilities of who the father is. I feel for you sisi.”

Pule didn’t reply to the remaining texts.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

Muzikayise Malephane, the person who admitted to killing her, testified that he shot her in Noordgesig and left a closely pregnant Pule hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Shoba, the daddy of the unborn little one, was implicated in her homicide after the State secured a responsible plea from Malephane in January final yr.

Malephane alleged that he carried out the duty on Shoba’s directions.

Shoba faces one rely of homicide, alternatively conspiracy to commit homicide, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice. He has pleaded not responsible to the costs.

The trial continues on Monday.

