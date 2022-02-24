You might want to throw those leftovers away: What to know about storing rice, noodles

A 19-year-old school pupil was hospitalized with a number of organ failure and had his legs and his fingers amputated, according to a report by The New England Journal of Medicine.

He was later identified with meningococcal purpura fulminan. The report famous that the coed had eaten leftover rice, rooster and lo mein.

Experts advised USA TODAY the situation is totally different from a foodborne sickness triggered by micro organism comparable to salmonella. But the case has drawn renewed consideration to soundly storing and reheating leftovers.

How are you able to safely retailer your leftover rice or pasta dish? What about different leftovers? Here’s what you should learn about safely consuming these meals.

Why can leftover rice be harmful?

Dr. Frank Esper of the middle for pediatric infectious ailments at Cleveland Clinic Children’s advised USA TODAY, “There’s a complete host of germs on the market you can get sick with” via food.

He said these germs can “grow in food that’s been left out too long, or can make a toxin in the food. Or sometimes it’s not even that the food would spoil but the food got contaminated.”

Experts warn against improperly storing leftover rice because rice, pasta and other foods contain a bacterium called Bacillus cereus. When heated and left out too long, the bacteria produce a toxin.

And this isn’t just a problem for rice. The bacterium can also be linked to sauces, soups and other leftovers left out at room temperature.

How can I safely store leftovers?

Katherine Zeratsky, a registered dietician nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic, told USA TODAY, “Cooking things properly will kill most of the bacteria, and then handling after to ensure that too much bacteria doesn’t grow” can help keep your food safe.

So let’s say you just finished a meal and want to store the leftovers. “Cooling your leftovers quickly, within two hours, to refrigerator or freezer temperatures is considered safe,” Zeratsky said.

“You want to help that food come down to refrigerator temperatures most quickly,” she said, adding that you can store food in a shallow container where it can spread out to cool down more quickly.

And if you want to reheat the food later, “it’s recommended that you reheat leftovers to a hot enough temperature, being 165 degrees, to ensure that it’s safe to eat, that that bacterial load has been controlled for.”

You can use a food thermometer to ensure food has reached 165 degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you’re microwaving food, you may want to check to see if it’s heated through.

All perishable foods left at room temperatures for more than two hours should be thrown away, according to the USDA. And if temperatures rise to more than 90 degrees in warmer months, throw perishable foods away that have been left out at room temperature for more than one hour.

Wondering about reheating that week-old pizza in the back of the fridge? Toss it. Leftovers can be refrigerated for three to four days. You can find additional safety tips on storing and reheating food here.

What should I do if I’m not feeling well after eating leftovers?

Esper said people who get sick from leftovers or contaminated food will often have symptoms that include “feeling sick in their stomach, cramps, belly pain, fever, vomiting, diarrhea.”

“There are people who are really, really prone to getting very ill from food illnesses,” he said, citing elderly people and children. He also said pregnant people, people taking medicine to suppress their immune systems and others can also be at risk.

“The vast majority of people who have problems with any of these infections or toxins following a foodborne illness is mainly dehydration. So if you’re able to keep drinking fluids and preventing yourself from getting too dry or too dehydrated, then you’ll probably be OK,” Esper said.

“But if you are in one of those high-risk groups or you can’t keep up with how much you’re throwing up, you can’t keep anything down, you’re lightheaded, then it’s time to talk to your doctor.”

