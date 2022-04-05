‘You need to act immediately’: Zelenskyy demands U.N. get tough on Russia

“Where is the peace? Where are those guarantees that the United Nations needs to guarantee?” he mentioned. “It is obvious that the key institution of the world — which must ensure the coercion of any aggressor to peace — simply cannot work effectively.”

Zelenskyy’s blistering remarks got here amid recent worldwide outrage over the uncovering of atrocities in Bucha, a suburb outdoors the capital metropolis of Kyiv, as Russian forces continued their retreat from northern Ukraine over the weekend. Ukrainian officers have described the invaders’ actions there as genocide.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy known as upon the Security Council to “show all the other potential war criminals in the world how they will be punished,” including: “If the biggest one is punished, then everyone is punished.”

Zelenskyy additionally insisted that the Security Council take steps to restrict Russia’s veto energy over the council’s affairs. In Russia, he mentioned, “we are dealing with a state that is turning the veto [of] the U.N. Security Council into the right to die. This undermines the whole architecture of our global security.”

If the U.N. is unprepared to deal with the Russian menace, “the United Nations can be simply closed,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready to close the U.N.? Do you think that the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.”

The Charter of the United Nations — the intergovernmental group’s founding doc, signed in San Francisco in 1945 — “must be restored immediately,” Zelenskyy mentioned, and the broader “U.N. system must be reformed immediately, so that the veto is not the right to die.”

Zelenskyy went on to current the Security Council with two selections to assist facilitate peace in Ukraine. First, revoke Russia’s council membership “so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war.” Second, “please show how we can reform or change.”

Alternatively, Zelenskyy mentioned, “the next option would be, dissolve yourself altogether” and acknowledge that “there is nothing that you can do besides conversation.”