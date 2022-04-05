“You Set Me On The Path…”: Two-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To PM Modi

Ricky Kej gained Best New Age Album for Divine Tides on the sixty fourth Grammy Awards this Sunday.

New Delhi:

Indian composer Ricky Kej, after claiming his second Grammy on Sunday, profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings and steering immediately.

Following Ricky Kej’s win for his album Divine Tides, PM Modi congratulated the artist for a “remarkable feat” and wished him the perfect in his future endeavours.

In response, Mr Kej tweeted, “Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon’ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud.”

Mr Kej additionally went on to specific gratitude in direction of the PM for the journey he has launched into since his final Grammy win. “You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today 🙂 Thanks for your blessings,” mentioned Kej.

An lively environmentalist, Ricky Kej is a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award, along with greater than 100 accolades gained over the course of his illustrious profession.

He obtained his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. Born within the United States, Ricky Kej now lives and works in Bengaluru.