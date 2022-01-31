You Should Consider These 5 Used Automatic Hatchbacks Under Rs. 6.5 Lakh

Hatchbacks are probably the most sought-after merchandise within the Indian vehicle market, primarily as a result of their practicality, affordability, spacious cabin, and a number of options that normally are provided on higher-end automobiles. Hatchbacks are additionally the bread & butter for a lot of carmakers, provided as mass-market merchandise, making for many of their general gross sales. In the used-car house as properly, hatchbacks make up for the best variety of gross sales, however extra particularly, it’s the computerized hatchbacks that catch the attention of a first-time purchaser for its city commutes, the place the automated gearbox and smaller dimensions shine. We have a look at a number of the prime used computerized hatchbacks, in each its petrol and diesel guises, within the used automotive market you can get for as little as ₹ 6.5 lakh.

2017 Honda Brio VX AT

Undeniably, the Honda Brio was one of many smartest trying metropolis commuters within the Indian market at its time. It boasted of compelling appears to be like, sprightly motor, and classy interiors, all for underneath ₹ 5 lakh, other than the truth that it may zip by site visitors because of its compact dimensions, the comfort of an computerized gearbox, and a fuel-efficient motor. However, it didn’t ring the money register and was discontinued in 2019, since its humble beginnings began in 2011.

Honda Brio

Nevertheless, the Honda Brio remains to be accessible within the used automotive house, and if you happen to discover one underneath 35,000km on the clocks, then do seize it. The VX trim was essentially the most value-for-money variant within the automotive’s line-up and can also be the one which we might suggest shopping for.

Price Now: ₹ 3.47 lakh – ₹ 3.69 lakh

2015 Hyundai Grand i10 Asta AT 1.2 Kappa VTVT

The Hyundai Grand i10 is without doubt one of the hottest compact hatchbacks in India that has been in our market since 2013. It is sort of spacious and may seat 4 adults with ease. It additionally acquired an honest variety of options like LED DRLs, alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, and extra, other than the truth that Hyundai provided it with petrol and diesel powertrains and in each guide and computerized gearbox choices.

Hyundai Grand i10

And since it has been available in the market for a very long time, you will not discover a scarcity of the 2015 mannequin within the used automotive house.

Price Now: ₹ 3.19 lakh – ₹ 3.39 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta 1.2 AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is without doubt one of the most properly designed, quirky compact hatchbacks within the Indian market, focused at a youthful viewers. With its rugged styling and greater than respectable options record, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is without doubt one of the likable automobiles within the used automotive house, for its small footprint, peppy motor, and naturally, its appears to be like. Not solely that, however the Ignis can also be extraordinarily fuel-efficient and gives respectable figures with its computerized gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will get a BS6 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine that develops 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the aftersales and elements availability will not be a problem because it shares most of its mechanicals with the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Price Now: ₹ 4.06 lakh – ₹ 4.31 lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Automatic

Another one from the Maruti household, Baleno not solely comes at an affordable worth however can also be feature-rich. What works in its resale worth is its commendable long-lasting engine, 20-24kmpl of mileage, and the broad community of Maruti companies in India. Its computerized gearbox can also be probably the most underrated items available in the market, with slick gearshifts and hardly any lag in response time.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

What makes the Maruti Suzuki Baleno choice to drive within the metropolis and even on the highways, is that it may possibly cruise all day lengthy, and keep gas environment friendly all through. It can also be one of many lightest hatchbacks at present on sale available in the market.

Price Now: ₹ 6.01 lakh – ₹ 6.38 lakh

2018 Volkswagen Polo GT TSI

The Volkswagen Polo is the entry-level mannequin within the German carmaker’s line-up, and regardless of launching a facelift, the older Polo is without doubt one of the most sought-after hatchbacks available in the market. However, we suggest placing cash on the Polo GT TSI because it is without doubt one of the quickest hatchbacks available in the market and nonetheless carries the old-school attraction.

Volskwagen Polo GT TSI

While the Polo GT TSI was one of many best-selling merchandise for the corporate, it is extremely a lot revered within the used automotive house, and if you happen to discover one, then do not suppose twice earlier than getting your checkbook out.

Price Now: ₹ 5.61 lakh – ₹ 5.96 lakh

