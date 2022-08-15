‘You want to play for him’: Gould, Bulldogs players praise incoming Ciraldo
“We had an inkling it would be Ciro, but we weren’t exactly sure. ‘Pottsy’ [caretaker coach Mick Potter] has been doing a great job, and now we know we can finish the year off strongly under him – he has so much respect from the players – and then next year we’ll look forward to Ciro coming.”
Superstar five-eighth Matt Burton informed the Herald within the lead-up to the conflict in opposition to the Cowboys earlier this month that one in all Ciraldo’s greatest strengths was his communication with gamers.
“He’s a great coach who gets things across to the players easily, he’s a smart guy,” Burton mentioned. “The way he presents himself and does the little things like that, it’s important.”
Burton mentioned on the time that Ciraldo’s appointment wouldn’t essentially be a deal-breaker when it got here to his personal future and reiterated that he was having fun with life at Belmore.
Just as Wayne Bennett vowed to not plunder the South Sydney roster after he departed the membership and joined NRL newcomers the Dolphins, Penrith don’t anticipate Ciraldo to lure a handful of Panthers throughout with him to Belmore.
Ciraldo has spent years working with the premiership membership, and Liam Martin, Stephen Crichton and Brian To’o are among the many gamers off contract on the finish of subsequent 12 months who’ve a bond with the assistant. So, too, does Spencer Leniu, who was a one-time Dogs’ goal.
Panthers officers mentioned on Monday they have been assured they may hold the consultant trio, and negotiations with Crichton, Martin and To’o have been progressing effectively.
They mentioned there could be no such clauses that prohibit Ciraldo signing Penrith gamers, but when he did have an curiosity in somebody, he would inform them of his intentions.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are closing in on signing Broncos ahead Zac Hosking who has performed two video games for Brisbane this season.
Ciraldo cast a detailed bond with first-year NRL head coach Craig Fitzgibbon who initially needed Ciraldo as his personal assistant this season at Cronulla, and has the Sharks proper within the hunt for a top-two end.
