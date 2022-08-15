‘You want to play for him’: Gould, Bulldogs players praise incoming Ciraldo

“We had an inkling it would be Ciro, but we weren’t exactly sure. ‘Pottsy’ [caretaker coach Mick Potter] has been doing a great job, and now we know we can finish the year off strongly under him – he has so much respect from the players – and then next year we’ll look forward to Ciro coming.”

Superstar five-eighth Matt Burton informed the Herald within the lead-up to the conflict in opposition to the Cowboys earlier this month that one in all Ciraldo’s greatest strengths was his communication with gamers.

“He’s a great coach who gets things across to the players easily, he’s a smart guy,” Burton mentioned. “The way he presents himself and does the little things like that, it’s important.”

Burton mentioned on the time that Ciraldo’s appointment wouldn’t essentially be a deal-breaker when it got here to his personal future and reiterated that he was having fun with life at Belmore.