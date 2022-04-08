“You Will Be Held Responsible For…”: Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann To Top Cops

He additionally introduced the structure of an anti-gangster activity drive within the state.

Chandigarh:

Facing opposition flak over latest incidents of violence in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday advised commissioners of police and district police chiefs that they are going to be held answerable for any breach of legislation and order of their jurisdictions.

The chief minister additionally requested them to play a frontal function within the warfare in opposition to gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations.

In a letter addressed to all CPs and SSPs of the state, Mr Mann mentioned the most effective leaders lead by instance, including that the Punjab Police has a gallant custom of professionalism and repair to the nation.

“You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law and order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under law,” the chief minister asserted.

Following some latest incidents of violence, together with the killing of a kabaddi participant in Jalandhar, 4 deaths in Gurdaspur and the dying of an area Congress chief in Ludhiana, the opposition attacked the AAP-led authorities in Punjab.

While Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that there was “complete collapse of law and order”, former chief minister Amarinder Singh mentioned the latest spike in incidents of violence in Punjab was worrisome.

The Shiromani Akali Dal additionally alleged that the “collapse” of the legislation and order scenario in Punjab after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) authorities had created a sense of insecurity within the minds of Punjabis.

In his letter, Mr Mann expressed confidence within the state’s police drive and mentioned it might rise to the event and launch a concerted drive to eradicate the menace of gangsterism.

Referring to a legislation and order overview assembly held on April 5, Mann outlined his authorities’s topmost focus to keep up legislation and order, aside from eradication of corruption and implementation of welfare measures for the police drive.

He additionally introduced the structure of an anti-gangster activity drive within the state.

Mr Mann, nevertheless, made it clear that the structure of the duty drive would under no circumstances cut back or reduce the duty and function of CPs and SSPs heading the police commissionerates and districts as each had been answerable for management of crime and upkeep of legislation and order of their jurisdictions.

While the duty drive would give attention to intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating function, Mr Mann mentioned he anticipated the CPs and the SSPS to launch a serious thrust in opposition to gangsters by briefing law enforcement officials below them, conducting evaluation of crime knowledge, figuring out absconding gangsters and finishing up anti-gangster operations.

Meanwhile, the state authorities posted ADGP, Special Crimes and Economic Offences Wing, Promod Ban because the ADGP of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), AIG, Organised Crime Control Unit, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan because the AIG of the AGTF, and CP, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar because the DIG of the AGTF. DSP Kharar Bikramjit Singh Brar has been given the extra cost of the DSP of AGTF, mentioned an official assertion.

A standing order for the functioning of the AGTF, laying down its function, capabilities and duties as short-term measures has already been taken.

“Towards punitive measures, the police department has sought immediate analysis of 18/19 murders which have recently taken place. The task of identification and suspension of police officials who have been negligent in handling the investigation of recent murders has been assigned to the AGTF team,” the assertion mentioned.

