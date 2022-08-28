‘You’ll get to know tomorrow…’: Rohit gives cheeky reply to Pakistani journalist ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India skipper Rohit Sharma hasn’t shied away from experimenting with varied mixtures within the staff, and forward of their 2022 Asia Cup opening recreation towards Pakistan, he made it clear that the search to search out ”new solutions” will proceed, even when there are obstacles alongside the away.

Notably, India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant as openers in current instances, whereas KL Rahul, who lately performed the ODI collection towards Zimbabwe after getting back from harm, is more likely to open within the multi-nation match.

Meanwhile, through the pre-match convention, a Pakistani journalist requested Rohit about India’s opening pair forward to which the ‘Hitman’ gave a cheeky reply.

Here’s the dialog between the 2 that passed off on Saturday:

Pakistani journalist: “Pichle kuch series mein India ne naye naye combinations try kie hai. Kabhi Pant aa rahe hai, kabhi Suryakumar Yadav aa rahe hai. Wo sirf isilie tha kyuki KL Rahul nahi the. AB jab wo wapas aa gaye hai toh apne jagah pe wahi ayenge ya kal aapke saath koi naya opening partner dekhne ko milega? (In the last few series we saw India experiment a lot with their opening pair. Sometimes it was Pant, sometimes it was Suryakumar Yadav but it was mainly because of KL Rahul’s absence but now that he is back will he get his spot back straightaway?”

Rohit Sharma: “Aap dekh lijie kal toss k baad kaun ayega. Thoda toh secret humko bhi rakhne do yaar. (You will get to see after toss tomorrow. Let us keep some secrets at least). We have decided to try new things. Some will work, some won’t. There’s no harm in trying. You won’t get answers if you don’t try. Whenever we get opportunities, we try new things. As far as the combination is concerned, you’ll get to know tomorrow only but we, as a team, have decided to keep trying new things. We’ve got a lot of answers in the last six-eight months and that has happened only because we have tried new things.”

Also, there was an apparent reference to how out-of-form Virat Kohli is shaping up, and the skipper, as normal, backed his No. 1 batter.

”As far as I’m involved, I discovered him in completely good contact. He is again after a month-long break, and I didn’t see him doing something terribly totally different,” Rohit mentioned.

India had been humiliated within the final T20 World Cup by 10 wickets and whereas the loss towards Pakistan hurts, they’ve moved on, mentioned Rohit.

”Look, the temper in camp is buzzing. It is a contemporary match. New begin. No level interested by that loss.

”We needn’t take into consideration what occurred up to now. We additionally need to transfer in ahead path. It is all the time difficult to play Pakistan however what’s vital for us is what we need to obtain collectively than interested by the opposition,” he mentioned.