Young Aussies want to work in health

More than a fifth of younger Australians need to work within the well being, aged care and incapacity sector, based on a brand new survey.

Over 5000 younger individuals – 75 per cent of whom had been aged 20 or youthful – participated in a survey by careers recommendation web site Skillsroad, with 21 per cent of respondents figuring out well being because the trade they plan to work in.

It is welcome information for graduate nurse on the Royal North Shore Hospital, 21-year-old Megan Feneley, who stated they’re all the time searching for new individuals.

Camera Icon Megan Feneley, 21, is one among many younger Aussies who works in well being. Supplied Credit: Supplied

“We need more people in the health care profession,” Ms Fenely stated.

“So many nurses got burnt out really quickly because they were working overtime because of Covid.

“They sort of just had to stay and work up to 16 hours a day … I know that a lot of people chose to leave the healthcare profession because it just became too much.”

Ms Feneley feels younger individuals like herself convey a brand new perspective and are effectively geared up to cope with the pressures of the job.

“I feel like young people can really develop resilience quite quickly,” she stated.

“Having more younger and fresh faces is good, especially if they’re straight out of uni, since they’ve got that knowledge which they can expand on straight away, and it’s more updated knowledge, too.”

Camera Icon Graduate nurse Megan Feneley believes younger individuals like herself swimsuit the well being trade. NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper Credit: News Corp Australia

She was shocked younger individuals are gravitating in direction of the occupation, acknowledging it may be demanding, with the 24/7 schedule and impacts of Covid-19, however stated the job is “very rewarding”.

“You get to be there for people, which can be in some of the most trying or scary times of their life.

“Seeing them get better over time is really, really special and to say I was the one who helped them get there is very rewarding.”

Another prevalent theme amongst survey respondents was practically half weren’t assured they may get a job of their trade of selection.

Business NSW chief government Daniel Hunter stated a good thing about working in well being is new workers are in demand.

“Mental health issues in young people have been prevalent during the pandemic, with many losing their confidence,” Mr Hunter stated.

“There’s a high labour shortage in healthcare and young people are attracted to industries that are stable, with better long-term career prospects and promotion opportunities.”