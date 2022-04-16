Young Crows on the rise after hard-fought win over Tigers

Richmond responded with a champagne, four-goal, seven-minute blitz from their classic archives to show the competition, out of nowhere, on its head.

Damien Hardwick leaves the Adelaide Oval after the Tigers’ loss to the Crows. Credit:AFL Photos

Little Liam Baker with a pair of snaps, Jack Riewoldt with an unintentional toe-poke aim after Tom Doedee fumbled and slipped over, and Shane Edwards with a wise hook over his shoulder noticed Richmond flip that huge deficit right into a small lead in a heartbeat.

Adelaide didn’t panic and responded swiftly, jagging the following three to guide by 14 factors at three-quarter-time and wrestle again management of the sport earlier than Rachele took over.

He electrified his dwelling followers with three fourth-term objectives on the Cathedral End to place an exclamation level on an electrical Easter Sunday from the Crows, who appear to be enhancing with each outing.