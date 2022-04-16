Young Crows on the rise after hard-fought win over Tigers
Richmond responded with a champagne, four-goal, seven-minute blitz from their classic archives to show the competition, out of nowhere, on its head.
Little Liam Baker with a pair of snaps, Jack Riewoldt with an unintentional toe-poke aim after Tom Doedee fumbled and slipped over, and Shane Edwards with a wise hook over his shoulder noticed Richmond flip that huge deficit right into a small lead in a heartbeat.
Adelaide didn’t panic and responded swiftly, jagging the following three to guide by 14 factors at three-quarter-time and wrestle again management of the sport earlier than Rachele took over.
He electrified his dwelling followers with three fourth-term objectives on the Cathedral End to place an exclamation level on an electrical Easter Sunday from the Crows, who appear to be enhancing with each outing.
BOLTON BOLTS
Shai Bolton, surprisingly however unarguably, had his colors lowered by Chayce Jones within the first half however his third-quarter cameo turned the tide the Tigers’ approach.
Bolton moved into the centre-square after half-time and his clearance work spared Richmond’s revival.
Former captain Trent Cotchin wound again the clock to vogue his greatest efficiency of the season, matching Bolton together with his craftiness in congestion both aspect of the primary break.
Cotchin did earn the ire of an indignant Walker within the third stanza, although. Walker appeared to obtain an errant kick as he dragged Cotchin over the boundary line on the members’ wing and had some alternative phrases to say to the sheepish Tiger veteran after the trade.
NANKERVIS KNOCKS
Nankervis was wanting worse for put on following an unintentional conflict of heads with Brayden Cook halfway via the second time period.
Nankervis went off to have his head strapped and needed to go off a few occasions for the blood rule. When the third quarter began, Nankervis was nonetheless receiving remedy earlier than sprinting to the centre-square to contest the opening ruck, sans strapping however together with his stitched-up nostril wanting barely misaligned.
Adelaide 4.1 9.4 13.6 15.11 (101)
Richmond 3.1 6.3 10.10 12.10 (82)
GOALS
Adelaide: Walker 5, Himmelberg 4, McAdam 2, Laird, O’Brien, Rachele.
Richmond: Baker 2, Castagna 2, Lynch 2, Riewoldt 2, Balta, Cotchin, Edwards, Graham.
BEST
Adelaide: Keays, Walker, Smith, Himmelberg, Laird, Crouch, Frampton.
Richmond: Bolton, Cotchin, Nankervis, Prestia, Edwards, Ross.
VOTES
Ben Keays (Adelaide) 8
Taylor Walker (Adelaide) 8
Shai Bolton (Richmond) 7
Brodie Smith (Adelaide) 7
Trent Cotchin (Richmond) 7
