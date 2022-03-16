Young entrepreneurs receive grants through Ministry of Youth’s ‘Be-Inspired’

Young entrepreneurs obtain grants by means of Ministry of Youth’s ‘Be-Inspired’

By Eric Rose

Mar 15, 2022 – 3:19:40 PM

Slide present: Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg takes half within the current cheque presentation for the Be-Inspired Programme, at his Ministry. The Be-Inspired Programme is a grant primarily based programme designed to empower younger Bahamians between the ages of 18 to 35 years, who have been looking for to ascertain or develop their small companies. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — During the current cheque presentation for the Be-Inspired Programme, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg stated that the long run success of Bahamas is decided by the quantity of funding positioned in its youthful technology.

“Our Investment must cater to the growth and development of our young people and to provide them with the opportunity to be inspired and empowered,” Minister Bowleg stated, in the course of the occasion at his Ministry, on March 3, 2022.

Among these current from the Ministry, on the occasion, included Permanent Secretary Eugene Poitier; Under Secretary Montez Williams; Head of the Division of Youth Sandena Neely and members of her division.

Minister Bowleg famous that the Be-Inspired Programme was a grant-based programme designed to empower younger Bahamians between the ages of 18 to 35 years, who have been looking for to ascertain or develop their small companies. He added that it offered aspiring entrepreneurs, who possessed a viable small enterprise thought, with the instruments and different assets essential to efficiently launch and handle their enterprise.

“Successful participants are awarded grants up to $5,000, which would enable them to obtain the goods and materials for their business ventures,” Minister Bowleg stated. “In 2019, more than 300 youths eagerly applied for the 168 grants available through this programme.”

“We are happy to be in the position to finally honour our commitments to our young people by paying out these grants,” he added. “For any variety of causes, these grants weren’t paid and for this, we prolong our apologies.

“However, I am happy to announce that we are now in the position to payout 60 of the 168 grants.”

Minister Bowleg famous that, so far, 30 candidates had acquired funding to the tune of roughly $150,000.

“Among us today, are a few of the successful applicants,” he stated.

He famous that they included the next: Mr. Scott Hepburn of Quantum Shipping; Mr. Moses Taylor of Red Sea Bahamas, a smooth drink firm; Ms. Tamika Ferguson of Party Perfect; Ms. Crystal Stubbs of Juice Box Bahamas, a smoothie firm; and Ms. Sharlene Armaly of Sharlene’s Apparel, a Muslim apparel retailer.

“We are working feverishly to service an additional 30 applicants who are awaiting funding,” Minister Bowleg stated. “I assure you, that all of the remaining applicants, who participated in the training, made their presentations and were approved, will receive their funding during the next fiscal period.”

He identified that, within the first installment of the programme, his Ministry was happy to supply help to entrepreneurs in Abaco and Eleuthera.

“In the next fiscal period, we look forward to extending this opportunity to the youths in all other family islands,” Minister Bowleg stated.

“This is a great day. We are pleased to be able to help empower these young people,” he added.

“It is important to mark moments like these.”

