Young fan’s epic reply stuns KL Rahul ahead of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A younger college boy prioritised India’s match towards Zimbabwe forward of his personal college schedule and took Indian skipper KL Rahul to shock in a candid interplay throughout a coaching session on Wednesday.

The Indian cricket workforce has an enormous fan base all over the world. Be it on dwelling soil or in different nations, the gamers are sometimes seen sharing some light-hearted moments with their followers. Now, India is out on a tour of Zimbabwe the place they are going to play a three-match One Day International collection earlier than making their option to the Asia Cup.

KL Rahul is main the second-string Indian unit.

Ahead of the primary ODI, some members of the unit together with Rahul and batter Ishan Kishan had been noticed throughout a apply session on the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. After the coaching acquired over, the gamers spent a while with the followers who gathered on the venue to observe their favorite cricketers carefully. The gamers too didn’t disappoint their followers.

In a video of yesterday’s coaching session, shared by journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, numerous followers are seen capturing moments with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan and taking their autographs. The hilarious a part of the video comes with Rahul’s encounter with a younger fan who appears fairly excited whereas assembly the Indian opener. He took a few pictures with Rahul and Kishan.

After the picture session is over, Rahul asks the man, “Will you come to watch the game tomorrow?” The teenager replied in a surprising method. He responds, “Of course, I will. To hell with school.” The reply grabbed the eye of Rahul who waited for a second to offer him recommendation towards pulling such a trick. In the top, the boy stated, “There is nothing much important to do in school tomorrow.”

India is visiting Zimbabwe after six years. Last time, MS Dhoni led the facet to the African nation. KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India right here and smashed a century in his first ODI look. With the ton, he grew to become the primary and solely Indian batter to fetch a century on his debut.

Coincidentally, the present tour goes to be a comeback collection for him because the right-handed batter was out for a very long time because of an harm suffered proper after the IPL 2022.

