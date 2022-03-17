Young girl hurt in NSW encounter with roo

A 3-year-old lady has been airlifted to hospital after struggling severe cuts when she was attacked by a kangaroo on the porch of a house close to Armidale in NSW’s Northern Tablelands.

NSW Ambulance paramedics handled the lady on the scene earlier than the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service airlifted her from Armidale Airport to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle on Thursday night.

“The little girl suffered serious lacerations after the kangaroo was seen to access the rear porch of the property where the child was,” the helicopter service stated in a press release.

She was reported to be in a secure situation in hospital the place she was present process additional remedy.