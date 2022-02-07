Young man dead after shooting at Warnbro house

Police are questioning two individuals over a deadly taking pictures in Warnboro on Sunday night time.

James Bradley Reynolds, 23, was shot within the leg about 6.30pm on Sunday, and was discovered bleeding on the ground of his Bondi Crescent house by a good friend.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance however later died from his accidents.

The taking pictures despatched the road into lockdown and forensic police remained on the scene on Monday to seek for proof.