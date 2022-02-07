Young man dead after shooting at Warnbro house
Police are questioning two individuals over a deadly taking pictures in Warnboro on Sunday night time.
James Bradley Reynolds, 23, was shot within the leg about 6.30pm on Sunday, and was discovered bleeding on the ground of his Bondi Crescent house by a good friend.
He was rushed to hospital by ambulance however later died from his accidents.
The taking pictures despatched the road into lockdown and forensic police remained on the scene on Monday to seek for proof.
Nine News Perth reported an argument broke out between individuals on the house who had been all recognized to one another, nonetheless no expenses have but been laid.
Police are calling on anybody with details about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report on-line at crimestopperswa.com.au.