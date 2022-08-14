Young Matildas in World Cup loss to Brazil

The Young Matildas have misplaced 2-0 to Brazil of their second match on the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Australians have been unable to again up their spectacular 3-1 win over hosts Costa Rica of their opener three days earlier as Brazil dominated their conflict at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.

Striker Priscilla Flor da Silva opened the scoring for Brazil within the twenty sixth minute and midfielder Alina Momes Amaro accomplished it within the forty sixth minute.

Brazil had eight pictures heading in the right direction to Australia’s one.

The Australians subsequent play Spain of their remaining pool match on Wednesday (AEST).