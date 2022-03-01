Young Medford Woman Seriously Injured In Hit And Run Crash

MEDFORD (CBS) – Brooke Rosselle is within the ICU at Mass General Hospital. Her father says she has critical head trauma from a Saturday night time hit and run.

That information is hitting laborious on the “The Dance Studio” in Medford — the place younger ladies rehearsed Monday night in a room that includes a number of footage of Brooke acting on the wall.

“I’m floored,” says teacher Amy Famiglietti. “I just can’t believe something like this happened to such an amazingly decent, good person.”

She’s speaking about Saturday night time at round 11:30, when the 22-year-old Rosselle was getting out of an Uber in entrance of her residence on Harvard Street in Medford, and a automotive plowed into her from behind.

Neighbors who heard her boyfriend’s screams scrambled out to assist — and name 911.

“And it felt so awful to watch,” says neighbor Nakita Sconsoni, “and know that I couldn’t do anything about it.”

“We had a hard time getting to sleep that night,” says neighbor Susan Keating. “We were praying that hopefully she’s going to be okay — and we’re still praying for that.”

But the incident was made much more horrific when the motive force who hit Brooke climbed out of his automotive — seemed over the scene — after which drove off.

“You have to be a certain kind of evil,” says dance teacher Famiglietti, “to care so little about human life — to leave them on the road.”

That driver did flip himself in to Medford Police 24 hours later — however he has not but been named — or charged.

Back on the dance flooring the place Brooke as soon as shined, her former trainer is hoping some constructive vibes will assist her flip the nook.

“We’re making cards for Brooke,” says Famiglietti, “and we’re going to send them to the hospital. We want to do something. It feels awful to just sit and wait.”

In a put up on Facebook, Brooke’s father thanks police and paramedics for his or her fast response and urges dad and mom to inform their youngsters they love them – each day.